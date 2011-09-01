* Weak European data offsets supportive China data

* Oil companies eye potential storm in Gulf of Mexico

* Coming up: EIA natgas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. crude futures edged lower in choppy trading on Thursday as weak European manufacturing data weighed on oil prices ahead of jobless claims data later in the day and Friday's nonfarm payrolls reports due from the United States.

German manufacturing activity in August grew at its slowest pace in 23 months due to a sharp drop in new orders, while French manufacturing activity contracted for the first time since July 2009. [ID:nL9E7HO0AG] [ID:nL9E7HO0AE]

China's factory activity steadied in August owing to solid domestic demand, a pair of surveys showed, [ID:nL4E7K102O]

U.S. crude futures dipped on Wednesday, pressured by a government report showing crude stocks rose 5.28 million barrels last week, though gasoline stocks fell more than expected. [EIA/S]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 21 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $88.60 a barrel by 8:22 a.m. EDT (1222 GMT), trading from $88.23 to $89.25.

* Oil companies in Europe are betting on the survival of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria even while the European Union is expected to soon slap oil sanctions on Damascus. [ID:nL5E7JV2QY]

* A tropical wave over central Gulf of Mexico has a 70 percent chance of becoming a hurricane during the next 48 hours as it moves slowly to the northwest, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL4E7K126C]

* Katia became the second hurricane of the season, the U.S. NHC said late Wednesday. [ID:nL4E7K10C8]

MARKETS NEWS

* Financial markets kicked off September in a grim mood on Thursday with poor European economic data prompting a regional sell-off that ended a four-day winning streak. Euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in almost two years in August, underlining investor concerns about a deteriorating global growth picture. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold prices steadied in Europe, up from earlier lows after European stock markets slipped at the open and as investors weighed up the prospect of a fresh round of quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* Commerce Department releases July construction spending, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists forecast a rise of 0.2 percent, a repeat of the June increase.

* U.S. August nonfarm payrolls report, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday. 8:22 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.60 -0.21 -0.2% 88.23 89.25 28,833 315,383 CLc2 88.92 -0.24 -0.3% 88.55 89.57 7,145 93,720 LCOc1 114.33 -0.52 -0.5% 113.61 115.27 56,300 212,628 RBc1 2.8659 -0.0104 -0.4% 2.8520 2.8800 2,044 22,603 RBc2 2.8139 -0.0150 -0.5% 2.8027 2.8302 1,611 47,077 HOc1 3.0672 -0.0168 -0.5% 3.0534 3.0911 2,675 22,067 HOc2 3.0739 -0.0165 -0.5% 3.0612 3.0959 746 50,895 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 fell 21 cents to $88.60 a barrel by 8:22 a.m. in volume of 28,833 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)