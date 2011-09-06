* U.S. stock futures down on euro zone, U.S. economy worry

* Producers brining output back online after storm Lee

* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT, Wednesday

NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Tuesday as concerns about euro zone debt and worries that the United States may be slipping into recession pushed oil prices and Wall Street futures lower.

The euro zone's debt crisis appeared at risk of spiraling out of control amid doubts about Italy and Greece's willingness to push through austerity demanded by their partners, and hardening opposition to more aid in Germany. [ID:nL5E7K61RE]

Producers said heavy winds from Tropical Storm Lee's remnants were preventing helicopters and ships from returning workers to the offshore oil patch on Monday, slowing the restoration of production. [ID:nN1E7840I2]

About 61 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and 46 percent of natural gas output were shut in, though some offshore producers had begun restaffing platforms and restarting some production.

Brent crude seesawed on Tuesday, and its premium against U.S. crude <CL=LCO1=R> had reached $26.96 a barrel intraday, near its record $26.98 posted on Friday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $2.79, or 3.2 percent, to $83.66 a barrel by 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT), trading from $83.20 to $86.50.

* Another cargo of North Sea Forties crude has been delayed in September, oil trading sources said, reflecting the impact of oilfield problems on supplies from the home of the Brent benchmark. [ID:nL5E7K61VV]

* Euro zone revised Q2 GDP was up 0.2 percent, unchanged from the prior estimated.

* German July industrial orders fell 2.8 percent, more than the 1.5 percent fall expected and 1.8 percent rise in June.

* China's economic growth may fall below 9 percent in 2012, partly due to a weak global economy, a senior Chinese foreign exchange official said. [ID:nB9E7JJ04Y]

* A global recession is more likely than not as the U.S. and European economies are at "stall" speed, Singapore's finance minister said. [ID:nL3E7K60DA]

* Qatar has cut its August retroactive official selling price (OSP) for Qatar Marine crude to $105.60 a barrel, down $4.85 from July, Qatar News Agency said. [ID:nL3E7K62D8]

* Nigerian authorities said they found a bomb-making factory near Abuja and arrested six suspected members or people connected with violent Islamist sect Boko Haram, including a foreign fighter from neighbor Niger. [ID:nL5E7K62GK]

* Scores of Libyan army vehicles have crossed into Niger in what may be a dramatic, secretly negotiated bid by Muammar Gaddafi to seek refuge in a friendly African state, military sources from France and Niger told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7K53TY]

* Battles between the Yemeni army and Islamist militants killed 19 people in the country's south, as the military struggles to regain control of areas seized by fighters suspected of links to al Qaeda. [ID:nL5E7K6251]

* Hurricane Katia is moving steadily northwestward, with dangerous rip currents the main hazard along the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a third straight decline, on renewed fears the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis was worsening and tracking European stocks.

* The Swiss National Bank intervened to halt the franc's rise, sinking it nearly 9 percent to the euro, while European stocks added to Monday's sharp losses. The dollar index .DXY measuring the dollar against a basket of currencies, was up more than 0.65 percent. [MKTS/GLOB] [USD/]

* Spot gold hit a new record high then fell, after Switzerland's decision to peg its currency to the euro shook financial markets and battered the franc. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* The U.S. August ISM nonmanufacturing business activity index at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) is expected at 54.5, versus July's 56.1.

* Oil inventory data from American Petroleum Institute at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday. 8:45 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 83.66 -2.79 -3.2% 83.20 86.50 82,926 282,342 CLc2 83.97 -2.77 -3.2% 83.47 86.80 16,817 77,069 LCOc1 110.30 0.22 0.2% 109.89 111.47 60,180 78,914 RBc1 2.7823 -0.0573 -2.0% 2.7702 2.8365 5,483 46,325 RBc2 2.7321 -0.0511 -1.8% 2.7207 2.7696 3,220 26,733 HOc1 2.9521 -0.0453 -1.5% 2.9335 3.0087 9,630 52,619 HOc2 2.9600 -0.0461 -1.5% 2.9429 2.9988 1,927 16,255 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 fell $2.79 to $83.66 a barrel by 8:45 a.m. in volume of 82,926 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)