* US August nonfarm payrolls flat, stokes demand worry

* Gulf Coast weather watch shifts to potential flooding

* CFTC: US crude specs raise net longs in week to Aug 30

* Coming up: US August ISM non-manufacturing data, Tuesday

NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. crude futures ended lower on Friday ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend as a bleak jobs report stoked recession worries, outweighing production shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Lee formed near the Louisiana coast.

Crude oil futures moved lower with Wall Street, and bellwether commodities such as copper, though gold rose on safe-haven buying due to the disappointing jobs report.

Tropical Storm Lee threatened offshore energy platforms and refineries along the Louisiana coast with heavy rains and flooding. [ID:nN1E7810KA]

Major oil and natural gas producers and pipeline operators have already evacuated personnel and shut in production at platforms in the Gulf.

As of midday Friday, 666,321 barrels per day, or 47.6 percent of U.S. Gulf oil production had been shut. In addition, 1.743 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 33 percent of Gulf gas production had also been shut.

For a FACTBOX on storm-related developments in the U.S. Gulf, see [ID:nN1E781OTM]

Trading was choppy for most of the week, with prices gaining $3.56, or 4.2 percent, in four previous sessions. Support came from storm fears, a sharp decline in U.S. gasoline inventories and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would provide new stimulus to help sustain economic recovery.

U.S. President Barack Obama will address a joint session of Congress next Thursday on ways to increase job creation and speed up economic growth. For details, see [ID:nWNA7806]

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $86.45 a barrel, falling $2.48, or 2.79 percent, after trading from $85.42 to $88.99.

* For the week, front-month crude rose $1.08, or 1.27 percent, from the $85.37 close on Aug. 26 and extended gains to a second straight week.

* In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $112.33 a barrel, falling $1.96, or 1.71 percent, after trading between $111.36 to $114.58.

* For the week front-month Brent gained 97 cents, or 0.87 percent, from the $111.36 settlement on Aug. 26, gaining for the third straight week.

* Brent crude's premium against U.S. crude widened to a record $26.98, erasing the previous high of $26.69 hit on Aug. 19. At the close, the premium stood at $25.88. CL=LCO1=R>

* NYMEX October heating oil HOV1 ended lower and for the week dropped 1.27 cents, or 0.42 percent, after gaining two previous weeks.

* NYMEX October RBOB RBV1 settled lower and for the week fell 9.5 cents, or 3.24 percent, snapping three weeks of gains.

* Speculators raised their net long futures and options positions in U.S. crude by 18,422 positions, or 12 percent, to 161,617, the biggest percentage rise since June, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. [ID:nEMS0D41HN]

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls were unchanged last month and employers created a combined 58,000 fewer jobs than earlier reported in June and July, the Labor Department said. The unemployment rate remained at 9.1 percent.[ID:nOAT004865]

* Russia is likely to increase its crude oil exports via the Baltic Sea ports in 2012 by 40 percent to around 100 million tonnes. [ID:nL5E7K22AE]

* Libya is counting on quickly restoring production to revive its economy, and five international oil firms are already back and working to resume operations. [ID:nLDE781012]

* Wall Street fell more than 2 percent on the poor jobs data that intensified worries about the weak economy. [.N]

* The dollar is likely to trend lower in the week ahead after another dismal U.S. jobs report, which investors believe would likely prompt further Fed action to aid the economy. In late trading the greenback was up 0.32 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Gold rose nearly 3 percent as investors took refuge in safe-haven assets after the gloomy U.S. jobs data. [GOL/]

* Copper fell after poor U.S. jobs data for August fueled concerns about the health of the world's top economy.[MET/L]

* New York energy, metal and commodity markets will be closed on Monday in observance of the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

* On Monday, CME Globex trading halts at 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT), with order entry, modification and cancellation allowed, and will restart at 6 p.m. EDT, continuing through the regular close on Tuesday Sept. 6. For a complete schedule, see ADVISORY [ID:nN1E781068]

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.45 -2.48 -2.8% 85.42 88.99 288,489 282,342 CLc2 86.74 -2.50 -2.8% 85.72 89.30 57,089 77,069 LCOc1 112.33 -1.96 -1.7% 111.36 114.58 222,366 179,417 RBc1 2.8396 -0.0531 -1.8% 2.7954 2.8990 36,445 46,325 RBc2 2.7832 -0.0540 -1.9% 2.7442 2.8436 22,704 26,733 HOc1 2.9974 -0.0544 -1.8% 2.9796 3.06 43,526 52,619 HOc2 3.0061 -0.0547 -1.8% 2.9897 3.0677 15,176 16,255 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 01 30D AVG Sep 01 NET CHNG CRUDE 521,050 561,414 686,520 1,527,954 -4,167 RBOB 88,492 123,170 120,141 251,245 -301 HO 86,360 109,939 119,362 308,822 -2,212 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Andrea Evans)