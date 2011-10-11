* Markets await Slovak vote on euro zone rescue
* Kuwait crude exports resume after shut by strike
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday after
four days of higher settlements as concerns over the euro zone economy and
a resumption of Kuwaiti oil exports weighed on oil prices.
Kuwait's exports of crude oil and oil products are moving normally from
Kuwaiti ports, Sheikh Talal al-Khaled al-Sabah, spokesman for the OPEC
producer's oil sector, said in a statement. [ID:nL5E7LB0NL]
Oil shipments were halted on Monday after the customs union went on
strike.
A Slovak ruling party said it would abstain from a vote on expanding
the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, forcing the government to turn to
opposition parties to push through a deal agreed by the currency bloc to
contain the Greek debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7LB0V9]
Weekly inventory reports on U.S. oil inventories are delayed this week
because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday shutting Federal offices.
U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to be up slightly, with products
inventories slightly lower, according to a Reuters survey of analysts on
Monday. [ID:nNYLOO2056]
The American Petroleum Institute's report will be delayed one day to
Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information
Administration's data will be released on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT (1500
GMT). [ID:nN1E7950QA]
OPEC cut its global oil demand growth forecast for a fourth consecutive
month, citing an economic downturn in developed countries and efforts by
China and India to curb fuel consumption. [ID:nL5E7LB1R1]
Abdullah al-Badri, OPEC's secretary general, said OPEC is comfortable
with the situation in the global oil market. "The market is balanced
and everything looks fine," Badri said, asked if prices, demand and supply
were acceptable. [ID:nL5E7LB138]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell
$1.13, or 1.3 percent, to $84.28 a barrel by 8:57 a.m. EDT (1257 GMT),
trading from $83.97 to $85.70.
* Europe's top financial watchdog warned that the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis has become systemic and threatens global economic stability
unless decisive action is taken urgently. [ID:nL5E7LB1JM]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures were lower after a strong rally in the prior
session as investors awaited the results of a key vote by Slovakia on
expanding the euro zone rescue fund. [.N]
* Gold eased 1 percent, giving up some of the previous day's gains, as
stocks and the euro were pressured by waning optimism over a new plan to
tackle euro zone debt. [GOL/]
* The euro dipped on caution over a Slovak vote on changes to the euro
zone's rescue fund but held in positive territory for the week as hopes for
a solution to the debt crisis triggered a squeeze of short positions in the
currency. [USD/]
* Britain's economy risks slipping back into recession after barely
growing in the third quarter, the British Chambers of Commerce said, as
data showed that manufacturers are running out of steam. [ID:nL5E7LB1RI]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* Conference Board releases U.S. employment trend index for September
at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Tuesday.
* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m.
EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday, delayed a day because of the federal Columbus
Day holiday on Monday.
