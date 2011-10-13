* Weak China trade data, lower oil imports, pressure oil

* U.S. crude stocks fell last week, API said Wednesday

* Coming up: EIA oil data, 11 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday as weak China trade data indicating a slowing global economy and a drop in the country's oil imports helped push oil prices lower.

The price slide came as investors awaited the U.S. government's weekly oil inventory report and weekly jobless claims data.

China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in September to $14.5 billion, with both imports and exports lower than expected, reflecting global economic weakness and domestic cooling that will deepen policy quandaries facing Beijing. [ID:nL3E7LD191]

U.S. stock index futures fell after earnings from JPMorgan Chase and weaker-than-expected economic data in China reawakened worry about a slowing global economy. [.N]

Industry group American Petroleum Institute's weekly oil inventory report released late Wednesday showed U.S. crude stocks fell 3.8 million barrels last week. [API/S]

Gasoline stocks fell 1.2 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 3.1 million barrels, the API said.

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, U.S. crude stockpiles were estimated to be up 300,000 barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were seen down 600,000 barrels and gasoline stocks were expected to be down by only 100,000 barrels, the survey said.

The U.S. EIA's inventory report follows on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $1.22, or 1.4 percent, to $84.35 a barrel by 8:22 a.m. EDT (1222 GMT), trading from $83.94 to $85.39.

* China's daily crude oil imports fell 12 percent in September from last year's record high, remaining below 5 million barrels per day for the fourth consecutive month. [ID:nL3E7LD08O]

* The European Central Bank said that forcing private bondholders to accept losses on euro zone sovereign debt could damage the reputation of the euro, hurt the bloc's banks and encourage volatility on foreign exchange markets. [ID:nF9E7GA02A]

* Saudi Arabia said it would hold Iran accountable for any hostile actions and condemned what it called a "dastardly" plot to kill the Arab kingdom's envoy to Washington. Iran, rejecting U.S. accusations, denies seeking to assassinate Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir. [ID:nL5E7LD1YO]

MARKETS NEWS

* Italy's sale of 6.2 billion euros in bonds eased investors' immediate concerns about its funding in the euro zone debt crisis, but stock markets were hit by weaker Chinese trade data. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Copper prices sagged after soft Chinese trade data reinforced a gloomy outlook for global economic growth, but signs of stronger industrial metals demand from China helped limit losses. [MET/L]

* Gold held near four-week highs, as support from further evidence of consumer demand in Asia was offset by the strength of the dollar. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Labor Department releases first-time claims for jobless benefits for week ended Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Commerce Department releases August international trade at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

* ICE Brent November crude contract expires on Friday. 8:22 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 84.35 -1.22 -1.4% 83.94 85.39 36,943 362,324 CLc2 84.53 -1.25 -1.5% 84.13 85.61 14,244 183,130 LCOc1 109.69 -1.67 -1.5% 109.38 111.87 21,217 126,973 RBc1 2.7254 -0.0233 -0.9% 2.7190 2.7626 1,801 56,164 RBc2 2.6586 -0.0260 -1.0% 2.6537 2.6986 2,297 43,809 HOc1 2.9296 -0.0051 -0.2% 2.9226 2.9552 3,736 63,717 HOc2 2.9234 -0.0066 -0.2% 2.9166 2.9482 2,295 40,374 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell $1.22 to $84.35 a barrel by 8:22 a.m. in volume of 36,943 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)