* Dollar strength weighs on oil prices

* Jobless claims rise, but not as much as feared

* Coming up: U.S. EIA natgas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. crude futures edged down on Thursday in volatile trading as a stronger dollar and a weaker open by equities on Wall Street pulled oil prices back from earlier highs.

Brent led the oil complex to the downside after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, disappointing traders after the UK central bank's vote for a second round of money creation had raised hopes of further support.

The European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold as broadly expected. [ID:nL5E7L616W]

Oil received only a brief boost from data showing U.S. jobless claims rose last week, though not as much as expected, and that continuing jobless claims fell. [ID:nLLA6LE70P]

Ahead of the ECB announcement and the jobless claims data, oil had risen after the European Union executive said it will draft plans for member states to coordinate a recapitalization of banks. [ID:nL5E7L610F]

The euro fell against the dollar after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, disappointing some investors who were expecting it to ease monetary policy to support the struggling euro zone economy. [FRX/]

U.S. stocks fell at the open as traders reacted to developments from the European Central Bank. [.N]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 dipped 3 cents to $79.65 a barrel by 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT), trading from $79.08 to $81.15.

* Italian oil major Eni ( ENI.MI ) fears its largest oilfield in Libya, known as Elephant, may be in ruins, which could dash hopes of a speedy return of Libyan supplies to global markets after months of war. [ID:nL5E7L54RW]

* The Middle East crude market rose after Saudi Arabia raised official selling prices (OSPs) for at least two grades to record highs in Asia. [ID:nL3E7L621I]

MARKETS NEWS

* World stocks rose for a second day while government bonds fell as expectations grew policymakers would take steps to support European banks. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Copper extended gains, helped by data showing new claims for unemployment benefits climbed less than expected last week. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday. 9:46 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 79.65 -0.03 0.0% 79.08 81.15 114,803 428,113 CLc2 79.80 -0.03 0.0% 79.24 81.27 39,800 157,499 LCOc1 102.24 -0.49 -0.5% 101.53 103.70 93,675 215,939 RBc1 2.5840 0.0148 0.6% 2.5645 2.6050 14,208 54,378 RBc2 2.5106 0.0032 0.1% 2.4958 2.5375 12,933 29,439 HOc1 2.7675 -0.0091 -0.3% 2.7530 2.7978 12,655 63,178 HOc2 2.7616 -0.0119 -0.4% 2.7479 2.7943 7,293 34,662 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell 3 cents to $79.65 a barrel by 9:46 a.m. in volume of 114,803 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)