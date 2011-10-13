* Weak China trade data, lower oil imports, pressure oil
* U.S. crude stocks rose, products fell -EIA
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. crude futures fell a
second straight session on Thursday as soft economic data from
China and a report showing rising crude stockpiles in the
United States offset drops in product stocks that helped lift
heating oil and gasoline futures.
China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month
in September to $14.5 billion, with both imports and exports
lower than expected, reflecting global economic weakness and
domestic cooling. [ID:nL3E7LD191]
U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week as
imports rose, while refined product inventories fell more than
expected as refinery capacity utilization eased, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]
Commercial crude stockpiles rose 1.34 million barrels,
while distillate stocks fell 2.93 million barrels and gasoline
inventories fell 4.13 million barrels, the EIA said.
Ahead of weekly inventory reports, U.S. crude stockpiles
were estimated to be up 300,000 barrels, according to a Reuters
survey of analysts.
Distillate stocks were seen down 600,000 barrels and
gasoline stocks were expected to be down by only 100,000
barrels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude
CLX1 fell $1.34 to settle at $84.23 a barrel, trading from
$83.17 to $85.39.
* China's daily crude oil imports fell 12 percent in
September from last year's record high, remaining below 5
million barrels per day a fourth month. [ID:nL3E7LD08O]
* U.S. President Barack Obama warned Iran it would face the
toughest possible sanctions for an alleged plot to kill the
Saudi ambassador to Washington, as officials eyed action
against Iran's central bank. [ID:nN1E79C1IL]
* U.S. initial jobless claims dipped last week and the
trade deficit narrowed slightly in August, [ID:nN1E79C09O]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro slipped against the dollar, a day after hitting
an almost one-month high, as investors refocused on worries
about European banks and a deteriorating growth outlook for the
euro zone. [USD/]
* The Dow and S&P 500 slipped after JPMorgan's earnings and
China's soft trade data revived worries about the impact of
slower growth on profits. [.N]
* Copper shed 3 percent after softer-than-expected Chinese
trade data underscored concerns the metal-consuming giant may
be unable to sustain its growth trend. [MET/L]
* Gold fell in tandem with riskier assets, as disappointing
economic data from China and weaker U.S. equity markets, driven
by bank worries, dampened buying sentiment. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* ICE Brent November crude contract expires on Friday.
* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 84.23 -1.34 -1.6% 83.17 85.39 326,021 294,230
CLc2 84.45 -1.33 -1.6% 83.40 85.61 162,601 152,680
LCOc1 111.11 -0.25 -0.2% 109.07 111.87 55,633 126,973
RBc1 2.7575 0.0088 0.3% 2.7066 2.7662 32,234 43,932
RBc2 2.6969 0.0123 0.5% 2.6439 2.7037 33,485 34,070
HOc1 2.9714 0.0367 1.3% 2.9168 2.9816 50,176 51,106
HOc2 2.9630 0.0330 1.1% 2.9097 2.9739 39,028 32,337
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Oct 12 30D AVG Oct 12 NET CHNG
CRUDE 678,507 678,063 661,145 1,422,135 2,499
RBOB 98,157 118,766 131,638 268,604 -2,120
HO 141,254 130,336 134,141 312,742 -8,130
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David
Gregorio)