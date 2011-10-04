* U.S. crude stockpiles fell sharply last week - API

* Goldman Sachs lowers 2012 oil price forecast

* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. crude futures ended more than 2 percent lower on Tuesday as increasing worry that Greece will default on its debt and a global economic slowdown will curb demand for oil pressured prices.

European finance ministers agreed to prepare action to safeguard their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead. [ID:nL5E7L419D]

But U.S. crude futures CLc1 turned positive in post-settlement trading after equities on Wall Street had a late rally and the euro also rallied from a nine-month low and turned higher against the dollar.

Crude and equities had pared losses initially after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave the clearest sign yet that the Fed may take further measures to prevent a weakening U.S. economy from stumbling back into recession. [ID:nN1E7930IZ]

Oil futures had an early intraday rally when Saudi Arabia blamed an unnamed foreign power for stirring up strife in its oil-rich Eastern Province, home to a large Shi'ite population and scene of frequent protests this year, saying that 14 people had been injured. [ID:nL5E7L43BY]

Oil prices got additional lift post-settlement after industry group the American Petroleum Institute said in a weekly report that U.S. crude stockpiles fell 3.1 million barrels last week. [API/S]

Gasoline stocks fell 5.0 million barrels and distillate stocks were down 2.0 million barrels, the API said.

Ahead of the API report, a Reuters survey of analysts yielded a forecast for U.S. commercial crude stockpiles to have risen 1.9 million barrels last week. Gasoline stocks were expected to be up 1.1 million barrels and distillate stockpiles were expected to be down slightly, by 300,000 barrels. [EIA/S]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $1.94, or 2.5 percent, to settle at $75.67 a barrel, lowest settlement since the Sept. 23, 2010, close at $75.18. Tuesday's range trading from $74.95 to $77.99.

* The $74.95 low was the lowest intraday front-month crude price since prices fell to $74.66 on Sept. 24, 2010.

* Kuwait's oil output rose to 2.87 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, up from 2.8 million bpd in August due to an increase in market demand, a Kuwaiti OPEC delegate told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7L41OA]

* Goldman Sachs cut its 2012 crude and copper price forecasts. The bank trimmed its 2012 Brent price estimate to $120 a barrel from $130 and cut its forecast for U.S. light crude to $109 from $123.50. [ID:nL5E7L41EN]

* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week versus the year-ago period, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report. Demand was up 0.9 percent from the previous week. [ID:nN1E7931CW]

* Qatar sees no need yet for OPEC to meet before its next scheduled gathering in December, but is monitoring the impact on oil demand of slowing economic growth and the debt crisis in Europe, the country's oil minister said. [ID:nL3E7L40D1]

* Current OPEC president Iran will propose to other members of the oil producers' group at their next meeting that there be no change in output quotas, Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said on the ministry's website SHANA. [ID:nL5E7L4197]

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 brushed up against a bear market, but investors rushed in to buy technology and other beaten-down sectors and the index posted its largest gain in more than a week. [.N]

* The euro rallied to a New York session high against the safe-haven dollar and Japanese yen late in the session as investors embraced higher-risk assets. Then the euro pared gains versus the dollar after Moody's downgrade of Italy's debt. [USD/]

* Gold fell 3 percent, halting its three-day rally on a double whammy of Greek default fears and after the Federal Reserve chief said the central bank may take further steps to help the U.S. economy. [GOL/]

* Copper ended down for a fifth straight day as macro pressures remained front and center with investors fearful about the economic implications from Europe's deepening debt crisis. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. weekly jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 75.67 -1.94 -2.5% 74.95 78.40 410,107 392,782 CLc2 75.87 -1.96 -2.5% 75.15 78.59 148,368 148,606 LCOc1 99.79 -1.92 -1.9% 99.11 102.30 256,709 203,332 RBc1 2.4884 -0.0226 -0.9% 2.4673 2.5528 36,291 48,868 RBc2 2.4316 -0.0316 -1.3% 2.4115 2.4944 27,383 24,507 HOc1 2.7234 -0.0295 -1.1% 2.6975 2.7748 52,914 56,279 HOc2 2.7170 -0.0321 -1.2% 2.6914 2.7681 31,613 23,161 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 03 30D AVG Oct 03 NET CHNG CRUDE 742,887 705,614 631,526 1,415,058 -2,165 RBOB 111,193 102,294 128,062 262,454 6,586 HO 141,623 121,723 131,645 326,640 -46 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)