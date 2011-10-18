* China Q3 GDP rises 9.1 pct against forecast at 9.2 pct

NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. crude oil futures gained more than 2 percent on Tuesday, rebounding sharply from Monday's loss, as Wall Street rose on bank earnings, that overshadowed slower Chinese growth and Europe's debt troubles.

In early trade, prices fell as China's third quarter growth rate came in as the slowest pace in two years and Moody's warned it may slap a negative outlook on France's triple-A credit rating.

Wall Street also was downcast early on those factors, but bank earnings, though not sparkling, were deemed strong enough to give some measure of confidence to bank investors, and that helped shift the share market to the upside.

In the early trade, crude futures trimmed losses slightly after government data showed producer prices rose in September due to higher gasoline prices but a small gain in core prices suggested that the price pressure was unlikely to be sustained. [ID:n1E79H0CB]

Oil investors will next focus on weekly petroleum inventory reports, the first of which will come from the industry group American Petroleum Institute, at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT).

An expanded Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 1.8 million barrels last week. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were forecast down 1.5 million barrels and gasoline supplies were seen down 1.3 million barrels, while refinery utilization was projected off 0.2 percentage point, the poll also showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $88.34 a barrel, gaining $1.96, or 2.27 percent, after trading between $85.55 and $88.61. The contract expires on Thursday.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery LCOZ1 settled at $111.15, rising 99 cents, or 0.9 percent, after trading from $108.45, lowest in a week, to $111.35.

* Brent crude's premium against the December U.S. crude CLZ1, was $22.62 at the close, narrowing from $23.54 on Monday. [CL-LCO1=R]

* China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace since early 2009. Gross domestic product rose 9.1 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, but was down from 9.5 percent in the previous period. [ID:nL3E7LH184]

* Moody's cautioned it may put a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too much. France insisted its credit rating was safe despite the warning [ID:nN1E79G1VP] [ID:nL5E7LI1D9]

* The national price of regular unleaded gasoline rose 5.9 cents to $3.48 a gallon in the week ending Monday, rising for the first time in six weeks as crude oil costs rebounded, the Energy Department said late Monday. [ID:nN1E79G1S7]

* The chances of a low pressure system over the central Gulf of Mexico becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours shrank further to 10 percent, from 20 percent earlier, the National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL3E7L123L]

MARKETS NEWS

* In late trading on Wall Street, equities rose on higher bank earnings, overcoming disappointing quarterly reports from major financial companies. The Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX rose 2.2 percent, the Dow Jones industrials average .DJI was up 1.76 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.6 percent. Investors also shrugged off weak Chinese growth data. [.N]

* The euro rallied to a session high against the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen, driven by a news report that said France and Germany have agreed to enlarge a euro zone rescue fund. In late trading, the U.S. dollar trimmed its gains against a basket of currencies and was down 0.28 percent. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper fell after top metals consumer China's economic growth came in a touch lower than expected and on persistent concerns about Europe's debt troubles. [MET/L]

* Gold dropped more than 1 percent, on track for its biggest decline in two weeks, as investors fretted about slowing Chinese growth, the warning on French credit rating and dimming prospects for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT)

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.34 1.96 2.3% 85.55 89.03 186,930 227,298 CLc2 88.53 1.91 2.2% 85.75 89.23 228,585 167,203 LCOc1 111.15 0.99 0.9% 108.45 111.89 253,720 203,733 RBc1 2.7469 0.0040 0.2% 2.6822 2.7690 29,644 46,239 RBc2 2.7173 0.0082 0.3% 2.6541 2.7379 36,875 41,235 HOc1 3.0277 0.0141 0.5% 2.9700 3.0417 41,798 47,294 HOc2 3.0271 0.0169 0.6% 2.9688 3.0410 38,977 38,290 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 17 30D AVG Oct 17 NET CHNG CRUDE 581,734 557,972 670,387 1,431,701 6,172 RBOB 106,727 124,089 131,719 275,356 2,309 HO 128,522 128,540 141,137 295,167 -1,490 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)