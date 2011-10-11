* Alleged plot to kill Saudi ambassador to U.S. supportive
* Demand may be stronger than expected-IEA economist
* Coming Up: API U.S. oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. crude futures rose a
fifth straight session on Tuesday, pushing up from lows as
equities recovered from a weak start and receiving a late lift
from news that authorities broke up an alleged plot to bomb
Israeli and Saudi Arabian embassies in Washington.
But U.S. crude prices CLc1 pared gains and briefly turned
lower in post-settlement trading on news that Slovakia's
government lost a confidence vote called on a plan to bolster
the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, but the package was expected
to go through in a later revote because the outgoing prime
minister planned to ask for help from the opposition.
[ID:nP7E7LA009]
U.S. stocks took a breather after the best five days for
the S&P 500 in more than two years, as investors look to
earnings for a reason to extend the market's rebound. [.N]
Weekly inventory reports on U.S. oil inventories were
delayed this week because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday
shutting Federal offices.
U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to be up slightly, with
products inventories slightly lower, according to a Reuters
survey of analysts. [EIA/S]
The American Petroleum Institute's report will be delayed
one day to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S.
Energy Information Administration's data will be released on
Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). [ID:nN1E7950QA]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude
CLX1 rose 40 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at $85.81 a
barrel, $83.97 to $86.64.
* Iran rejected U.S. allegations that two Iranians planned
to assassinate the Saudi envoy to Washington, calling it a
"pre-fabricated" scenario. [ID:nL5E7LB3V2]
* Saudi Arabia will be expected by its people to "take
measures" after U.S. authorities broke up a plot by two men
linked to Iran to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to the
United States, a government official said. [ID:nL5E7LB3YU]
* Saudi King Abdullah will undergo an operation in the
coming days. [ID:nL5E7LB3YD]
* Global oil demand may be more robust than expected, even
with a slowdown in economic growth in the United States and
Europe, the chief economist of the International Energy Agency
said. [ID:nL5E7LB2KD]
* the Commodities Futures Trading Commission confirmed on
Tuesday it would consider the final rule on its long-awaiting
position limits plan at its meeting on Oct. 18.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro traded little changed against the dollar,
surrendering early gains after the Slovak Parliament rejected
the plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund. [USD/]
* Gold dropped, giving up some of the previous day's gains
as bullion investors sold on uncertainty ahead of the vote in
Slovakia. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data at
4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday, delayed a day because of
the federal Columbus Day holiday on Monday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 85.81 0.40 0.5% 83.97 86.64 316,866 264,825
CLc2 86.01 0.42 0.5% 84.16 86.81 150,175 123,229
LCOc1 110.73 1.78 1.6% 107.45 111.24 175,332 162,624
RBc1 2.7476 0.0523 1.9% 2.6685 2.7560 44,140 48,389
RBc2 2.6764 0.0440 1.7% 2.6059 2.6855 41,764 37,607
HOc1 2.9041 0.0002 0.0% 2.8550 2.9162 54,505 52,756
HOc2 2.9037 0.0057 0.2% 2.8533 2.9141 35,631 28,956
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Oct 10 30D AVG Oct 10 NET CHNG
CRUDE 699,696 556,770 664,664 1,420,172 6,107
RBOB 134,545 133,030 131,638 268,604 -2,120
HO 143,872 120,409 134,141 312,742 -8,130
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Andrea Evans)