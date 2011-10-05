* Equities, oil up on Europe's plan to shore up banks

* U.S. crude stockpiles fell sharply last week - API

* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday, boosted with equities after European finance ministers agreed to take measures to address stresses on banks as the regions debt woes continue.

U.S. crude prices also continued a post-settlement rebound from the previous day when industry data showed crude stockpiles fell sharply last week. Crude prices had settled 2.5 percent lower.

European shares and key commodities rose on Wednesday after ministers agreed to shore up euro-zone banks against the spreading debt crisis and an IMF director said the fund might offer support by buying Spanish and Italian bonds. [MKTS/GLOB]

Adding to support for oil and Wall Street equities was news that U.S. private-sector employers added 91,000 jobs in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report, above economists' expectations. [ID:nN1E794098]

But the August private payrolls were revised down to an increase of 89,000 from the previously reported 91,000.

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute said in a weekly report released late on Tuesday that U.S. crude stockpiles fell 3.1 million barrels last week. [API/S]

Gasoline stocks fell 5.0 million barrels and distillate stocks were down 2.0 million barrels, the API said.

Ahead of the API report, a Reuters survey of analysts yielded a forecast for U.S. commercial crude stockpiles to have risen 1.9 million barrels last week. Gasoline stocks were expected to be up 1.1 million barrels and distillate stockpiles were expected to be down slightly, by 300,000 barrels. [EIA/S] The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue the government's inventory data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $1.93, or 2.6 percent, to $77.60 a barrel by 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), trading from $76.95 to $78.46.

* Global oil prices below $90 a barrel would be "difficult" to accept, Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for energy told Reuters, in a sign that a slide in prices is starting to worry some OPEC members. [ID:nL5E7L51GW]

* Iran's OPEC governor raised the possibility of OPEC holding an emergency meeting, saying it was a "natural" event if prices continued to fall as he expected, according to an interview in an Iranian newspaper. [ID:nL5E7L51E1]

* Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) offered to buy back the middle distillate cargoes it has been unable to deliver after declaring force majeure due to a fire at its Singapore refinery, industry sources said. [ID:nL3E7L40G9]

* Qatar's 146,000-barrel-per-day Laffan condensate refinery is being restarted after an outage, a Qatargas spokeswoman said. [ID:nL5E7L51H7]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro slipped to a New York session low against the dollar in early trade, surrendering gains it posted after the better-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs report. [USD/]

* U.S. stock index futures briefly added to gains on after the ADP employment report showed the economy gained more jobs than expected last month. [.N]

* Gold dropped as investors returned to equities. [GOL/]

* Copper bounced back from a five-day slide, with prices boosted by the Federal Reserve's indications the central bank is ready with more measures to help the fragile U.S. economy if needed. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. weekly jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. 8:50 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 77.60 1.93 2.6% 76.95 78.46 59,619 392,782 CLc2 77.79 1.92 2.5% 77.14 78.60 13,712 148,606 LCOc1 101.46 1.67 1.7% 100.66 102.18 83,590 264,826 RBc1 2.5375 0.0491 2.0% 2.5157 2.5532 3,651 48,868 RBc2 2.4748 0.0432 1.8% 2.4580 2.4922 2,800 24,507 HOc1 2.7559 0.0325 1.2% 2.7361 2.7755 4,033 56,279 HOc2 2.7506 0.0336 1.2% 2.7305 2.7641 1,681 23,161 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 rose $1.93 to $77.60 a barrel by 8:50 a.m. in volume of 59,619 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)