* China Q3 GDP rises 9.1 pct against forecast at 9.2 pct
* Bank shares pull up Wall Street, supportive for crude
* POLL: US crude stocks seen up, products down last week
* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. crude oil futures gained
more than 2 percent on Tuesday, rebounding sharply from
Monday's loss, as Wall Street rose on bank earnings, that
overshadowed slower Chinese growth and Europe's debt troubles.
In early trade, prices fell as China's third quarter growth
rate came in as the slowest pace in two years and Moody's
warned it may slap a negative outlook on France's triple-A
credit rating.
Wall Street also was downcast early on those factors, but
bank earnings, though not sparkling, were deemed strong enough
to give some measure of confidence to bank investors, and that
helped shift the share market to the upside.
In the early trade, crude futures trimmed losses slightly
after government data showed producer prices rose in September
due to higher gasoline prices but a small gain in core prices
suggested that the price pressure was unlikely to be sustained.
[ID:n1E79H0CB]
Oil investors will next focus on weekly petroleum inventory
reports, the first of which will come from the industry group
American Petroleum Institute, at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT).
An expanded Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude
stocks rose 1.8 million barrels last week. [EIA/S]
Distillate stocks were forecast down 1.5 million barrels
and gasoline supplies were seen down 1.3 million barrels, while
refinery utilization was projected off 0.2 percentage point,
the poll also showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November
delivery CLX1 settled at $88.34 a barrel, gaining $1.96, or
2.27 percent, after trading between $85.55 and $88.61. The
contract expires on Thursday.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery LCOZ1
settled at $111.15, rising 99 cents, or 0.9 percent, after
trading from $108.45, lowest in a week, to $111.35.
* Brent crude's premium against the December U.S. crude
CLZ1, was $22.62 at the close, narrowing from $23.54 on
Monday. [CL-LCO1=R]
* China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to
its weakest pace since early 2009. Gross domestic product rose
9.1 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, but was down
from 9.5 percent in the previous period. [ID:nL3E7LH184]
* Moody's cautioned it may put a negative outlook on
France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the
costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members
stretch its budget too much. France insisted its credit rating
was safe despite the warning [ID:nN1E79G1VP] [ID:nL5E7LI1D9]
* The national price of regular unleaded gasoline rose 5.9
cents to $3.48 a gallon in the week ending Monday, rising for
the first time in six weeks as crude oil costs rebounded, the
Energy Department said late Monday. [ID:nN1E79G1S7]
* The chances of a low pressure system over the central
Gulf of Mexico becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours
shrank further to 10 percent, from 20 percent earlier, the
National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL3E7L123L]
MARKETS NEWS
* In late trading on Wall Street, equities rose on higher
bank earnings, overcoming disappointing quarterly reports from
major financial companies. The Standard & Poor's 500 index
.SPX rose 2.2 percent, the Dow Jones industrials average
.DJI was up 1.76 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.6 percent.
Investors also shrugged off weak Chinese growth data. [.N]
* The euro rallied to a session high against the U.S.
dollar and Japanese yen, driven by a news report that said
France and Germany have agreed to enlarge a euro zone rescue
fund. In late trading, the U.S. dollar trimmed its gains against a basket of currencies and was down 0.28 percent.
[USD/] .DXY
* Copper fell after top metals consumer China's economic
growth came in a touch lower than expected and on persistent
concerns about Europe's debt troubles. [MET/L]
* Gold dropped more than 1 percent, on track for its
biggest decline in two weeks, as investors fretted about
slowing Chinese growth, the warning on French credit rating and
dimming prospects for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis.
[GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum
inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT)
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 88.34 1.96 2.3% 85.55 89.03 186,930 227,298
CLc2 88.53 1.91 2.2% 85.75 89.23 228,585 167,203
LCOc1 111.15 0.99 0.9% 108.45 111.89 253,720 203,733
RBc1 2.7469 0.0040 0.2% 2.6822 2.7690 29,644 46,239
RBc2 2.7173 0.0082 0.3% 2.6541 2.7379 36,875 41,235
HOc1 3.0277 0.0141 0.5% 2.9700 3.0417 41,798 47,294
HOc2 3.0271 0.0169 0.6% 2.9688 3.0410 38,977 38,290
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Oct 17 30D AVG Oct 17 NET CHNG
CRUDE 581,734 557,972 670,387 1,431,701 6,172
RBOB 106,727 124,089 131,719 275,356 2,309
HO 128,522 128,540 141,137 295,167 -1,490
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)