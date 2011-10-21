* U.S. stock futures up on hope EU can resolve debt crisis

* China's crude stocks up at end-Sept vs previous month

* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

Oct 21 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday on another round of optimism that European leaders can come to an agreement on a plan to address the region's debt problems.

U.S. stock index futures also moved higher ahead of a European Union debt-crisis summit on the weekend that could make some progress toward removing some of the uncertainty facing investors and allow them to focus on earnings. [.N]

European shares extended gains as investor sentiment was driven by optimism that policymakers would make progress on a solution to the euro zone debt crisis. [.EU]

European leaders have put off crucial decisions on how to stop a sovereign debt meltdown in their currency zone to give German Chancellor Angela Merkel time to secure parliamentary support, EU sources said. [ID:nL5E7LK68G] [ID:nL5E7LL0DX]

Crude oil's gains come a day after the November crude contract's expiration, putting the December contract in front-month position.

Falling commercial crude and refined product stocks in the United States and North Sea production recently hampered by maintenance have been supportive factors for crude prices. [EIA/S] [ID:nL5E7LK3GF]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1.07, or 1.2 percent, to $87.14 a barrel by 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT), trading from $85.95 to $87.45.

* China's commercial crude oil stocks at the end of September increased 3 percent from a month earlier, the fourth consecutive gain since June, the official Xinhua News Agency said in a newsletter. [ID:nL3E7LL0DS]

* Norway's Statoil ( STL.OL ) said that part of a newly discovered field in the North Sea was twice as big as thought, bringing the overall dimensions to as much as 3.3 billion barrels. [ID:nL5E7LL0DZ]

* Libya's oil chief said the death of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi and an end to NATO'S bombing campaign would hasten the return of the OPEC country's oil to world markets by improving road links and quelling security concerns. [ID:nN1E79J1RL]

* The Chinese government last week warned China's oil firms active in Yemen to take precautions to protect their assets and ensure staff safety as the political situation worsened, industry officials said. [ID:nL3E7LK2GH]

* Germany's October Ifo business climate index fell to 106.4 from September's downwardly revised 107.4.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro was steady but was vulnerable on the downside after European leaders sought to play down expectations of progress on the euro zone's debt crisis this weekend, with investors still keen to sell it on rallies. [USD/]

* Global stocks clawed back some ground after France and Germany said a comprehensive euro zone debt deal was on its way, if a little late, although a subdued euro and choppy German bonds showed not everyone was convinced. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Prices of industrial metals rallied as hopes for an imminent solution to the euro zone debt crisis were reinforced by German government sources who said bank recapitalization should be decided at a meeting of European Union finance ministers on Saturday. [MET/L] [ID:nB4E7LA018]

* Gold prices gained half a percent, following a rebound in other commodities, but uncertainty about a resolution of the euro zone's debt crisis limited gains. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data to be released at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

* Chicago Fed Business Index for September, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Monday 8:41 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.14 1.07 1.2% 85.95 87.45 37,603 112,020 CLc2 87.29 1.08 1.3% 86.10 87.57 6,297 366,337 LCOc1 110.59 0.83 0.8% 109.25 110.94 56,905 277,562 RBc1 2.6952 0.0203 0.7% 2.6567 2.7039 1,645 42,663 RBc2 2.6707 0.0137 0.5% 2.6375 2.6792 4,029 54,531 HOc1 3.0500 0.0199 0.7% 3.0177 3.0587 2,700 40,578 HOc2 3.0450 0.0184 0.6% 3.0146 3.0545 4,313 52,096 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $1.07 to $87.14 a barrel by 8:41 a.m. in volume of 37,603 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)