* U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week-API
* U.S. jobless claims rose last week, curbs oil prices
* Coming up: EIA oil data, 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. crude futures seesawed near unchanged
on Thursday in choppy trading ahead of weekly government oil inventory data
expected to show stockpiles fell last week.
Oil prices briefly moved lower after a report showed that U.S. jobless
claims rose last week from a revised higher figure the previous period,
remaining above the 400,000 level. [ID:nOAT004868]
A separate report showed the U.S. trade deficit shrank more than
expected in July as exports rose and the oil import price fell.
[ID:nCLA8KE72E]
U.S. stock futures extended losses after the data and major indexes
fell at the open on Wall Street. [N]
Oil investors awaited government oil inventory data after Wednesday's
report from the industry group American Petroleum Institute showed U.S.
crude stocks fell 3.0 million barrels last week. [API/S]
Gasoline stocks fell only 871,000 barrels and distillate stockpiles
rose 4.0 million barrels, the API said.
Crude stocks were expected to be down 1.9 million barrels, with
gasoline stocks down 1.7 million barrels and distillates unchanged,
according to a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of the API report. [EIA/S]
The weekly inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration is due at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at
1:30 p.m. Eastern (1730 GMT) but is not expected to get out in front of an
anticipated battle among Fed officials over monetary easing.
[ID:nN1E7860OB]
President Barack Obama's televised speech to Congress follows at 7 p.m.
EDT (2300 GMT). The president is expected to propose tax cuts for
middle-class households and businesses and new spending to repair
infrastructure. [ID:nN1E786157]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 9
cents, or 0.1 percent, to $89.39 a barrel by 9:34 a.m. EDT (1334 GMT),
trading from $88.59 to $90.11.
* Tropical Storm Nate was over the Bay of Campeche, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Located about 125 miles (200 km) west of
Campeche, Mexico, on Thursday morning. It could become a hurricane by
Friday, the NHC said. [ID:nL3E7K829Q]
* Hurricane Katia, a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, was
passing between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast, the NHC said.
[ID:nL3E7K829P]
* Tropical Storm Maria churned in the eastern Atlantic.
[ID:nEMS1CD9BO]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell to two-month lows against the dollar as European
Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said growth risks in the euro
zone economy have shifted to the downside. [USD/]
* European stocks gave up some gains after the ECB announcement.
[MKTS/GLOB]
* Gold recovered some of Wednesday's 3 percent slide as bargain hunters
entered the market and concerns over euro zone debt and U.S. growth raised
bullion's safety premium. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data at 11 a.m.
EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.
9:34 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 89.39 0.05 0.1% 88.59 90.11 66,948 316,166
CLc2 89.59 0.04 0.0% 88.80 90.20 16,350 63,604
LCOc1 115.81 0.01 0.0% 114.74 116.27 84,927 193,492
RBc1 2.8969 -0.0111 -0.4% 2.8776 2.9155 8,775 56,161
RBc2 2.8480 -0.0126 -0.4% 2.8318 2.8669 8,721 30,885
HOc1 3.0591 -0.0165 -0.5% 3.0452 3.0781 8,698 64,524
HOc2 3.0683 -0.0173 -0.6% 3.0566 3.0879 4,024 17,503
* NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 rose 5 cents to $89.39 a barrel by
9:34 a.m. in volume of 66,948 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)