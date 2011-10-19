* Moody's cuts Spain credit rating, limits oil price rise

* U.S. crude stocks fell last week - API

* Coming up: EIA oil data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. crude futures edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday ahead of a government report on weekly oil inventories even as a credit rating downgrade of Spain kept the threat to to oil demand from the euro-zone debt crisis in focus.

Crude futures were supported by data released Wednesday showing U.S. September housing starts rose 15 percent versus August, when starts fell 7 percent. Housing permits were down 5 percent in September. [ID:nN1E79I0BT]

Moody's cut Spain's sovereign rating by two notches, citing the country's vulnerability to the euro-zone debt crisis, applying pressure on European Union leaders to act decisively at a summit this weekend. [ID:nN1E79H1YC]

Investors awaited weekly oil inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute released its report late on Tuesday showing crude stocks fell 3.1 million barrels in the week to Oct. 14. [API/S]

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, rose 572,000 barrels.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.6 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 2.2 million barrels.

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, a Reuters survey of analysts yielded a forecast for crude stocks to be up 1.8 million barrels. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were expected to be down 1.5 million barrels and gasoline stocks were expected to be down 1.3 million barrels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose 38 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $88.72 a barrel by 8:51 a.m. EDT (1251 GMT), trading from $87.93 to $88.88.

* Saudi Arabia produced 9.756 million barrels a day (bpd) of crude in August, 150,000 bpd more than in July, according to the latest official data published by the Joint Data Initiative (JODI). [ID:nL5E7LJ07V]

* The German government will nearly halve its forecast for growth next year to about one percent, coalition sources said, underscoring fears about a significant slowdown in Europe's biggest economy due partly to the debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7LJ10F]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures pared losses after data showed housing starts increased more than anticipated in September and consumer prices outside food and energy rose less than forecast. [.N]

* The euro rose broadly, supported by sovereign demand and extending gains on U.S. data. The dollar index .DXY was weaker. [USD/]

* European stocks rose on optimism that policymakers will take major steps at a summit this weekend to tackle the festering debt crisis, offsetting the market impact of a cut in Spain's sovereign credit rating. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Copper fell for a third day after Moody's cut Spain's sovereign ratings, adding to uncertainty over the euro zone's lingering debt crisis and economic growth. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENT

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* NYMEX November crude contract expires on Thursday. 8:51 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.72 0.38 0.4% 87.93 88.88 13,337 227,298 CLc2 88.91 0.38 0.4% 88.12 89.08 47,706 167,203 LCOc1 111.19 0.04 0.0% 110.32 111.70 76,988 267,355 RBc1 2.7443 -0.0026 -0.1% 2.7244 2.7710 2,981 46,239 RBc2 2.7125 -0.0048 -0.2% 2.6930 2.7379 4,980 41,235 HOc1 3.0405 0.0128 0.4% 3.0138 3.0457 2,783 47,294 HOc2 3.0377 0.0106 0.4% 3.0124 3.0421 2,777 38,290 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 rose 38 cents to $88.72 a barrel by 8:51 a.m. in volume of 13,337 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)