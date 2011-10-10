* Germany, France say a fresh rescue plan is on the way
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday as
optimism about new assurances from France and Germany that a fresh plan to
solve the euro zone's debt problems was on the way helped lift oil and
global equities prices.
The leaders of Germany and France on Sunday promised to unveil new
measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month, as
international pressure builds for bold steps from Europe. [ID:nL5E7L90RP]
Germany and France have begun working on a joint package to stem the
euro-zone debt crisis, but it will not be a "miracle cure" for the bloc's
ills, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Monday. [ID:nL5E7LA1M7]
The euro rose to its highest in more than a week versus the dollar,
supported by a renewed German and French pledge to unveil a comprehensive
plan by the end of the month to rescue the region from a sovereign debt
crisis. [USD/]
The dollar index .DXY, measuring the greenback against a basket of
currencies, weakened by more than 1.0 percent, helping boost the price of
dollar-denominated oil.
Weekly inventory reports on U.S. oil inventories are delayed this week
because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday shutting Federal offices.
The American Petroleum Institute's report will be delayed one day to
Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information
Administration's data will be released on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT (1500
GMT). [ID:nN1E7950QA]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose
$1.52, or 1.8 percent, to $84.50 a barrel by 8:48 a.m. EDT (1248 GMT),
trading from $82.75 to $84.92.
* Speculators cut net long positions on Brent crude oil LCOc1 and gas
oil LGOc1 as the oil market fell in the week to Oct. 4, exchange data
showed. [ID:nL5E7LA1Y7]
* Nigerian oil unions said around 2,000 members began a three-day
warning strike on Monday to protest against what they said was the
government's failure to protect workers from a resurgence in kidnappings.
[ID:nL5E7LA23J]
* Saudi Arabia sees neither a decline in global oil demand nor a
reduction in Saudi exports due to increased output from Libya, Oil Minister
Ali al-Naimi said. [ID:nL5E7L90DW]
* Iran will not push for production quotas to be cut at the next
meeting of the oil producers group, Iran's OPEC governor, who is currently
OPEC president, was quoted as saying. [ID:nL5E7LA10M]
* Iraq's Rumaila oilfield production has been restored to normal output
of 1.3 million barrels per day after a partial halt caused by pipeline
bombings last week. [ID:nL5E7LA220]
* China will extend a regional resource tax on domestic sales of crude
oil and natural gas to the whole country and widen it to include coking
coal and rare earths from November 1, the government said. [ID:nL3E7LA1MK]
MARKETS NEWS
* World stocks rose on the German and French promise to announce fresh
steps to tackle euro zone debt. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Gold rose more than 1.5 percent, lifted by weakness in the dollar
versus the euro after France and Germany said they would propose measures
to recapitalize euro zone banks, but traders remained cautious awaiting
details of the plan. [GOL/]
* Copper slipped on uncertainty about the economic health of the euro
zone even as European policymakers promised to announce new measures to
tackle the region's debt crisis. But copper's slip was limited by a weak
dollar. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m.
EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday, delayed a day because of the federal Columbus
Day holiday on Monday.
8:48 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 84.50 1.52 1.8% 82.75 84.92 41,811 386,089
CLc2 84.67 1.50 1.8% 83.03 85.09 15,106 201,293
LCOc1 107.06 1.18 1.1% 105.65 107.46 66,866 170,247
RBc1 2.6856 0.0380 1.4% 2.6497 2.6901 3,161 64,146
RBc2 2.6193 0.0319 1.2% 2.5861 2.6254 2,692 44,364
HOc1 2.8808 0.0220 0.8% 2.8449 2.8888 2,996 66,267
HOc2 2.8735 0.0223 0.8% 2.8385 2.8814 1,784 38,800
* NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 rose $1.52 to $84.50 a barrel by
8:48 a.m. in volume of 41,811 lots.
