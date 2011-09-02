* U.S. nonfarm payrolls eyed amid concerns about recession
* Weather system off Louisiana shuts some oil, gas output
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. crude futures fell on
Friday ahead of August jobs data from the United States and as
tropical weather coupled with the potential for a tropical
storm in the Gulf of Mexico kept some energy production shut.
U.S. stock index futures fell ahead of labor market data
expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another
recession and as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis
resurfaced. [.N]
The U.S. Labor Department releases the August nonfarm
payrolls report at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
Economists expect that only 75,000 jobs were created in
August compared with 117,000 new jobs in July. The unemployment
rate is expected to remain unchanged at 9.1 percent.
Tropical Depression 13 remained nearly stationary south of
the Louisiana coast and a tropical storm warning was in place
from Pascagoula, Mississippi, west to Sabine Pass in Texas, the
U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nEMS0CNAQY]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1
fell $1.16, or 1.3 percent, to $87.77 a barrel by 8:15 a.m. EDT
(1215 GMT), trading from $87.73 to $88.99.
* Some oil and natural gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico
on Thursday closed offshore platforms as a precaution ahead of
the potential storm, but the government said only about 5.7
percent of Gulf oil production had been shut. [ID:nN1E7800WZ]
* Russia is likely to increase its crude oil exports via
the Baltic Sea ports in 2012 by 40 percent to around 100
million tonnes, an official at Russian oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) told reporters. [ID:nL5E7K22AE]
MARKETS NEWS
* World stocks and the euro slipped while core government
bonds rose as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis
resurfaced and investors braced for jobs data that could signal
the U.S. economy is heading for recession. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Gold rose to a 1-1/2-week high amid caution about the
euro zone debt crisis and ahead of the key U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data. [GOL/]
* Copper fell after better-than-forecast manufacturing data
from the United States on Thursday tempered expectations that
the Federal Reserve will announce a third round of quantitative
easing, although supply constraints capped losses. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. August nonfarm payrolls report, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT) on Friday.
* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
8:15 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 87.77 -1.16 -1.3% 87.73 88.99 27,032 317,696
CLc2 88.07 -1.17 -1.3% 88.06 89.30 5,354 120,560
LCOc1 113.17 -1.12 -1.0% 113.15 114.58 40,657 179,417
RBc1 2.8550 -0.0377 -1.3% 2.8547 2.8990 1,610 7,611
RBc2 2.8016 -0.0356 -1.3% 2.8002 2.8436 1,077 45,130
HOc1 3.0267 -0.0251 -0.8% 3.0264 3.06 3,328 8,393
HOc2 3.0370 -0.0238 -0.8% 3.0370 3.0677 2,117 48,122
* NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 fell $1.16 to $87.77 a
barrel by 8:15 a.m. in volume of 27,032 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)