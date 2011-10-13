* Weak China trade data, lower oil imports, pressure oil

* U.S. crude stocks rose, products fell -EIA

* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. crude futures fell a second straight session on Thursday as soft economic data from China and a report showing rising crude stockpiles in the United States offset drops in product stocks that helped lift heating oil and gasoline futures.

China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in September to $14.5 billion, with both imports and exports lower than expected, reflecting global economic weakness and domestic cooling. [ID:nL3E7LD191]

U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week as imports rose, while refined product inventories fell more than expected as refinery capacity utilization eased, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]

Commercial crude stockpiles rose 1.34 million barrels, while distillate stocks fell 2.93 million barrels and gasoline inventories fell 4.13 million barrels, the EIA said.

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, U.S. crude stockpiles were estimated to be up 300,000 barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Distillate stocks were seen down 600,000 barrels and gasoline stocks were expected to be down by only 100,000 barrels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $1.34 to settle at $84.23 a barrel, trading from $83.17 to $85.39.

* China's daily crude oil imports fell 12 percent in September from last year's record high, remaining below 5 million barrels per day a fourth month. [ID:nL3E7LD08O]

* U.S. President Barack Obama warned Iran it would face the toughest possible sanctions for an alleged plot to kill the Saudi ambassador to Washington, as officials eyed action against Iran's central bank. [ID:nN1E79C1IL]

* U.S. initial jobless claims dipped last week and the trade deficit narrowed slightly in August, [ID:nN1E79C09O]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro slipped against the dollar, a day after hitting an almost one-month high, as investors refocused on worries about European banks and a deteriorating growth outlook for the euro zone. [USD/]

* The Dow and S&P 500 slipped after JPMorgan's earnings and China's soft trade data revived worries about the impact of slower growth on profits. [.N]

* Copper shed 3 percent after softer-than-expected Chinese trade data underscored concerns the metal-consuming giant may be unable to sustain its growth trend. [MET/L]

* Gold fell in tandem with riskier assets, as disappointing economic data from China and weaker U.S. equity markets, driven by bank worries, dampened buying sentiment. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* ICE Brent November crude contract expires on Friday.

* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 84.23 -1.34 -1.6% 83.17 85.39 326,021 294,230 CLc2 84.45 -1.33 -1.6% 83.40 85.61 162,601 152,680 LCOc1 111.11 -0.25 -0.2% 109.07 111.87 55,633 126,973 RBc1 2.7575 0.0088 0.3% 2.7066 2.7662 32,234 43,932 RBc2 2.6969 0.0123 0.5% 2.6439 2.7037 33,485 34,070 HOc1 2.9714 0.0367 1.3% 2.9168 2.9816 50,176 51,106 HOc2 2.9630 0.0330 1.1% 2.9097 2.9739 39,028 32,337 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 12 30D AVG Oct 12 NET CHNG CRUDE 678,507 678,063 661,145 1,422,135 2,499 RBOB 98,157 118,766 131,638 268,604 -2,120 HO 141,254 130,336 134,141 312,742 -8,130 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)