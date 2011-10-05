* U.S. crude stocks in surprise fall last week-EIA

* U.S. economic data, technical buying supportive

* Europe's plan to aid banks boosts euro vs dollar

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. crude oil futures settled more than 5 percent higher on Wednesday after three days of losses, buoyed by an unexpectedly large drawdown in domestic crude stocks, by stronger-than-expected economic data and by follow-through technical buying.

Moves by European authorities to support troubled euro zone banks lifted the euro and the dollar fell, encouraging investors to buy riskier assets, such as oil and copper or other major commodities.

Oil futures were helped by Wall Street, which was cheered by reports showing the U.S. service sector had expanded in September slightly faster than forecast and that private employers hired more people than economists had expected. [ID:nN1E7940PR]

The day's encouraging economic data heightened optimism about Friday's all-important non-farm payrolls report from the Labor Department. [ID:nN1E79407S]

For the jobs data forecast, see PREVIEW [ID:nN1E7931WG]

Worries about the euro zone's economy persisted, however, as its services sector shrank last month for the first time in two years, raising more concerns that the region may slide back into recession. [ID:nN1E7940PR]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November CLc1 delivery settled at $79.68 a barrel, up $4.01, or 5.3 percent, after trading between $76.94 and $79.79.

* In London, ICE November Brent crude LCOX1 settled at $102.73, rising $2.94, or 2.95 percent, also breaking three days of losses. LCOc1

* Brent crude's premium over U.S. crude narrowed to $23.05 at the close, from $24.12 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R

* U.S. crude oil inventories fell 4.68 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, much more than the American Petroleum Institute's report of a 3.1 million barrel draw. [EIA/S] [API/S]

* Distillate stocks dipped 744,000 barrels, the EIA said, far less than the API's 2.0 million barrel decline.

* Gasoline stocks dropped 1.1 million barrels, EIA data showed, a lot lower than the API's 5.0 million barrel draw.

* Refinery utilization edged down 0.1 percentage point, the EIA report showed, much smaller than the API's 1.0 percentage point drop.

* The Institute of Supply Management's services index contracted to 53.0 last month, from 53.3 percent in August, better than economists' expectations for a 52.9 reading. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

* Payrolls processor ADP said private-company hiring rose 91,000 last month, above expectations for an increase of 75,000, and topped August's tally of an 89,000 rise.

* Iran's OPEC governor raised the possibility of OPEC holding an emergency meeting, saying it was a "natural" event if prices continued to fall as he expected, according to an interview in an Iranian newspaper. [ID:nL5E7L51E1]

* Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) offered to buy back the middle distillate cargoes it has been unable to deliver after declaring force majeure due to a fire at its Singapore refinery, industry sources said. [ID:nL3E7L40G9]

* Qatar's 146,000-barrel-per-day Laffan condensate refinery is being restarted after an outage, a Qatargas spokeswoman said. [ID:nL5E7L51H7]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rose for a second day ahead of a European Central Bank meeting after Germany said the euro zone bailout fund can be used to recapitalize struggling banks. In late trading the dollar was down 0.81 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* U.S. equities ended sharply higher for a second day as investors bought materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and poured into beaten-down technology shares. [.N]

* Gold rose after dipping below $1,600 an ounce as stock markets rose.[GOL/]

* Copper ended up for the first time in six sessions, supported by a weaker dollar and encouraging U.S. data.[MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 79.68 4.01 5.3% 76.94 79.82 317,967 428,113 CLc2 79.83 3.96 5.2% 77.13 79.95 111,631 157,499 LCOc1 102.73 2.94 2.9% 100.66 102.84 210,266 264,826 RBc1 2.5692 0.0808 3.3% 2.5157 2.5757 37,084 54,378 RBc2 2.5074 0.0758 3.1% 2.4559 2.5106 25,323 29,439 HOc1 2.7766 0.0532 2.0% 2.7355 2.7791 50,355 63,178 HOc2 2.7735 0.0565 2.1% 2.7305 2.7754 30,663 34,662 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 04 30D AVG Oct 04 NET CHNG CRUDE 591,015 789,626 638,771 1,431,783 -16,725 RBOB 97,912 136,702 128,062 265,878 3,424 HO 137,404 159,984 131,645 324,544 -2,096 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)