NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower for a second day on Thursday, pressured by liquidations ahead of the front-month November crude contract's expiration and economic data pointing to slow growth.

Existing home sales fell in September, but initial jobless claims declined last week while mid-Atlantic factory activity rebounded in October, economic data showed. [ID:n1E79J0BQ]

Oil futures retraced some of their losses after France and Germany assured markets that European leaders at a summit on Sunday will discuss a comprehensive solution to the euro zone crisis, though no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting next week. [IDnL5E7LK5QI]

Oil and other markets had fallen sharply in early trade after the German newspaper Die Welt reported Germany had not ruled out postponing the summit in Brussels.

Heating oil futures rose, moving opposite crude and gasoline futures, as a government forecast called for the La Nina effect to grip the United States this winter.

La Nina, linked to cooler-than-normal water temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, will create colder and wetter weather in the most northern states this winter, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

At the same time, conditions in the drought-ravaged South will be drier and warmer, the agency said. [ID:nNN1E79J14]

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi died of wounds suffered as fighters battling to complete an eight-month-old uprising against his rule overran his hometown Sirte, Libya's interim rulers said. [ID:nL5E7LJ3ZE]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, the November crude contract CLX1 expired and settled at $85.30 a barrel, down 81 cents, or 0.94 percent, after trading from $84.10 to $86.94.

* NYMEX December crude CLZ1 closed at $86.07, dipping 22 cents, or 0.25 percent, after trading from $84.22 to $87.12..

* In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery LCOZ1 settled at $109.76. gaining $1.37, or 1.26 percent, widening its spread against NYMEX December crude to $23.69, from $22.10 on Wednesday. CL-LCO1=R

* Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dipped less than expected, by 6,000 to 403,000 last week, the Labor Department said.

* The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity index for the mid-Alantic region rebounded to 8.7 in October, the highest reading in six months.

* Sales of existing homes dropped 3 percent to an annual rate of 4.91 million units in Septrember, the National Association of Realtors said.

* The Greek parliament approved painful austerity measures, defying violent protests and a general strike, but ensuring that the European Union and the International Monetary Fund would release an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) loan tranche to keep the government paying its bills past November. [ID:nL5E7LK0CY]

* The demise of Muammar Gaddafi will speed up the recovery of Libya's oil industry, said Nouri Berouin, chairman of the National Oil Co. Current output has already ramped to 430,000 barrels per day, he added. [ID:nN1E79J1RL]

MARKETS NEWS

* On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX and the Dow Jones industrials average .DJI closed higher in choppy trading as traders had an eye on Europe where leaders sought to reasure markets that a solution to the debt crisis would come soon. [.N]

* The euro dipped against the dollar and yen on skepticism that this weekend's EU summit will yield any solid solution to contain the debt crisis. In late trading, the U.S. dollar was down 0.24 percent against a basket of currencies.[USD/] .DXY

* Copper prices tumbled nearly 7 percent, the biggest one-day collapse in four weeks, on fears of a double-dip recession and growing doubts that Europe will get a handle on its debt crisis. [MET/L]

* Gold dropped around 1 percent, losing its usual safe-haven appeal as anxiety over the lack of progress to boost the euro zone bailout fund magnified worreis about weak demand and global growth. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* Chicago Fed Business Index for September, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Monday

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.30 -0.81 -0.9% 84.10 86.94 26,261 112,020 CLc2 86.07 -0.22 -0.3% 84.22 87.12 372,378 366,337 LCOc1 109.76 1.37 1.3% 107.31 110.17 268,636 250,461 RBc1 2.6755 0.0040 0.2% 2.6115 2.6962 20,577 42,663 RBc2 2.6570 0.0121 0.5% 2.5952 2.6744 48,450 54,531 HOc1 3.0301 0.0489 1.6% 2.9685 3.0345 26,383 40,578 HOc2 3.0266 0.0466 1.6% 2.9637 3.0307 46,914 52,096 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 19 30D AVG Oct 19 NET CHNG CRUDE 583,799 665,796 674,379 1,406,505 25,058 RBOB 112,351 164,804 134,781 275,759 -2,591 HO 107,532 154,133 145,278 298,312 -582 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)