NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. crude futures pared gains and seesawed on Monday as comments from Germany saying that an upcoming European Union meeting would not produce a definitive plan for handling the region's debt crisis curbed earlier oil-price gains.

In unusually direct language, finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 major economies said on Saturday that they expected an Oct. 23 European Union summit to "decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan." [ID:nL5E7L300R]

But on Monday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble dampened hopes from the weekend when he said European governments will not present an ultimate solution for the sovereign debt crisis at the EU summit, . [ID:nB4E7LA00A]

The euro fell after the German minister's remarks. The dollar index .DXY, measuring the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was up about 0.4 percent.

A stronger dollar often puts pressure on dollar-denominated oil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose 12 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $86.92 a barrel by 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT), trading from $86.59 to $88.16.

* Speculators increased their net long positions in ICE Brent crude oil LCOc1 and gas oil futures LGOc1 in the week to Oct. 11, data published by the IntercontinentalExchange ( ICE.N ) showed. [ID:nL5E7LH1ZX]

* The United Arab Emirates produced 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in September, down from around 2.6 million bpd in August, a Gulf oil source said. [ID:nL5E7LH1HZ]

* Russia's crude oil export duty is set to decline from Nov. 1 by around 5 percent to $393 per tonne from $411.4 in October due to lower crude prices, finance ministry and Reuters calculations showed. [ID:nL5E7LH0L6]

* Thailand's gas oil exports more than doubled from June to August as the country's worst floods in 50 years reduced demand for the oil product. [ID:nL3E7LH0X7]

* Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah arrived at hospital in Riyadh on Sunday to undergo back surgery. [ID:nL5E7LG0NG]

* Iran's oil reserves stand at 158 billion barrels, the ISNA news agency reported, signaling a slight rise in the Islamic Republic's estimate. [ID:nL5E7LG0ER]

* Iran said it would examine "seriously and patiently" U.S. allegations it planned to assassinate a Saudi ambassador and called on Washington to send evidence of the plot it has dismissed as baseless propaganda. [ID:nL5E7LH11D]

* Colonial Pipeline said it was allocating its main distillate line north of Collins, Mississippi, for Cycle 59. [ID:nEMS2U02WL]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures fell after the market's best two-week run since 2009 as Germany's finance minister said a forthcoming summit would not yield a definitive solution to Europe's debt crisis. [.N]

* Copper rallied to a three-week peak on the prospects coming out of the weekend for a resolution to the euro zone's debt crisis, while supply concerns gathered momentum due to strikes in Peru and Indonesia. [MET/L]

* Gold jumped to a three-week high on fresh investor interest and the early softness of the dollar against the euro. [GOL/]

