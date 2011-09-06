* New weather system in Gulf of Mexico help pare losses
* WTI/Brent spread widens to record $27.23/bbl
* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT, Wednesday
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. crude oil futures fell
for a second session Tuesday on worries that the euro zone debt
crisis could stifle world economic growth, but a new weather
disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico pared losses sharply.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the new weather
system has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone
in the next couple of days. [ID:nL3E7K63EZ]
The NHC also reported that a low-pressure system about 725
miles west-southwest of the southern Cape Verde Islands had a
90 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours.
The day's losses came despite Institute of Supply
Management data showing that the U.S. services sector
unexpectedly grew stronger in August.[ID:nN1E7850QA]
Some 846,670 barrels per day, or 60.5 percent, of U.S. Gulf
oil production, remained shut as of midday as the aftereffects
of Tropical Storm Lee, which had dissipated over the
southeastern United States on Monday, hampered restart of shut
platforms. [ID:nEIA001023]
Offshore oil and natural gas producers restaffed platforms
they had temporarily shut as a precaution against the storm.
[ID:nN1E7850RG]
Ahead of weekly inventory reports, a Reuters poll of
analysts forecast that domestic crude stocks fell 1.9 million
barrels last week due to the tropical storm. [EIA/S]
Gasoline stocks declined 2 million barrels and distillate
stocks dropped 600,000 barrels, and refinery utilization dipped
0.8 percentage point, the poll also showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Resuming trade after the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend,
crude for October delivery CLV1 settled on the New York
Mercantile Exchange at $86.02 a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.5
percent, after trading from $83.20 to $86.50.
* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude widened to
$26.87 at the close, from $25.88 on Friday. The WTI/Brent
spread widened at one point to a record $27.23, erasing the
previous peak of $26.98 hit on Friday. CL-LCO1=R
* U.S. refined products margins were weaker across most
regions last week, falling by about 1 percent on average,
Credit Suisse said in a weekly report. [ID:nN1E7851AR]
* The dominant U.S. services sector picked up steam
unexpectedly last month, showing a 53.3 index reading, up from
July's 52.7 and snapping a three-month streak of slower growth,
though the pace of hiring slowed slightly, a report from the
Institute for Supply Management showed. [ID:nN1E7850QA]
* While the U.S. government and the International Energy
Agency expect global oil demand growth to rise by nearly 2
percent next year, a half-dozen other analysts are looking at a
rate closer to 1.5 percent, or lower, a Reuters poll shows.
[ID:nN1E7850SG]
* Growing fears of a tip back into global recession are
piling pressure on G7 finance chiefs meeting in France on
Friday to moderate austerity drives in some rich economies and
unleash a new round of monetary stimulus. [ID:nLDE7850A0]
* Scores of Libyan army vehicles have crossed into Niger in
what may be a dramatic, secretly negotiated bid by Muammar
Gaddafi to seek refuge in a friendly African state, military
sources from France and Niger told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7K53TY]
* Another cargo of North Sea Forties crude has been delayed
in September, oil trading sources said, reflecting the impact
of oilfield problems on supplies from the home of the Brent
benchmark. [ID:nL5E7K61VV]
* German July industrial orders fell 2.8 percent, more than
the 1.5 percent fall expected and 1.8 percent rise in June.
* China's economic growth may fall below 9 percent in 2012,
partly due to a weak global economy, a senior Chinese foreign
exchange official said. [ID:nB9E7JJ04Y]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities fell for a third straight session on fears
Europe is failing to tackle its debt crisis. [.N]
* The Swiss franc plunged nearly 10 percent against the
euro after Switzerland's National Bank set a limit on how much
its currency can strengthen against the single currency. In
late trading, the U.S. dollar was up 1.08 percent against a
basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY
* Copper slipped as the dollar rose against other major
currencies, but expectations of stronger demand fromk China and
supply disruptions helped support prices. [MET/L]
* Gold eased on profit-taking after jumping to a record
after Switzerland pegged its currency to the euro. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 86.02 -0.43 -0.5% 83.20 86.60 295,109 307,284
CLc2 86.31 -0.43 -0.5% 83.47 86.86 55,249 63,514
LCOc1 112.89 2.81 2.6% 109.85 113.36 184,527 78,914
RBc1 2.8226 -0.0170 -0.6% 2.7702 2.8430 42,414 46,871
RBc2 2.7788 -0.0044 -0.2% 2.7207 2.7971 27,921 24,528
HOc1 3.0102 0.0128 0.4% 2.9335 3.0263 49,799 54,322
HOc2 3.0198 0.0137 0.5% 2.9429 3.0345 14,425 16,307
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Sep 02 30D AVG Sep 02 NET CHNG
CRUDE 492,094 574,816 690,295 1,523,572 -4,382
RBOB 98,452 #N/A 120,141 252,892 1,647
HO 93,816 102,928 119,362 305,373 -3,449
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David
Gregorio)