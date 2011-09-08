* Bernanke speech sets out no specifics to spur economy
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. crude futures edged lower
in choppy trading on Thursday as Wall Street fell and the
dollar strengthened after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chief failed
to outline new steps to spur economic growth in a speech.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central
bank would spare no effort to boost disappointingly weak growth
and reduce unemployment, while downplaying concerns about
inflation. [ID:nN1E7860OB]
But Bernanke offered no details of steps the Fed might take
while leaving intact expectations that there will be more
easing of monetary policy when officials meet on Sept. 20-21.
U.S. stocks fell 1 percent on the lack of indications of
new stimulus measures to boost the flagging economy. [.N]
U.S. President Barack Obama will lay out a jobs package
worth more than $300 billion later on Thursday.
[ID:nN1E7870HE]
U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell 3.96 million barrels last
week as imports dropped, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration's weekly report. [EIA/S]
Gasoline stocks rose 199,000 barrels and distillate stocks
jumped up 709,000 barrels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1
fell 29 cents, or 0.32 percent, to settle at $89.05 a barrel,
trading from $88.59 to $90.23.
* The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 206,681
barrels per day (bpd), or 14.8 percent, of Gulf of Mexico oil
production remained offline due after being shut ahead of
Tropical Storm Lee. Shut natural gas production was less than 7
percent. [ID:nEIA001025]
* BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) began pulling nonessential workers
from the southern Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico due
to Tropical Storm Nate. [ID:nN1E7870Z1]
* Tropical Storm Nate was gaining strength and could become
a hurricane on Friday or Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said. [ID:nL3E7K83HF]
* British oil production fell below 1 million bpd for only
the second time in more than 30 years this summer as
maintenance exacerbated a decline in output from depleted North
Sea oil fields. [ID:nL5E7K837N]
* OPEC seaborne oil exports, excluding Angola and Ecuador,
will rise by 280,000 barrels per day in the four weeks to Sept.
24, UK consultancy Oil Movements said. [ID:nL5E7K828C]
[ID:nN1E7871CF]
* The CME Group (CME.O) lowered margins for NYMEX RBOB
gasoline futures <0#RB:> and heating oil futures <0#HO:>,
effective close of business Monday. [ID:nN1E7871OX]
* Turkish warships will escort any Turkish aid vessels to
Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
said on Al Jazeera television. [ID:nL5E7K83HY]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar after
the European Central Bank signaled a pause in its interest-rate
tightening cycle that began just five months ago. [USD/]
* Copper ended higher in choppy trade as tight supplies
underpinned values and a better performance on U.S. trade
buoyed third-quarter growth prospects in the world's largest
economy. [MET/L]
* Gold prices extended gains late ahead of Obama's speech,
who was expected to unveil an estimated $300 billion plan to
spur job creation. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
released at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT).
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 89.05 -0.29 -0.3% 88.59 90.23 304,456 313,728
CLc2 89.23 -0.32 -0.4% 88.80 90.40 101,146 107,645
LCOc1 114.55 -1.25 -1.1% 114.13 116.60 186,131 193,492
RBc1 2.8852 -0.0228 -0.8% 2.8673 2.9166 34,736 45,140
RBc2 2.8351 -0.0255 -0.9% 2.8183 2.8669 28,841 22,724
HOc1 3.0443 -0.0313 -1.0% 3.0369 3.0781 42,766 55,764
HOc2 3.0526 -0.0330 -1.1% 3.0440 3.0879 20,225 23,396
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Sep 07 30D AVG Sep 07 NET CHNG
CRUDE 678,611 665,161 699,896 1,520,222 3,685
RBOB 93,413 101,827 150,051 260,516 767
HO 95,801 117,039 122,286 329,753 2,513
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)