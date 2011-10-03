* Oil, equities pressured by Greece, euro zone worries

* Dollar index strength helps pressure oil prices

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Oct 3 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday as heightened concerns about euro-zone debt problems and the possibility of a default by Greece pressured equities and oil prices and supported the dollar.

Greece's admission that it will miss its deficit target this year despite harsh new austerity measures sent stock markets reeling and raised new doubts over a planned second international bailout. [ID:nL5E7L31G6]

Greece will miss a deficit target set just months ago in a massive bailout package, according to government draft budget figures released on Sunday, showing that drastic steps taken to avert bankruptcy may not be enough. [ID:nL5E7L20IT]

The euro slipped, hovering within sight of an eight-month low against the dollar and a decade low versus the yen, as mounting concerns of a Greek default deepened investor worries about the health of the euro zone's banking sector.

The dollar index .DXY was stronger, helping pressure dollar-denominated oil prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $1.83, or 2.3 percent, to $77.37 a barrel by 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT), trading from $76.85 to $78.93.

* Oil supply and demand appears largely in balance but there are "ominous clouds on the horizon" for demand because of global economic problems, United Arab Emirates (UAE) OPEC governor Ali Obaid Al-Yabhouni said. [ID:nL5E7L3063]

* China's factory activity picked up in September for a second month in a row and export orders strengthened. China's PMI inched up to 51.2 from August's 50.9, largely in line with a median forecast of 51.3 in a Reuters poll. [ID:nL3E7L306Y]

* The impact of a fire at Royal Dutch Shell's ( RDSa.L ) Singapore refinery has extended into the crude and naphtha markets, strengthening price spreads for both markets, traders said. [ID:nL3E7L312L]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open as concerns over Greece's teetering finances returned to the forefront and after equities suffered their worst quarter since 2008. [.N]

* Gold rose as Greece rocked the markets. [GOL/]

* World stocks started the new quarter lower as concerns about the possibility of a default by Greece weighed on markets. [MKTS/GLOB]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. construction spending for August due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Monday.

* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday. 9:19 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 77.37 -1.83 -2.3% 76.85 78.93 77,127 351,345 CLc2 77.55 -1.78 -2.2% 77.03 78.96 27,524 108,738 LCOc1 101.25 -1.51 -1.5% 100.71 102.45 74,736 243,642 RBc1 2.5173 -0.0208 -0.8% 2.5105 2.5446 5,684 19,260 RBc2 2.4687 -0.0283 -1.1% 2.4621 2.4978 3,491 45,920 HOc1 2.7566 -0.0225 -0.8% 2.7436 2.7862 7,796 18,591 HOc2 2.7532 -0.0248 -0.9% 2.7401 2.7790 3,250 53,761 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell $1.83 to $77.37 a barrel by 9:19 a.m. in volume of 77,127 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)