* Germany, France say a fresh rescue plan is on the way

* Kuwait crude exports halted by customs worker strike

* Coming up: API oil stocks data 4:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. crude rose on Monday for a fourth consecutive session, boosted by the promise from France and Germany to unveil a plan to address the region's debt woes and by a strike that halted Kuwaiti crude oil exports.

The leaders of Germany and France on Sunday promised to unveil new measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month. [ID:nL5E7L90RP]

Vessel traffic in and out of Kuwaiti ports was halted on Monday, including oil tanker traffic, as the Kuwait customs union went on a strike, two shipping sources based in Kuwait said. [ID:nL5E7LA2VI]

The euro rose the most in 15 months against the dollar after Germany and France pledged to deliver a plan to protect banks and the euro region from its debt crisis. [USD/]

The dollar index .DXY, measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies, weakened by more than 1 percent, helping boost the price of dollar-denominated oil.

Weekly inventory reports on U.S. oil inventories are delayed this week because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday shutting Federal offices.

The American Petroleum Institute's report will be delayed one day to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information Administration's data will be released on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). [ID:nN1E7950QA]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $2.43, or 2.93 percent, to settle at $85.41 a barrel, trading from $82.75 to $86.09.

* Libya may be able to return to its prewar-level oil output earlier than 2013 if oil companies resume activities there as quickly as they seem to be doing, the head of the International Energy Agency said. [ID:nL5E7LA2LE]

* Libya's Agoco offered about 1 million barrels of crude oil for prompt loading via a tender. [ID:nL5E7LA3B1]

* Libya's oil sector will be freed up under the new government and companies will have more say over exploration, projects and operations, Libya's deputy oil minister told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7LA3EI]

* Speculators cut net long positions on Brent crude oil LCOc1 and gas oil LGOc1 as the oil market fell in the week to Oct. 4, exchange data showed. [ID:nL5E7LA1Y7]

* Nigerian oil unions said around 2,000 members began a three-day warning strike to protest against a resurgence in kidnappings. [ID:nL5E7LA23J]

* Saudi Arabia sees neither a decline in global oil demand nor a reduction in Saudi exports due to increased output from Libya, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said. [ID:nL5E7L90DW]

* Iran will not push for output quotas to be cut at the next OPEC meeting, Iran's OPEC governor, who is currently OPEC president, was quoted as saying. [ID:nL5E7LA10M]

* Iraq's Rumaila oilfield production has been restored to normal output of 1.3 million barrels per day after a partial halt caused by pipeline bombings last week. [ID:nL5E7LA220]

* China will extend a regional resource tax on domestic sales of crude oil and natural gas to the whole country from Nov. 1, the government said. [ID:nL3E7LA1MK]

MARKETS NEWS

* World stocks rallied for a fourth straight session after Germany and France pledged to unveil new measures within a month to resolve the euro zone debt crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]

* U.S. stocks surged 3 percent, extending gains into a second week as the pledge by German and French leaders boosted hopes that the euro-zone debt crisis may be resolved. [.N]

* Copper pushed higher for a fourth straight day after German and French leaders promised a plan to resolve the European debt crisis. [MET/L]

* Gold rose 2 percent in a risk rally with equities and commodities, as the dollar tumbled after the Franco-German pledge to introduce a plan on the region's debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday, delayed a day because of the federal Columbus Day holiday on Monday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.41 2.43 2.9% 82.75 86.09 232,298 377,540 CLc2 85.59 2.42 2.9% 83.03 86.24 101,863 174,328 LCOc1 108.95 3.07 2.9% 105.65 109.33 155,639 170,247 RBc1 2.6953 0.0477 1.8% 2.6497 2.7219 36,624 56,547 RBc2 2.6324 0.0450 1.7% 2.5861 2.6529 33,089 40,837 HOc1 2.9039 0.0451 1.6% 2.8449 2.9243 38,631 48,789 HOc2 2.8980 0.0468 1.6% 2.8385 2.9162 25,713 25,274 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 07 30D AVG Oct 07 NET CHNG CRUDE 473,940 747,117 659,233 1,426,279 12,592 RBOB 109,247 136,687 131,638 268,604 -2,120 HO 95,696 104,972 134,141 312,742 -8,130 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)