* China Q3 GDP rises 9.1 pct against forecast at 9.2 pct

* POLL: US crude stocks seen up, products down last week

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. crude oil futures dipped for a second session Tuesday as data on China's third quarter economic growth came in weaker than expected, hitting a two-year low and stoking worries about oil demand.

Worries about the euro zone debt crisis persisted, still affected by German finance minister's forecast that an EU summit this weekend would not present a definitive solution to the region's problems.

However, euro zone leaders are likely to agree to leverage their bailout fund at a summit on Sunday by allowing it to guarantee a portion of newly issued euro zone debt, the region's officials and the expert who first developed the plan said. [ID:nL5E7LI1D9]

A warning from ratings agency Moody's that it may slap a negative outlook on France's credit rating also weighed on sentiment. France insisted its triple-A rating was safe despite the warning. [ID:nL5E7LI0EX]

Traders began to position ahead of weekly inventory reports, the first of which will come from the industry group American Petroleum Institute after settlement for the day in the energy markets.

A Reuters preliminary poll forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 1.9 million barrels last week. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were projected down 1.4 million barrels and gasoline supplies were seen down 900,000 barrels, while refinery utilization was likely off 0.2 percentage point, the poll also showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 at 8:22 a.m. EDT (1222 GMT) was down 53 cents or 0.61 percent, at $85.85 a barrel, trading between $85.55 to $86.67. The contract expires on Thursday.

* In London, ICE Brent for December delivery LCOZ1 was down $1.21, or 1.1 percent, at $108.95, trading from $108.92 to $110.64.

* Brent crude's premium against the December U.S. crude CLZ1, was $22.74, narrowing from $23.54 at the close Monday. [CL-LCO1=R]

* China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace since early 2009. Gross domestic product rose 9.1 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, but was down from 9.5 percent in the previous period. [ID:nL3E7LH184]

* Moody's cautioned it may slap a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too much. [ID:nN1E79G1VP]

* The national price of regular unleaded gasoline rose 5.9 cents to $3.48 a gallon in the week ending Monday, rising for the first time in six weeks as crude oil costs rebounded, the Energy Department said late Monday. [ID:nN1E79G1S7]

* The chances of a low pressure system over the central Gulf of Mexico becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours shrank further to 10 percent, from 20 percent earlier, the National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL3E7L123L]

MARKETS NEWS

* On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index futures extended losses as earnings reports from some bellwether stocks, such as Bank of America ( BAC.N ) and IBM ( IBM.N ) disappointed investors. Slower Chinese growth rate and Moody's warning on France also were seen pressuring equities. [.N]

* The euro extended the previous day's sharp drop as dimming hopes of a comprehensive solution to the euro zone debt crisis and the warning on France's credit rating prompted investors to sell the currency. [USD/]

* The U.S. dollar was up 0.37 percent against a basket of currencies. .DXY

* Copper fell after top metals consumer China's economic growth came in a touch lower than expected and on persistent concerns about Europe's debt troubles. [MET/L]

* Gold exended losses, down by as much as 2 percent, after Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) reported the second quarterly loss in its history, further denting already soft investeor confidence and giving the dollar a lift to the detriment of bullion. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. producer prices for September, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Tuesday. 8:21 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.89 -0.48 -0.6% 85.55 86.67 31,431 274,846 CLc2 86.12 -0.50 -0.6% 85.75 86.86 32,845 186,945 LCOc1 108.99 -1.17 -1.1% 108.80 110.64 92,378 203,733 RBc1 2.7138 -0.0291 -1.1% 2.7100 2.7541 1,836 40,802 RBc2 2.6784 -0.0307 -1.1% 2.6753 2.7181 2,422 32,252 HOc1 2.9890 -0.0246 -0.8% 2.9869 3.0222 3,564 55,761 HOc2 2.9863 -0.0239 -0.8% 2.9842 3.0185 1,621 41,767 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell 49 cents to $85.89 a barrel by 8:21 a.m. in volume of 31,431 lots. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)