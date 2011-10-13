* Weak China trade data, lower oil imports, pressure oil
* U.S. crude stocks fell last week, API said Wednesday
* Coming up: EIA oil data, 11 a.m. EDT Thursday
NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday as
weak China trade data indicating a slowing global economy and a drop in the
country's oil imports helped push oil prices lower.
The price slide came as investors awaited the U.S. government's weekly
oil inventory report and weekly jobless claims data.
China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in September
to $14.5 billion, with both imports and exports lower than expected,
reflecting global economic weakness and domestic cooling that will deepen
policy quandaries facing Beijing. [ID:nL3E7LD191]
U.S. stock index futures fell after earnings from JPMorgan Chase and
weaker-than-expected economic data in China reawakened worry about a
slowing global economy. [.N]
Industry group American Petroleum Institute's weekly oil inventory
report released late Wednesday showed U.S. crude stocks fell 3.8 million
barrels last week. [API/S]
Gasoline stocks fell 1.2 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 3.1
million barrels, the API said.
Ahead of weekly inventory reports, U.S. crude stockpiles were estimated
to be up 300,000 barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.
[EIA/S]
Distillate stocks were seen down 600,000 barrels and gasoline stocks
were expected to be down by only 100,000 barrels, the survey said.
The U.S. EIA's inventory report follows on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT
(1500 GMT).
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell
$1.22, or 1.4 percent, to $84.35 a barrel by 8:22 a.m. EDT (1222 GMT),
trading from $83.94 to $85.39.
* China's daily crude oil imports fell 12 percent in September from
last year's record high, remaining below 5 million barrels per day for the
fourth consecutive month. [ID:nL3E7LD08O]
* The European Central Bank said that forcing private bondholders to
accept losses on euro zone sovereign debt could damage the reputation of
the euro, hurt the bloc's banks and encourage volatility on foreign
exchange markets. [ID:nF9E7GA02A]
* Saudi Arabia said it would hold Iran accountable for any hostile
actions and condemned what it called a "dastardly" plot to kill the Arab
kingdom's envoy to Washington. Iran, rejecting U.S. accusations, denies
seeking to assassinate Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir. [ID:nL5E7LD1YO]
MARKETS NEWS
* Italy's sale of 6.2 billion euros in bonds eased investors' immediate
concerns about its funding in the euro zone debt crisis, but stock markets
were hit by weaker Chinese trade data. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Copper prices sagged after soft Chinese trade data reinforced a
gloomy outlook for global economic growth, but signs of stronger industrial
metals demand from China helped limit losses. [MET/L]
* Gold held near four-week highs, as support from further evidence of
consumer demand in Asia was offset by the strength of the dollar. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Labor Department releases first-time claims for jobless benefits
for week ended Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Commerce Department releases August international trade at 8:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data at 11 a.m.
EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.
* ICE Brent November crude contract expires on Friday.
* NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell $1.22 to $84.35 a barrel by
8:22 a.m. in volume of 36,943 lots.
