* Potential storm threat shuts output in Gulf of Mexico

* Equities reverse helps limit U.S. crude rise

* Coming up: US Aug nonfarm payrolls, 8:30 a.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday on lift from production being shut in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential storm, while an equities pull back in afternoon trading in New York limited gains.

A tropical wave over the eastern and central Gulf of Mexico now has an 80 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, according to the latest report from the U.S. National Hurricane Center issued Thursday afternoon.

Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt as investors turned cautious ahead of a key labor market report expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession.

The closely watched monthly report on nonfarm payrolls, for August, will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 12 cents, or 0.14 percent, to settle at $88.93 a barrel, having traded from $88.21 to $89.90.

* In choppy trading, Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $25.36 based on settlements, from $26.04 on Wednesday. The premium hit a record $26.69 on Aug. 19, according to Reuters data.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 50,000 barrels per day in the four weeks to Sept. 17, consultancy Oil Movements said. [ID:nL5E7K1278]

* German manufacturing activity in August grew at its slowest pace in 23 months as new orders fell. French manufacturing activity contracted for the first time since July 2009. [ID:nL9E7HO0AG] [ID:nL9E7HO0AE]

* China's factory activity steadied in August a pair of surveys showed, [ID:nL4E7K102O]

* The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 79,989 bpd of Gulf of Mexico oil output was shut ahead of a potential storm. In addition, 127 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, 2.4 percent, of output was shut. [ID:nWEN7851]

* President Barack Obama sharply cut estimates for U.S. economic growth, underscoring the challenge he faces to spur a stronger recovery and creating more jobs. [ID:nN1E7801AZ]

* U.S. initial jobless claims fell 12,000 to 409,000 last week, as the jobs market continues to struggle but the data appears well short of a recession signal. [ID:nLDE7800IW]

* The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. national factory activity edged down to 50.6 in August from 50.9 in July, but topped expectations. [ID:nN1E7800J6]

* The Global Manufacturing PMI, compiled by JPMorgan, fell in August to 50.1 from 50.7 in July, marking it slowest reading since June 2009. [ID:nL5E7K11OW]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro slipped against major currencies driven by data showing contraction in manufacturing in most euro zone countries. [USD/]

* Copper closed lower for the first time in seven days as a drop in new export orders in China and weakened manufacturing activity in Europe deepened concerns over global demand prospects. [MET/L]

* Gold dipped due to a stronger dollar and as better-than-expected U.S. economic data allayed recession fears and trimmed demand for safe-haven bullion. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. August nonfarm payrolls report, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday.

* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.93 0.12 0.1% 88.21 89.90 261,529 317,696 CLc2 89.24 0.08 0.1% 88.52 90.18 69,348 120,560 LCOc1 114.29 -0.56 -0.5% 113.61 115.36 169,662 212,628 RBc1 2.8927 0.0164 0.6% 2.8520 2.9186 34,295 7,611 RBc2 2.8372 0.0083 0.3% 2.8027 2.8598 24,885 45,130 HOc1 3.0518 -0.0322 -1.0% 3.0501 3.0911 39,380 8,393 HOc2 3.0608 -0.0296 -1.0% 3.0595 3.0971 14,388 48,122 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 31 30D AVG Aug 31 NET CHNG CRUDE 503,499 928,207 686,124 1,523,787 -28,984 RBOB 98,112 111,172 150,051 260,516 767 HO 85,168 106,562 122,286 329,753 2,513 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)