* Goldman Sachs lowers 2012 oil price forecast

* Dollar index hits nine-month high vs currency basket

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent to the lowest price since September 2010 on Tuesday on increasing worry that Greece will default on debt and that global economic slowdown will curb demand for oil and other commodities.

European finance ministers are considering making banks take bigger losses on Greek debt and have postponed a vital aid payment to Athens until mid-November, setting up a crunch point in the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7L425O]

The euro hit a nine-month low against the dollar and a 10-year trough against the yen as euro-zone policymakers failed to quell rising speculation about a Greek debt default. The dollar index .DXY strengthened, rising to a nine-month high.

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply, with the S&P 500 set to enter a bear market as European officials considered making banks take bigger losses on Greek debt and fears of contagion grew. [.N]

U.S. commercial crude stockpiles are expected to have risen last week as imports continued to increase, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts found on Monday. [EIA/S]

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly inventory report at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). on Tuesday.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue its own inventory data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $1.80, or 2.3 percent, to $75.81 a barrel by 8:49 a.m. EDT (1249 GMT), trading from $74.95 to $77.29.

* The $74.95 intraday low was the lowest intraday front-month crude price since prices fell to $74.66 on Sept. 24, 2010.

* Kuwait's oil output rose to 2.87 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, up from 2.8 million bpd in August due to an increase in market demand, a Kuwaiti OPEC delegate told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7L41OA]

* Goldman Sachs cut its 2012 crude and copper price forecasts. The bank trimmed its 2012 Brent price estimate to $120 a barrel from $130 and cut its forecast for U.S. light crude to $109 from $123.50. [ID:nL5E7L41EN]

* Qatar sees no need yet for OPEC to meet before its next scheduled gathering in December, but is monitoring the impact on oil demand of slowing economic growth and the debt crisis in Europe, the country's oil minister said. [ID:nL3E7L40D1]

* Current OPEC president Iran will propose to other members of the oil producers' group at their next meeting that there be no change in output quotas, Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said on the ministry's website SHANA. [ID:nL5E7L4197]

MARKETS NEWS

* Gold gained as investors sought a haven safe from the debt crisis. [GOL/]

* World stocks hit a fresh 15-month low and the euro fell across the board as the growing prospect of a near-term default by Greece stoked fears of a major banking crisis in Europe, which would accelerate a global economic slowdown. [MKTS/GLOB] [FRX]

* Copper fell for a fifth day, as lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and the threat of global recession prompted worries about demand for industrial metals. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. factory orders for August due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Tuesday.

* Revised U.S. durable goods for August due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT on Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday. 8:49 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 75.81 -1.80 -2.3% 74.95 77.29 70,041 367,957 CLc2 75.99 -1.84 -2.4% 75.15 77.49 21,159 150,536 LCOc1 100.22 -1.49 -1.5% 99.32 101.59 98,284 203,332 RBc1 2.4932 -0.0178 -0.7% 2.4693 2.5197 3,144 19,260 RBc2 2.4371 -0.0261 -1.1% 2.4177 2.4652 1,819 52,702 HOc1 2.7211 -0.0309 -1.2% 2.7025 2.7537 5,585 18,591 HOc2 2.7159 -0.0326 -1.2% 2.6977 2.7479 2,656 67,603 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell $1.80 to $75.81 a barrel by 8:49 a.m. in volume of 70,041 lots.