NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. crude oil futures closed lower for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday as investors took profits after gains of more than 13 percent during the previous five sessions.

The late bout of profit-taking developed ahead of weekly inventory reports, in which domestic crude inventories were forecast to have increased in the week to Oct. 7. [EIA/S]

Losses were slim, however, as prices were supported, topping $86 a barrel earlier, by news that Slovakia, the only holdout in a proposal to beef up the euro zone rescue fund, would ratify the plan by Friday. For Slovakia story, see [ID:nL5E7LC0JT]

The Paris-based International Energy Agency, adviser to 28 industrialized nations, further cut its global oil demand growth forecast, following the OPEC's lowering of its own forecast on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E79B178]

Separately, the U.S. Energy Information Administration pared its 2011 demand forecast, but raised its 2012 estimate.

The American Petroleum Institute will issue its weekly inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) and the EIA will release its report on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), both delayed a day due to the Columbus Day holiday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $85.57 a barrel, falling 24 cents, or 0.28 percent, after trading between $84.52 to $86.59.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOX1 settled at $111.36 a barrel, the highest finish since Sept. 16. It rose 63 cents, or 0.57 percent, having traded between $109.89 and $113.

* Front-month Brent has gained $11.57, or 11.6 percent, in six sessions, the biggest percentage gain for a six-day period since Aug. 6, 2009, when Brent prices rose 12.5 percent.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude rose to $25.79, from $24.92 on Tuesday. It rose for the day to as high as $26.63,

* A Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 300,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 7. Distillate stocks were forecast down 600,000 barrels and gasoline stocks down 100,000 barrels, the poll also showed. [EIA/S]

* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 2.5 percent last week compared to the comparable week a year ago, as the price of the fuel remained higher than a year earlier, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report. [ID:nN9E7G3006]

* Crude oil output from nine North Sea grades is set to rise by nearly 2 percent in November, to average 1.792 million bpd, from the October's planned 1.761 million bpd production, due to higher supplies of the Norwegian streams Ekofisk and Troll, trade sources said. [ID:nL5E7LC3D1]

* Euro zone industrial production was much stronger than expected in August indicating the economic slowdown in the third quarter might be smaller than feared. [ID:nL5E7LC1IS]

* The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index .DJUBS will add Brent crude oil LCOc1 to its components for the first time next year. [ID:nN1E79B09N]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rallied to its highest in nearly a month against the U.S. dollar on hopes Slovakia would soon approve an expansion of the euro zone rescue fund. In late trading the greenback was down 0.78 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* U.S. equities rose 1 percent, pushing the Dow industrials average .DJI into positive territory for the year on optimism about the euro zone rescue fund. [.N]

* Copper climbed to a two-week high above $7,500 per tonne as budding signs of increase Chinese purchases improved sentiment. [MET/L]

* Gold rose along with riskier assets as the dollar fell on hopes that the euro zone debt crisis will be contained. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.57 -0.24 -0.3% 84.52 86.59 251,951 362,324 CLc2 85.78 -0.23 -0.3% 84.71 86.76 125,383 183,130 LCOc1 111.36 0.63 0.6% 109.89 113.00 119,070 180,794 RBc1 2.7487 0.0011 0.0% 2.7256 2.7713 30,991 56,164 RBc2 2.6846 0.0082 0.3% 2.6566 2.7002 32,018 43,809 HOc1 2.9347 0.0306 1.1% 2.8857 2.9549 41,108 63,717 HOc2 2.9300 0.0263 0.9% 2.8855 2.9494 27,003 40,374 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 11 30D AVG Oct 11 NET CHNG CRUDE 569,863 810,036 669,483 1,424,634 -4,462 RBOB 99,314 155,180 131,284 264,296 1,731 HO 106,116 169,949 137,038 301,348 -11,394 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)