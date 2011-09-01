* Potential storm threat shuts output in Gulf of Mexico
* Equities reverse helps limit U.S. crude rise
* Coming up: US Aug nonfarm payrolls, 8:30 a.m. EDT Friday
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. crude futures edged up on
Thursday on lift from production being shut in the Gulf of
Mexico ahead of a potential storm, while an equities pull back
in afternoon trading in New York limited gains.
A tropical wave over the eastern and central Gulf of Mexico
now has an 80 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next
48 hours, according to the latest report from the U.S. National
Hurricane Center issued Thursday afternoon.
Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt as investors
turned cautious ahead of a key labor market report expected to
underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession.
The closely watched monthly report on nonfarm payrolls, for
August, will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1
rose 12 cents, or 0.14 percent, to settle at $88.93 a barrel,
having traded from $88.21 to $89.90.
* In choppy trading, Brent's premium to U.S. crude
CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $25.36 based on settlements, from
$26.04 on Wednesday. The premium hit a record $26.69 on Aug.
19, according to Reuters data.
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will rise by 50,000 barrels per day in the four weeks
to Sept. 17, consultancy Oil Movements said. [ID:nL5E7K1278]
* German manufacturing activity in August grew at its
slowest pace in 23 months as new orders fell. French
manufacturing activity contracted for the first time since July
2009. [ID:nL9E7HO0AG] [ID:nL9E7HO0AE]
* China's factory activity steadied in August a pair of
surveys showed, [ID:nL4E7K102O]
* The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 79,989
bpd of Gulf of Mexico oil output was shut ahead of a potential
storm. In addition, 127 million cubic feet per day of natural
gas, 2.4 percent, of output was shut. [ID:nWEN7851]
* President Barack Obama sharply cut estimates for U.S.
economic growth, underscoring the challenge he faces to spur a
stronger recovery and creating more jobs. [ID:nN1E7801AZ]
* U.S. initial jobless claims fell 12,000 to 409,000 last
week, as the jobs market continues to struggle but the data
appears well short of a recession signal. [ID:nLDE7800IW]
* The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
U.S. national factory activity edged down to 50.6 in August
from 50.9 in July, but topped expectations. [ID:nN1E7800J6]
* The Global Manufacturing PMI, compiled by JPMorgan, fell
in August to 50.1 from 50.7 in July, marking it slowest reading
since June 2009. [ID:nL5E7K11OW]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro slipped against major currencies driven by data
showing contraction in manufacturing in most euro zone
countries. [USD/]
* Copper closed lower for the first time in seven days as a
drop in new export orders in China and weakened manufacturing
activity in Europe deepened concerns over global demand
prospects. [MET/L]
* Gold dipped due to a stronger dollar and as
better-than-expected U.S. economic data allayed recession fears
and trimmed demand for safe-haven bullion. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. August nonfarm payrolls report, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT) on Friday.
* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 88.93 0.12 0.1% 88.21 89.90 261,529 317,696
CLc2 89.24 0.08 0.1% 88.52 90.18 69,348 120,560
LCOc1 114.29 -0.56 -0.5% 113.61 115.36 169,662 212,628
RBc1 2.8927 0.0164 0.6% 2.8520 2.9186 34,295 7,611
RBc2 2.8372 0.0083 0.3% 2.8027 2.8598 24,885 45,130
HOc1 3.0518 -0.0322 -1.0% 3.0501 3.0911 39,380 8,393
HOc2 3.0608 -0.0296 -1.0% 3.0595 3.0971 14,388 48,122
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Aug 31 30D AVG Aug 31 NET CHNG
CRUDE 503,499 928,207 686,124 1,523,787 -28,984
RBOB 98,112 111,172 150,051 260,516 767
HO 85,168 106,562 122,286 329,753 2,513
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David
Gregorio)