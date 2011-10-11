* Markets await Slovak vote on euro zone rescue

* Kuwait crude exports resume after shut by strike

* Coming up: API oil stocks data 4:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday after four days of higher settlements as concerns over the euro zone economy and a resumption of Kuwaiti oil exports weighed on oil prices.

Kuwait's exports of crude oil and oil products are moving normally from Kuwaiti ports, Sheikh Talal al-Khaled al-Sabah, spokesman for the OPEC producer's oil sector, said in a statement. [ID:nL5E7LB0NL]

Oil shipments were halted on Monday after the customs union went on strike.

A Slovak ruling party said it would abstain from a vote on expanding the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, forcing the government to turn to opposition parties to push through a deal agreed by the currency bloc to contain the Greek debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7LB0V9]

Weekly inventory reports on U.S. oil inventories are delayed this week because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday shutting Federal offices.

U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to be up slightly, with products inventories slightly lower, according to a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday. [ID:nNYLOO2056]

The American Petroleum Institute's report will be delayed one day to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information Administration's data will be released on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). [ID:nN1E7950QA]

OPEC cut its global oil demand growth forecast for a fourth consecutive month, citing an economic downturn in developed countries and efforts by China and India to curb fuel consumption. [ID:nL5E7LB1R1]

Abdullah al-Badri, OPEC's secretary general, said OPEC is comfortable with the situation in the global oil market. "The market is balanced and everything looks fine," Badri said, asked if prices, demand and supply were acceptable. [ID:nL5E7LB138]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $1.13, or 1.3 percent, to $84.28 a barrel by 8:57 a.m. EDT (1257 GMT), trading from $83.97 to $85.70.

* Europe's top financial watchdog warned that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis has become systemic and threatens global economic stability unless decisive action is taken urgently. [ID:nL5E7LB1JM]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures were lower after a strong rally in the prior session as investors awaited the results of a key vote by Slovakia on expanding the euro zone rescue fund. [.N]

* Gold eased 1 percent, giving up some of the previous day's gains, as stocks and the euro were pressured by waning optimism over a new plan to tackle euro zone debt. [GOL/]

* The euro dipped on caution over a Slovak vote on changes to the euro zone's rescue fund but held in positive territory for the week as hopes for a solution to the debt crisis triggered a squeeze of short positions in the currency. [USD/]

* Britain's economy risks slipping back into recession after barely growing in the third quarter, the British Chambers of Commerce said, as data showed that manufacturers are running out of steam. [ID:nL5E7LB1RI]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* Conference Board releases U.S. employment trend index for September at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday, delayed a day because of the federal Columbus Day holiday on Monday. 8:57 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 84.28 -1.13 -1.3% 83.97 85.70 55,319 377,540 CLc2 84.48 -1.11 -1.3% 84.16 85.89 23,347 174,328 LCOc1 107.73 -1.22 -1.1% 107.45 109.15 55,942 162,624 RBc1 2.6725 -0.0228 -0.9% 2.6685 2.7130 3,272 56,547 RBc2 2.6112 -0.0212 -0.8% 2.6059 2.6460 3,501 40,837 HOc1 2.8596 -0.0443 -1.5% 2.8550 2.9064 10,037 48,789 HOc2 2.8580 -0.0400 -1.4% 2.8533 2.9001 7,860 25,274 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell $1.13 to $84.28 a barrel by 8:57 a.m. in volume of 55,319 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)