* U.S. nonfarm payrolls eyed amid concerns about recession

* Weather system off Louisiana shuts some oil, gas output

NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. crude futures fell on Friday ahead of August jobs data from the United States and as tropical weather coupled with the potential for a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico kept some energy production shut.

U.S. stock index futures fell ahead of labor market data expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession and as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced. [.N]

The U.S. Labor Department releases the August nonfarm payrolls report at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

Economists expect that only 75,000 jobs were created in August compared with 117,000 new jobs in July. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 9.1 percent.

Tropical Depression 13 remained nearly stationary south of the Louisiana coast and a tropical storm warning was in place from Pascagoula, Mississippi, west to Sabine Pass in Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nEMS0CNAQY]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $1.16, or 1.3 percent, to $87.77 a barrel by 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT), trading from $87.73 to $88.99.

* Some oil and natural gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday closed offshore platforms as a precaution ahead of the potential storm, but the government said only about 5.7 percent of Gulf oil production had been shut. [ID:nN1E7800WZ]

* Russia is likely to increase its crude oil exports via the Baltic Sea ports in 2012 by 40 percent to around 100 million tonnes, an official at Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft ( TRNF_p.MM ) told reporters. [ID:nL5E7K22AE]

MARKETS NEWS

* World stocks and the euro slipped while core government bonds rose as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced and investors braced for jobs data that could signal the U.S. economy is heading for recession. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold rose to a 1-1/2-week high amid caution about the euro zone debt crisis and ahead of the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. [GOL/]

* Copper fell after better-than-forecast manufacturing data from the United States on Thursday tempered expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a third round of quantitative easing, although supply constraints capped losses. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. August nonfarm payrolls report, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday.

* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. 8:15 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.77 -1.16 -1.3% 87.73 88.99 27,032 317,696 CLc2 88.07 -1.17 -1.3% 88.06 89.30 5,354 120,560 LCOc1 113.17 -1.12 -1.0% 113.15 114.58 40,657 179,417 RBc1 2.8550 -0.0377 -1.3% 2.8547 2.8990 1,610 7,611 RBc2 2.8016 -0.0356 -1.3% 2.8002 2.8436 1,077 45,130 HOc1 3.0267 -0.0251 -0.8% 3.0264 3.06 3,328 8,393 HOc2 3.0370 -0.0238 -0.8% 3.0370 3.0677 2,117 48,122 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 fell $1.16 to $87.77 a barrel by 8:15 a.m. in volume of 27,032 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)