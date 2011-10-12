* Slovakia efforts to agree on euro zone rescue eyed

* IEA lowers oil demand forecast for 2011, 2012

* Coming Up: API U.S. oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. crude futures edged higher on Wednesday on continuing hope that Europe's leaders can fashion an agreement on the region's debt woes and ahead of weekly oil inventory reports.

Leaders of Slovakia's outgoing coalition and the main opposition party Smer ended a meeting aimed at agreeing on the speedy ratification of a plan to bolster the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, a spokesman from the government SDKU party said.

But there were no pubic statements from the leaders and party spokesmen declined further comment.

The euro jumped to a near four-week high versus the dollar on tentative optimism about that Europe can agree on a way to resolve the euro zone debt crisis. [USD/]

Weekly inventory reports on U.S. oil inventories were delayed this week because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday shutting Federal offices.

U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to be up slightly, with products inventories slightly lower, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. [EIA/S]

The American Petroleum Institute's report will be delayed one day to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information Administration's data will be released on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). [ID:nN1E7950QA]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose 52 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $86.33 a barrel by 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT), trading from $84.52 to $86.52.

* World oil consumption will grow less quickly than expected this year and next as the pace of economic growth slows, the International Energy Agency said, [ID:nL5E7LC2CV]

* Saudi Arabia vowed that Iran would "pay the price" for an alleged plot to kill its ambassador in Washington and U.S. officials said there could be a push for a new round of U.N. sanctions. [ID:nL5E7LC25C]

* Euro zone industrial production was much stronger than expected in August indicating the economic slowdown in the third quarter might be smaller than feared. [ID:nL5E7LC1IS]

* The United States, which accused Iran of backing a plot to kill the Saudi ambassador to Washington, is discussing with Saudi Arabia and other allies the possibility of taking up the matter with the U.N. Security Council. [ID:nL5E7LC2JD]

* Royal Dutch Shell sold its first cargo of high sulfur gas oil in the Singapore pricing window since declaring force majeure on product shipments from its Singapore refinery. [ID:nL3E7LC1Z0]

* The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index .DJUBS will add Brent crude oil LCOc1 to its components for the first time next year. [ID:nN1E79B09N]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures rose, putting the S&P 500 on track for its sixth day of gains in the past seven, as Slovakia moved to reach a deal on the euro zone rescue fund. [.N]

* World stocks hit three-week highs while top-rated government bonds fell as investors looked to Slovakia to reach a deal on expanding the euro zone's rescue fund. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Copper prices rose, helped by a drop in the dollar and signs of restocking in China, but concerns about the debt crisis in Europe and its implications on economic growth kept investors cautious. [MET/L]

* Gold rose 1 percent as the dollar slid to a four-week low against the euro as the single currency benefited from hopes about resolving the euro-zone debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meeting at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday.

* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday. 8:54 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.33 0.52 0.6% 84.52 86.59 42,272 264,825 CLc2 86.50 0.49 0.6% 84.71 86.76 18,161 123,229 LCOc1 112.06 1.33 1.2% 109.89 112.09 48,162 180,794 RBc1 2.7633 0.0163 0.6% 2.7256 2.7713 3,854 48,389 RBc2 2.6946 0.0182 0.7% 2.6566 2.6995 4,224 37,607 HOc1 2.9292 0.0251 0.9% 2.8857 2.9292 4,387 52,756 HOc2 2.9259 0.0222 0.8% 2.8855 2.9267 3,506 28,956 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 rose 52 cents to $86.33 a barrel by 8:54 a.m. in volume of 42,272 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)