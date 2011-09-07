* Tropical weather threats eyed, supportive to oil prices
* U.S. crude inventories seen lower last week - poll
* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT, Wednesday
NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday ahead
of inventory reports expected to show crude stocks fell last week in the
United States and with equities higher and the dollar weaker.
U.S. crude inventories likely fell last week, by 1.9 million barrels,
because of imports and production curbed by Hurricane Irene and Tropical
Storm Lee, a preliminary Reuters analysts survey showed on Tuesday.
[EIA/S]
Distillate stocks were expected to have edged lower and gasoline
stockpiles were expected to be down 2.0 million barrels.
About 60 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and 41 percent
of natural gas output remained shut in at midday on Tuesday as producers
restaffed platforms after Tropical Storm Lee. [ID:nN1E7851AX]
The euro rose against the dollar on relief Germany's top court rejected
lawsuits aimed at blocking participation in euro zone bailouts, but the
euro looked vulnerable before a European Central Bank rate decision on
Thursday. [USD/]
The dollar index .DXY, measuring the dollar against a basket of
currencies, was up down than 0.35 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose $1.15,
or 1.3 percent, to $87.17 a barrel by 8:57 a.m. EDT (1257 GMT), trading
from $86.15 to $87.42.
* The low pressure system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico had a 60
percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the
U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL3E7K72AG]
* Hurricane Katia continued to move northwestward, the U.S. NHC said.
[ID:nL3E7K729T]
* The tropical depression fourteen was located in the Atlantic and
moving toward the west near 20 mph/32 kmh. A westward or west-northwestward
motion and an additional increase in forward speed are expected, the NHC
said.
* Iran has been importing four to five cargoes of gasoline per month,
with most of it supplied by China. [ID:nL3E7K70UT]
* Mexico's largest oil refinery shut down on Tuesday after a power
outage but Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said it expected operations to resume by the
end of the day. [ID:nN1E78520V]
* Japan's July index of leading economic indicators rose 2.7 percent,
after June's 3.8 percent rise.
* German July industrial output rose 4.0 percent, far more than
expected and coming after June's 1.0 percent fall. [ID:nB4E7JG02Y]
* Muammar Gaddafi was last tracked heading for Libya's southern border,
the man leading the hunt told Reuters, though the African nation Burkina
Faso again denied any plan to offer the deposed leader refuge.
[ID:nL5E7K65IB]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures rose, following a three-day equities
decline, on hopes the European debt crisis might ease after Germany's top
court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailout packages.
[.N]
* World stocks rose and the euro rebounded after Germany's top court
rejected lawsuits aimed at blocking Germany's participation in euro-zone
bailout packages. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Copper prices rose as labor disputes at mines threatened supplies and
the dollar slipped. [MET/L]
* Gold fell 1 percent in Europe as skittish investors cashed in gains
after Tuesday's rally to record highs. But euro zone debt concerns were
still supportive. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* Oil inventory data from American Petroleum Institute at 4:30 p.m. EDT
on Wednesday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data at 11 a.m.
EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.
8:57 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 87.17 1.15 1.3% 86.15 87.42 39,965 307,284
CLc2 87.43 1.12 1.3% 86.45 87.68 11,678 63,514
LCOc1 113.51 0.62 0.6% 112.70 113.98 56,827 188,944
RBc1 2.8386 0.0160 0.6% 2.8210 2.8447 2,870 46,871
RBc2 2.7981 0.0193 0.7% 2.7789 2.8020 3,070 24,528
HOc1 3.0290 0.0188 0.6% 3.0096 3.0382 3,791 54,322
HOc2 3.0302 0.0104 0.3% 3.0194 3.0483 1,330 16,307
* NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 rose $1.15 to $87.17 a barrel by 8:57
a.m. in volume of 39,965 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)