NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. crude futures rose more
than 2 percent on Friday on optimism that Europe's leaders will
soon reach a deal on tackling the region's debt problems and
after strong retail sales numbers from the United States.
U.S. retail sales rebounded in September at their fastest
pace in seven months. [ID:nCAT005534]
G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads are meeting in
Paris as leaders aim to formulate a crisis resolution in time
for a European Union summit on Oct. 23. [ID:nL5E7LE00R]
With Brent's front-month November contract set to expire on
Friday, the premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R strengthened to a
record $27.81 a barrel intraday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude
CLX1 rose $2.06, or 2.5 percent, to $86.29 a barrel by 9 a.m.
EDT (1300 GMT), trading from $83.77 to $86.48.
* China's consumer inflation dipped to 6.1 percent in
September, retreating further from three-year highs.
[ID:nL3E7LD1BW]
* North Dakota's oil output surged to a record high in
August, resulting from drilling to tap reserves in the tight
rock of the Bakken oil prospect. Output rose above 444,000
barrels per day during the month, data from the North Dakota
Industrial Commission showed. [ID:nN1E79C1O0]
* U.S. import prices unexpectedly rose in September to post
their largest gain in five months on higher fuel and food
costs. [ID:nN1E79D08A]
MARKETS NEWS
* European shares and the euro rose on hopes that progress
toward a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis was being
made, shrugging off a credit rating downgrade for Spain.
[MKTS/GLOB] [FRX/]
* Gold rose, on track to post its biggest weekly gain in
more than a month, with caution prevailing ahead of a G20
meeting whose agenda will be dominated by the euro-zone debt
crisis and steps to tackle contagion. [GOL/]
* Copper rose, driven by positive sentiment on China's
latest inflation data and cautious optimism European leaders
are closer to agreeing a plan on euro-zone debt. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* G20 finance ministers meet in Paris.
* University of Michigan consumer sentiment for October at
9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT).
* U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories
data for August at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
* ICE Brent November crude contract expires on Friday.
* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
9:00 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 86.29 2.06 2.5% 83.77 86.48 53,057 294,230
CLc2 86.50 2.05 2.4% 83.98 86.70 29,587 152,680
LCOc1 113.41 2.30 2.1% 110.96 113.61 11,132 59,122
RBc1 2.7958 0.0384 1.4% 2.7507 2.8053 5,112 43,932
RBc2 2.7429 0.0460 1.7% 2.6902 2.7491 5,974 34,070
HOc1 3.0310 0.0595 2.0% 2.9700 3.0447 10,090 51,106
HOc2 3.0217 0.0587 2.0% 2.9616 3.0345 7,021 32,337
* NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 rose $2.06 to $86.29 a
barrel by 9:00 a.m. EDT in volume of 53,057 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)