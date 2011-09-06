* New weather system in Gulf of Mexico help pare losses

* WTI/Brent spread widens to record $27.23/bbl

* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT, Wednesday

NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. crude oil futures fell for a second session Tuesday on worries that the euro zone debt crisis could stifle world economic growth, but a new weather disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico pared losses sharply.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the new weather system has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next couple of days. [ID:nL3E7K63EZ]

The NHC also reported that a low-pressure system about 725 miles west-southwest of the southern Cape Verde Islands had a 90 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours.

The day's losses came despite Institute of Supply Management data showing that the U.S. services sector unexpectedly grew stronger in August.[ID:nN1E7850QA]

Some 846,670 barrels per day, or 60.5 percent, of U.S. Gulf oil production, remained shut as of midday as the aftereffects of Tropical Storm Lee, which had dissipated over the southeastern United States on Monday, hampered restart of shut platforms. [ID:nEIA001023]

Offshore oil and natural gas producers restaffed platforms they had temporarily shut as a precaution against the storm. [ID:nN1E7850RG]

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, a Reuters poll of analysts forecast that domestic crude stocks fell 1.9 million barrels last week due to the tropical storm. [EIA/S]

Gasoline stocks declined 2 million barrels and distillate stocks dropped 600,000 barrels, and refinery utilization dipped 0.8 percentage point, the poll also showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Resuming trade after the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled on the New York Mercantile Exchange at $86.02 a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.5 percent, after trading from $83.20 to $86.50.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude widened to $26.87 at the close, from $25.88 on Friday. The WTI/Brent spread widened at one point to a record $27.23, erasing the previous peak of $26.98 hit on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* U.S. refined products margins were weaker across most regions last week, falling by about 1 percent on average, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report. [ID:nN1E7851AR]

* The dominant U.S. services sector picked up steam unexpectedly last month, showing a 53.3 index reading, up from July's 52.7 and snapping a three-month streak of slower growth, though the pace of hiring slowed slightly, a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed. [ID:nN1E7850QA]

* While the U.S. government and the International Energy Agency expect global oil demand growth to rise by nearly 2 percent next year, a half-dozen other analysts are looking at a rate closer to 1.5 percent, or lower, a Reuters poll shows. [ID:nN1E7850SG]

* Growing fears of a tip back into global recession are piling pressure on G7 finance chiefs meeting in France on Friday to moderate austerity drives in some rich economies and unleash a new round of monetary stimulus. [ID:nLDE7850A0]

* Scores of Libyan army vehicles have crossed into Niger in what may be a dramatic, secretly negotiated bid by Muammar Gaddafi to seek refuge in a friendly African state, military sources from France and Niger told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7K53TY]

* Another cargo of North Sea Forties crude has been delayed in September, oil trading sources said, reflecting the impact of oilfield problems on supplies from the home of the Brent benchmark. [ID:nL5E7K61VV]

* German July industrial orders fell 2.8 percent, more than the 1.5 percent fall expected and 1.8 percent rise in June.

* China's economic growth may fall below 9 percent in 2012, partly due to a weak global economy, a senior Chinese foreign exchange official said. [ID:nB9E7JJ04Y]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities fell for a third straight session on fears Europe is failing to tackle its debt crisis. [.N]

* The Swiss franc plunged nearly 10 percent against the euro after Switzerland's National Bank set a limit on how much its currency can strengthen against the single currency. In late trading, the U.S. dollar was up 1.08 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper slipped as the dollar rose against other major currencies, but expectations of stronger demand fromk China and supply disruptions helped support prices. [MET/L]

* Gold eased on profit-taking after jumping to a record after Switzerland pegged its currency to the euro. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.02 -0.43 -0.5% 83.20 86.60 295,109 307,284 CLc2 86.31 -0.43 -0.5% 83.47 86.86 55,249 63,514 LCOc1 112.89 2.81 2.6% 109.85 113.36 184,527 78,914 RBc1 2.8226 -0.0170 -0.6% 2.7702 2.8430 42,414 46,871 RBc2 2.7788 -0.0044 -0.2% 2.7207 2.7971 27,921 24,528 HOc1 3.0102 0.0128 0.4% 2.9335 3.0263 49,799 54,322 HOc2 3.0198 0.0137 0.5% 2.9429 3.0345 14,425 16,307 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 02 30D AVG Sep 02 NET CHNG CRUDE 492,094 574,816 690,295 1,523,572 -4,382 RBOB 98,452 #N/A 120,141 252,892 1,647 HO 93,816 102,928 119,362 305,373 -3,449 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)