* U.S. Sept retail sales up 1.1 pct, better than expected

* Progress seen in tackling Europe debt crisis lifts euro

* Brent premium to NYMEX crude shoots up to record $28.10

* CFTC: Speculators increase bullish NYMEX crude bets

* Coming Up: Empire State (NY) business index, Monday

NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. crude oil futures settled at a three-week high on Friday, regaining strength after two days of losses, on a jump in retail sales and rising hopes that the euro zone debt crisis would be contained.

U.S. monthly retail sales rose 1.1 percent in September, better than forecast, and adding to recent data showing that the economy was on the mend, although slowly. [ID:nN1379D09D]

Perception that Europe's leaders were taking firmer steps to ease the region's debt troubles pushed the euro on a track for its best week in nine months against the dollar. That prodded investors to up the ante on riskier assets such as oil and copper. [USD/]

Strength in heating oil futures, with the cold season approaching, was supportive for crude futures.

Wall Street chalked up its first back-to-back weekly gains since July, on strong earnings from Google ( GOOG.O ) and euro zone optimism [.N], helping push crude futures higher. [.N]

Crude futures rose despite a slump in the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index. A preliminary reading of the index for early October showed that expectations fell back to the lowest level in more than 30 years due to worries about declining income. [ID:nN1E79D0FX]

U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday on data showing domestic crude stocks rose last week and news of lower Chinese oil imports last month.

"All factors considered, this still looks like a complex that has some room to run on the upside with nearby WTI likely pushing up to the $88 level prior to expiration on Wednesday," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLC1 settled at $86.80 a barrel, rising $2.57, or 3.05 percent, the highest close since Sept. 20, when prices ended at $86.89

* For the week, front-month crude gained $3.82, or 4.6 percent, up for a second straight week. In the week to Oct. 7, prices closed up $3.78, or 4.77 percent.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOX1 expired and settled at $114.68 a barrel, gaining $3.57, or 3.2 percent, the highest close since Sept. 15, when prices ended at $115.34. LCOc1

* For the week, the Brent contract leaped $8.80, or 8.3 percent, the biggest weekly percentage gain since the week to Feb. 25, when front month Brent leaped $9.62, or 9.38 percent.

* Brent crude's premium against U.S. crude was $27.88 at the close, up from $26.88 on Thursday, after hitting an intraday record of $28.10, surpassing the previous peak of $27.23 set on Sept. 6. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX November RBOB RBX1 settled at $2.8247 a gallon, climbing 6.72 cents, or 2.44 percent. For the week, the contract jumped 17.71 cents, or 6.69 percent, up for three consecutive weeks. The week's gain was the heftiest since the week to July 1, when front-month RBOB gained 19.6 cents, or 7.06 percent.

* NYMEX November heating oil HOX1 settled at $3.0558 a gallon, rising 8.44 cents, or 2.84 percent. For the week, the contract soared 19.7 cents, or 6.9 percent, the biggest gain since week to Feb. 25, when the front contract closed up 21.8 cents, or 8.04 percent. Heating oil rose for a second week.

* French and German officials are trying to put flesh on the bones of a crisis resolution plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct. 23. [ID:nL5E7LE00R]

* Speculators raised their net long positions on U.S. crude oil futures and options by 8 percent in the week to Oct. 11 as prices rallied, posting the first rise in four weeks and the biggest weekly increase since the week to Sept. 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. [ID:nN1E79D1HS]

* China's consumer inflation dipped to 6.1 percent last month, falling further from three-year highs. [ID:nL3E7LD1BW]

* North Dakota's oil output surged to above 444,000 barrels per day in August, a record, as drilling to tap reserves in the Bakken oil prospect intensified, data from the North Dakota Industrial Commission showed. [ID:nN1E79C1O0]

MARKETS NEWS

* Gold rose to post its biggest weekly gain in six weeks on optimism about the European plans to contain the region's debt problems. [GOL/]

* Copper climbed to a two-week high on the drop in Chinese inflation rate, the U.S. retail sales data and positive news on the euro zone debt crisis. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute's oil stocks data, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT)

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.80 2.57 3.1% 83.77 87.42 249,330 360,268 CLc2 87.00 2.55 3.0% 83.98 87.62 170,829 184,725 LCOc1 114.68 3.57 3.2% 110.96 114.80 16,586 59,122 RBc1 2.8247 0.0672 2.4% 2.7507 2.8404 31,433 43,216 RBc2 2.7695 0.0726 2.7% 2.6902 2.7855 30,015 40,372 HOc1 3.0558 0.0844 2.8% 2.9700 3.067 49,072 60,414 HOc2 3.0466 0.0836 2.8% 2.9616 3.0588 38,332 45,654 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 13 30D AVG Oct 13 NET CHNG CRUDE 602,400 759,857 667,760 1,429,641 -7,506 RBOB 99,063 128,478 131,896 273,047 2,707 HO 139,208 166,761 139,518 296,657 2,197 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Andrea Evans)