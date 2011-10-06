* Europe signals moves to shore up region's banks

* U.S. initial jobless claims rise less than expected

* Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, 8:30 a.m. Friday

NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. crude futures rose more than 3 percent on Thursday as Europe moved closer to pumping aid to the region's troubled banks and U.S. jobless benefit claims rose less than expected last week.

U.S. equities ended higher for a third day in a row as the developing euro zone plans to backstop European banks provided investors with hope the threat of a financial crisis was waning. [.N]

The European Union executive said it will draft plans for member states to coordinate a recapitalization of banks. [ID:nL5E7L610F]

Oil received a boost from news that U.S. jobless claims rose last week, though not as much as expected, and that continuing jobless claims fell. [ID:nLLA6LE70P]

Strong RBOB gasoline futures RBc1 added to the lift for crude, traders said.

U.S. crude prices added to their more than 5 percent rise posted Wednesday after government data showed declines in U.S. crude, distillate and gasoline stockpiles. [EIA/S]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $2.91, or 3.65 percent, to settle at $82.59 a barrel, having traded from $79.08 to $82.90.

* Rising output from Libya and other oil-producing regions is putting downward pressure on crude prices along with the broader economic weakness, the head of Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ) said. [ID:nN1E7950T9]

* Italian oil major Eni ( ENI.MI ) fears its largest oilfield in Libya, known as Elephant, may be in ruins, which could dash hopes of a speedy return of Libyan supplies to global markets after months of war. [ID:nL5E7L54RW]

* The Middle East crude market rose after Saudi Arabia raised official selling prices (OSPs) for at least two grades to record highs in Asia. [ID:nL3E7L621I]

* President Hugo Chavez floated a vague idea of a new global oil producers' group including Venezuela and Russia, but stressed it would not affect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. [ID:nN1E7951FX]

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate. [ID:nL9E7ID01T]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro climbed against the dollar for a third straight session after the European Central Bank held rates steady, as expected, but announced new liquidity measures to support the region's ailing banks. [USD/]

* Copper rose nearly 6 percent for its largest one-day gain since early 2010 as investors poured back into the market, encouraged by signs that Europe's debt crisis was being addressed. [MET/L]

* Gold rose in thin trade for a second session, boosted by the rally in equities and commodities after new liquidity measures from the ECB fueled economic optimism. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 82.59 2.91 3.7% 79.08 82.90 361,451 336,067 CLc2 82.80 2.97 3.7% 79.24 83.09 170,143 120,730 LCOc1 105.73 3.00 2.9% 101.53 105.88 188,630 215,939 RBc1 2.6860 0.1168 4.6% 2.5645 2.6917 47,738 54,045 RBc2 2.6085 0.1011 4.0% 2.4958 2.6129 39,633 27,472 HOc1 2.8611 0.0845 3.0% 2.7530 2.864 52,982 61,954 HOc2 2.8534 0.0799 2.9% 2.7479 2.8559 33,186 33,333 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 05 30D AVG Oct 05 NET CHNG CRUDE 747,647 648,839 642,777 1,429,545 2,238 RBOB 144,995 125,724 150,051 262,454 6,586 HO 139,792 156,994 122,286 329,440 4,896 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)