* Worry that Greece might default on debt hammers oil

* Dollar rises vs euro, damping appetite for risk

* POLL: U.S. crude stocks up 2.2 mln bbls last week

* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT, Tuesday

NEW YORK, Oct 3 U.S. crude oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday to the lowest settlement in 12 months, as fears that Greece might default on its debt outweighed positive U.S. economic data on manufacturing, construction and new vehicle sales.

Crude futures extended losses for a second day after dropping 17 percent for the third quarter, which ended on Friday, the worst performance for U.S. crude since the fourth quarter of 2008, at the height of the financial crisis.

Investor appetite for risk soured again as the euro fell to an 8-1/2 month low against the dollar on concerns about Greece, pressuring U.S. equities and pushing up gold on safe-haven buying. [USD/] [.N] [GOL/]

Export demand dropped, causing factory activity in Europe and Asia to fall sharply in September, polls showed, and that reinforced fears of another slide to recession. [ID:nL5E7L32PO]

Traders next tackle weekly inventory reports, with a Reuters poll forecasting that domestic crude stocks rose 2.2 million barrels in the week to Sept. 30. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were forecast down 600,000 barrels and gasoline stocks were projected up 600,000 barrels, while refinery utilization was expected to have slipped 0.7 percentage point, the poll also showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 dropped for a second straight day and settled at $77.61 a barrel, falling $1.59, or 2.01 percent, after trading from $76.85 to $79.64. It was the lowest settlement for front-month crude since Sept. 28, 2010, when prices ended at $76.18. CLc1

* In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery settled at $101.71, falling $1.05, or 1.02 percent, the lowest settlement for front-month Brent crude since Feb. 15, when Brent prices closed at $101.64. LCOc1

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude rose to $24.10, after hitting $23.56 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* Greece has admitted it will miss its budget targets for this year and decided on fresh austerity measures to meet a new, revised target for 2012. The revision shows the Greek economy will fall for a fourth year next year, by 2.5 percent, after an expected 5.5 percent drop this year. [ID:nL5E7L30JY]

* The Institute for Supply Management's index of U.S. factory activity expanded to 51.6 in September, faster than expected, as production and hiring increased. It was the 26th straight month of expansion, beating economists' expectations for the index to edge down to 50.5. [ID:nN1E7920NX]

* U.S. construction spending showed an unexpected rebound in August as outlays on state and local government projects rose sharply, the Commerce Department said. [ID:nCAT005524]

* U.S. auto sales rose almost 10 percent in September, easing concerns of a double-dip recession as major carmakers forecast higher sales for the rest of the year.[ID:nN1E7920NK]

* A move by ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) to stop processing crude at its Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania could weigh on the price of West African oil and similar light, sweet crudes in the Atlantic basin, oil trading sources said. [ID:nL5E7L32PO]

* Royal Dutch Shell's ( RDSa.L ) shutdown of its giant Singapore refinery has led it to cancel the lifting of 4 million barrels of crude, to wind down its petrochemical complex and to declare force majeure on some of its deals, mostly involving distillates. [ID:nL3E7L312L]

* Libya will start pumping oil at two major oilfields with a combined capacity of 450,000 barrels per day in about two weeks, Nouri Berouin, chairman of the National Oil Corporation said in an interview with Reuters. [ID:nL5E7L33YY]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street ended lower, with the Standard & Poor's 500 Index falling to a 13-month low as investors dumped bank shares on fears that Greece's worsening financial crisis could bring down a large European lender. [.N]

* The euro hit a fresh 8-1/2 month low against the U.S. dollar amid broad risk aversion due to the concerns about a Greek default. In late trading the U.S. dollar was up 1.34 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Gold rose 1.6 percent, its biggest one-day gain in a month, as bullion appeared to have resumed its role as a haven from turmoil following its worst monthly loss since the financial crisis in 2008. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. factory orders for August, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), Tuesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 77.61 -1.59 -2.0% 76.25 79.64 376,061 367,957 CLc2 77.83 -1.50 -1.9% 76.46 79.83 138,127 150,536 LCOc1 101.71 -1.05 -1.0% 100.71 102.80 194,670 243,642 RBc1 2.5110 -0.0271 -1.1% 2.4925 2.5446 34,967 19,260 RBc2 2.4632 -0.0338 -1.4% 2.4476 2.4978 22,622 52,702 HOc1 2.7529 -0.0264 -1.0% 2.7338 2.7862 43,932 18,591 HOc2 2.7491 -0.0289 -1.0% 2.7300 2.7821 20,496 67,603 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 30 30D AVG Sep 30 NET CHNG CRUDE 657,166 694,856 628,943 1,412,893 -27,303 RBOB 82,357 129,061 128,062 255,868 -2,353 HO 98,271 150,785 131,645 326,686 -2,100 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Andrea Evans)