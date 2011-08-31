* U.S. crude stocks rise, gasoline falls - EIA

NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. crude futures ended a choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday, slipping late as equities markets pared gains and as government data released earlier showing a big rise in crude oil stocks weighed on prices.

For the month of August, front-month NYMEX crude tumbled 7 percent.

NYMEX September gasoline and heating oil contracts expired at the end of Wednesday's session, ending up as the weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed gasoline stocks fell more than expected and distillates rose less than forecast.

U.S. crude stocks rose 5.28 million barrels last week, helped by stronger imports and much more than the 400,000-barrel build expected in an analyst survey by Reuters ahead of the report. [EIA/S]

Gasoline stocks fell 2.8 million barrels, more than the drop of 1.1 million expected. Distillate stockpiles rose 363,000 barrels. A 600,000-barrel build had been expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to settle at $88.81 a barrel, after trading from $87.67 to $89.54.

* Front-month NYMEX crude fell $6.89, or 7.2 percent, in August, the biggest percentage monthly loss since dropping 9.7 percent in May.

* ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 83 cents to settle at $114.85 a barrel, just under its $114.88 100-day moving average and having swung from $113.52 to $115.19, highest intraday price in four weeks.

* For August, front-month Brent crude fell $1.89, or 1.62 percent, after posting a monthly gain in July.

* September RBOB gasoline RBU1 rose 3.62 cents, or 1.21 percent, to settle at $3.0320 a gallon. Front-month RBOB fell 8.56 cents, or 2.75 percent in August, after gaining 8.6 cents in July.

* September heating oil HOU1 edged up 0.9 cent to settle at $3.0782 a gallon. For the month, For the month, front-month heating oil fell 1.8 cents, or 0.58 pct, from the end of July.

* Oil companies eyed warily a tropical wave over northwestern Caribbean Sea and the eastern Gulf of Mexico that has a medium, 30 percent, chance of becoming a cyclone during the next 48 hours, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL4E7JV34A]

* BP Plc ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) began pulling nonessential workers from Gulf of Mexico platforms due to the threat of a tropical storm forming later this week. [ID:nWEN7788]

* Tropical Storm Katia was expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the open Atlantic while another mass of thunderstorms in the western Caribbean was headed for Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, forecasters said. [ID:nN1E77U10U]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed out the worst month in more than a year on an up note, with sharp gains in the last several days still not enough to repair the damage from a U.S. credit downgrade and fears of a slide back into recession. [.N]

* Gold pared sharp losses, ending down less than 1 percent as soft U.S. private-sector job and factory data gave investors hope that the Federal Reserve would use extra stimulus to help the economy. [GOL/]

* The Swiss franc posted sharp gains against the euro and the dollar after a top government official said Switzerland would have to live with a strong currency and the Swiss National Bank shied away from intervention. [USD/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. August nonfarm payrolls report, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.81 -0.09 -0.1% 87.67 89.54 295,679 315,383 CLc2 89.16 -0.03 0.0% 88.00 89.85 111,921 93,720 LCOc1 114.85 0.83 0.7% 113.52 115.19 203,705 184,907 RBc1 3.0320 0.0362 1.2% 3.0021 3.0573 5,427 22,603 RBc2 2.8763 0.0348 1.2% 2.8368 2.8807 38,868 47,077 HOc1 3.0782 0.0090 0.3% 3.0538 3.0854 7,073 22,067 HOc2 3.0840 0.0073 0.2% 3.0591 3.0947 39,909 50,895 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 30 30D AVG Aug 30 NET CHNG CRUDE 862,415 665,471 672,388 1,494,803 -10,890 RBOB 94,246 117,692 150,051 260,516 767 HO 86,899 116,138 122,286 329,753 2,513 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)