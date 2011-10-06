* Dollar strength weighs on oil prices
* Jobless claims rise, but not as much as feared
* Coming up: U.S. EIA natgas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday
NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. crude futures edged down on Thursday
in volatile trading as a stronger dollar and a weaker open by equities on
Wall Street pulled oil prices back from earlier highs.
Brent led the oil complex to the downside after the European Central
Bank left interest rates unchanged, disappointing traders after the UK
central bank's vote for a second round of money creation had raised hopes
of further support.
The European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold as broadly
expected. [ID:nL5E7L616W]
Oil received only a brief boost from data showing U.S. jobless claims
rose last week, though not as much as expected, and that continuing jobless
claims fell. [ID:nLLA6LE70P]
Ahead of the ECB announcement and the jobless claims data, oil had
risen after the European Union executive said it will draft plans for
member states to coordinate a recapitalization of banks. [ID:nL5E7L610F]
The euro fell against the dollar after the European Central Bank left
interest rates unchanged, disappointing some investors who were expecting
it to ease monetary policy to support the struggling euro zone economy.
[FRX/]
U.S. stocks fell at the open as traders reacted to developments from
the European Central Bank. [.N]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 dipped 3
cents to $79.65 a barrel by 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT), trading from $79.08
to $81.15.
* Italian oil major Eni (ENI.MI) fears its largest oilfield in Libya,
known as Elephant, may be in ruins, which could dash hopes of a speedy
return of Libyan supplies to global markets after months of war.
[ID:nL5E7L54RW]
* The Middle East crude market rose after Saudi Arabia raised official
selling prices (OSPs) for at least two grades to record highs in Asia.
[ID:nL3E7L621I]
MARKETS NEWS
* World stocks rose for a second day while government bonds fell as
expectations grew policymakers would take steps to support European banks.
[MKTS/GLOB]
* Copper extended gains, helped by data showing new claims for
unemployment benefits climbed less than expected last week. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due
at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) on Friday.
9:46 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 79.65 -0.03 0.0% 79.08 81.15 114,803 428,113
CLc2 79.80 -0.03 0.0% 79.24 81.27 39,800 157,499
LCOc1 102.24 -0.49 -0.5% 101.53 103.70 93,675 215,939
RBc1 2.5840 0.0148 0.6% 2.5645 2.6050 14,208 54,378
RBc2 2.5106 0.0032 0.1% 2.4958 2.5375 12,933 29,439
HOc1 2.7675 -0.0091 -0.3% 2.7530 2.7978 12,655 63,178
HOc2 2.7616 -0.0119 -0.4% 2.7479 2.7943 7,293 34,662
* NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell 3 cents to $79.65 a barrel by
9:46 a.m. in volume of 114,803 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)