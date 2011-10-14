* U.S. retail sales gain in September

* Brent premium to NYMEX crude hits record above $27/bbl

NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Friday on optimism that Europe's leaders will soon reach a deal on tackling the region's debt problems and after strong retail sales numbers from the United States.

U.S. retail sales rebounded in September at their fastest pace in seven months. [ID:nCAT005534]

G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads are meeting in Paris as leaders aim to formulate a crisis resolution in time for a European Union summit on Oct. 23. [ID:nL5E7LE00R]

With Brent's front-month November contract set to expire on Friday, the premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R strengthened to a record $27.81 a barrel intraday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $2.06, or 2.5 percent, to $86.29 a barrel by 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), trading from $83.77 to $86.48.

* China's consumer inflation dipped to 6.1 percent in September, retreating further from three-year highs. [ID:nL3E7LD1BW]

* North Dakota's oil output surged to a record high in August, resulting from drilling to tap reserves in the tight rock of the Bakken oil prospect. Output rose above 444,000 barrels per day during the month, data from the North Dakota Industrial Commission showed. [ID:nN1E79C1O0]

* U.S. import prices unexpectedly rose in September to post their largest gain in five months on higher fuel and food costs. [ID:nN1E79D08A]

MARKETS NEWS

* European shares and the euro rose on hopes that progress toward a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis was being made, shrugging off a credit rating downgrade for Spain. [MKTS/GLOB] [FRX/]

* Gold rose, on track to post its biggest weekly gain in more than a month, with caution prevailing ahead of a G20 meeting whose agenda will be dominated by the euro-zone debt crisis and steps to tackle contagion. [GOL/]

* Copper rose, driven by positive sentiment on China's latest inflation data and cautious optimism European leaders are closer to agreeing a plan on euro-zone debt. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* G20 finance ministers meet in Paris.

* University of Michigan consumer sentiment for October at 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT).

* U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories data for August at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

* ICE Brent November crude contract expires on Friday.

* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. 9:00 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.29 2.06 2.5% 83.77 86.48 53,057 294,230 CLc2 86.50 2.05 2.4% 83.98 86.70 29,587 152,680 LCOc1 113.41 2.30 2.1% 110.96 113.61 11,132 59,122 RBc1 2.7958 0.0384 1.4% 2.7507 2.8053 5,112 43,932 RBc2 2.7429 0.0460 1.7% 2.6902 2.7491 5,974 34,070 HOc1 3.0310 0.0595 2.0% 2.9700 3.0447 10,090 51,106 HOc2 3.0217 0.0587 2.0% 2.9616 3.0345 7,021 32,337 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 rose $2.06 to $86.29 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. EDT in volume of 53,057 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)