* Bernanke speech sets out no specifics to spur economy

* U.S. crude stocks fell, fuel stocks rose last week - EIA

* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. crude futures edged lower in choppy trading on Thursday as Wall Street fell and the dollar strengthened after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chief failed to outline new steps to spur economic growth in a speech.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank would spare no effort to boost disappointingly weak growth and reduce unemployment, while downplaying concerns about inflation. [ID:nN1E7860OB]

But Bernanke offered no details of steps the Fed might take while leaving intact expectations that there will be more easing of monetary policy when officials meet on Sept. 20-21.

U.S. stocks fell 1 percent on the lack of indications of new stimulus measures to boost the flagging economy. [.N]

U.S. President Barack Obama will lay out a jobs package worth more than $300 billion later on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7870HE]

U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell 3.96 million barrels last week as imports dropped, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly report. [EIA/S]

Gasoline stocks rose 199,000 barrels and distillate stocks jumped up 709,000 barrels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 29 cents, or 0.32 percent, to settle at $89.05 a barrel, trading from $88.59 to $90.23.

* The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 206,681 barrels per day (bpd), or 14.8 percent, of Gulf of Mexico oil production remained offline due after being shut ahead of Tropical Storm Lee. Shut natural gas production was less than 7 percent. [ID:nEIA001025]

* BP Plc ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) began pulling nonessential workers from the southern Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico due to Tropical Storm Nate. [ID:nN1E7870Z1]

* Tropical Storm Nate was gaining strength and could become a hurricane on Friday or Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL3E7K83HF]

* British oil production fell below 1 million bpd for only the second time in more than 30 years this summer as maintenance exacerbated a decline in output from depleted North Sea oil fields. [ID:nL5E7K837N]

* OPEC seaborne oil exports, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 280,000 barrels per day in the four weeks to Sept. 24, UK consultancy Oil Movements said. [ID:nL5E7K828C] [ID:nN1E7871CF]

* The CME Group ( CME.O ) lowered margins for NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures <0#RB:> and heating oil futures <0#HO:>, effective close of business Monday. [ID:nN1E7871OX]

* Turkish warships will escort any Turkish aid vessels to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Al Jazeera television. [ID:nL5E7K83HY]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar after the European Central Bank signaled a pause in its interest-rate tightening cycle that began just five months ago. [USD/]

* Copper ended higher in choppy trade as tight supplies underpinned values and a better performance on U.S. trade buoyed third-quarter growth prospects in the world's largest economy. [MET/L]

* Gold prices extended gains late ahead of Obama's speech, who was expected to unveil an estimated $300 billion plan to spur job creation. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data released at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT).

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 89.05 -0.29 -0.3% 88.59 90.23 304,456 313,728 CLc2 89.23 -0.32 -0.4% 88.80 90.40 101,146 107,645 LCOc1 114.55 -1.25 -1.1% 114.13 116.60 186,131 193,492 RBc1 2.8852 -0.0228 -0.8% 2.8673 2.9166 34,736 45,140 RBc2 2.8351 -0.0255 -0.9% 2.8183 2.8669 28,841 22,724 HOc1 3.0443 -0.0313 -1.0% 3.0369 3.0781 42,766 55,764 HOc2 3.0526 -0.0330 -1.1% 3.0440 3.0879 20,225 23,396 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 07 30D AVG Sep 07 NET CHNG CRUDE 678,611 665,161 699,896 1,520,222 3,685 RBOB 93,413 101,827 150,051 260,516 767 HO 95,801 117,039 122,286 329,753 2,513 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)