* Alleged plot to kill Saudi ambassador to U.S. supportive

* Demand may be stronger than expected-IEA economist

* Coming Up: API U.S. oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. crude futures rose a fifth straight session on Tuesday, pushing up from lows as equities recovered from a weak start and receiving a late lift from news that authorities broke up an alleged plot to bomb Israeli and Saudi Arabian embassies in Washington.

But U.S. crude prices CLc1 pared gains and briefly turned lower in post-settlement trading on news that Slovakia's government lost a confidence vote called on a plan to bolster the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, but the package was expected to go through in a later revote because the outgoing prime minister planned to ask for help from the opposition. [ID:nP7E7LA009]

U.S. stocks took a breather after the best five days for the S&P 500 in more than two years, as investors look to earnings for a reason to extend the market's rebound. [.N]

Weekly inventory reports on U.S. oil inventories were delayed this week because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday shutting Federal offices.

U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to be up slightly, with products inventories slightly lower, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. [EIA/S]

The American Petroleum Institute's report will be delayed one day to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information Administration's data will be released on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). [ID:nN1E7950QA]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose 40 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at $85.81 a barrel, $83.97 to $86.64.

* Iran rejected U.S. allegations that two Iranians planned to assassinate the Saudi envoy to Washington, calling it a "pre-fabricated" scenario. [ID:nL5E7LB3V2]

* Saudi Arabia will be expected by its people to "take measures" after U.S. authorities broke up a plot by two men linked to Iran to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to the United States, a government official said. [ID:nL5E7LB3YU]

* Saudi King Abdullah will undergo an operation in the coming days. [ID:nL5E7LB3YD]

* Global oil demand may be more robust than expected, even with a slowdown in economic growth in the United States and Europe, the chief economist of the International Energy Agency said. [ID:nL5E7LB2KD]

* the Commodities Futures Trading Commission confirmed on Tuesday it would consider the final rule on its long-awaiting position limits plan at its meeting on Oct. 18.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro traded little changed against the dollar, surrendering early gains after the Slovak Parliament rejected the plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund. [USD/]

* Gold dropped, giving up some of the previous day's gains as bullion investors sold on uncertainty ahead of the vote in Slovakia. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday, delayed a day because of the federal Columbus Day holiday on Monday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.81 0.40 0.5% 83.97 86.64 316,866 264,825 CLc2 86.01 0.42 0.5% 84.16 86.81 150,175 123,229 LCOc1 110.73 1.78 1.6% 107.45 111.24 175,332 162,624 RBc1 2.7476 0.0523 1.9% 2.6685 2.7560 44,140 48,389 RBc2 2.6764 0.0440 1.7% 2.6059 2.6855 41,764 37,607 HOc1 2.9041 0.0002 0.0% 2.8550 2.9162 54,505 52,756 HOc2 2.9037 0.0057 0.2% 2.8533 2.9141 35,631 28,956 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 10 30D AVG Oct 10 NET CHNG CRUDE 699,696 556,770 664,664 1,420,172 6,107 RBOB 134,545 133,030 131,638 268,604 -2,120 HO 143,872 120,409 134,141 312,742 -8,130 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Andrea Evans)