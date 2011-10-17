* German Fin Min says EU meeting won't produce debt plan

* Dollar strengthens, euro slips after German remarks

* POLL: U.S. crude stocks up, products down last week

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Monday as investors were dismayed by German finance minister's forecasts that an EU summit this weekend would not present a definitive solution to the region's debt crisis, curbing investors' risk appetite.

The euro fell against the dollar after Wolfgang Schaeuble's comments as it dashed recent hopes that a durable solution to the region's troubles could be attained soon.

Investors shrugged off U.S. economic data showing industrial production rose and manufacturing in the state of New York had risen slightly so far this month.[ID:nN1E79G0EO]

Options on the front-month November contract CLX1 expired at the close, sparking volatility throughout the session. The contract itself expires on Thursday.

Gasoline futures fell nearly 3 percent as traders sold off as large import cargoes from Europe and elsewhere were due to arrive by the end of the month.

Heating oil futures declined more than 1 percent, with temperatures in the U.S. Northeast, the biggest regional market for heating oil, seen varying on either side of normal this week, according to an AccuWeather forecast.

A Reuters poll forecast ahead of weekly inventory reports showed that domestic crude stocks rose 1.9 million barrels last week. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were projected down 1.4 million barrels and gasoline supplies were seen down 900,000 barrels, while refinery utilization was likely off 0.2 percentage point, the poll also showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $86.38 a barrel, down 42 cents, or 0.48 percent, after trading between $85.88 and $88.18.

* In London, ICE Brent for December delivery LCOZ1 settled at $110.16 a barrel, dropping $2.07, or 1.84 percent, after trading between $109.72 and $113.86.

* Brent crude's premium against the December U.S. crude CLZ1, which fell 38 cents to settle at $86.62, narrowed to $23.54 at the close, from $25.23 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* Margins for U.S. refined products were weaker across in most regions last week, falling by about 2 percent on average as stronger crude prices offset the rise in product prices, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report. [ID:nN1E79G0HE]

* Prime Minister George Papandreou of Greece appealed for unity as Greece braced for a 48-hour general strike timed to coincide with a vote on an unpopular package of austerity measures demanded by international lenders. [ID:nL5E7LH0JD]

* Nigeria's trade unions warned President Goodluck Jonathan there could be civil unrest if the go-ahead is given to remove the fuel subsidy the government says will cost 1.2 trillion naira ($7.5 billion) this year. [ID:nL5E7LH22C]

* China's Unipec, the oil trading arm of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec Group, has bought two cargoes of Libyan crude oil for late October loading, with exports beginning to pick up after months of war, trade sources said. [ID:nL5E7LH3GH]

* A low pressure system over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, down from 40 percent forecast earlier, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL3E7LH33V]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities sustained their worst loss in two weeks on the German finance minister's comments. [.N]

* The euro fell from a one-month high against the dollar as the official's comments sparked risk aversion. In late trading, the greenback was up 0.68 against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper ended lower, after hitting a three-week high earlier, pressured by the German official's comments. [MET/L]

* Gold fell, along with equities and other commodities, as recent optimism about plans to tackle the euro zone crisis was dashed by the German view. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. producer prices for September, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Tuesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.38 -0.42 -0.5% 85.88 88.18 203,992 274,846 CLc2 86.62 -0.38 -0.4% 86.11 88.40 144,938 186,945 LCOc1 110.16 -2.07 -1.8% 109.72 113.86 198,168 19,214 RBc1 2.7429 -0.0818 -2.9% 2.7342 2.8667 34,479 40,802 RBc2 2.7091 -0.0604 -2.2% 2.6985 2.8103 37,621 32,252 HOc1 3.0136 -0.0422 -1.4% 3.0033 3.0953 38,937 55,761 HOc2 3.0102 -0.0364 -1.2% 2.9990 3.0869 32,948 41,767 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 14 30D AVG Oct 14 NET CHNG CRUDE 486,839 670,479 670,949 1,437,873 -8,232 RBOB 102,802 117,859 131,719 275,356 2,309 HO 107,226 158,484 141,137 295,167 -1,490 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)