* Hopes rise on Europe debt crisis ahead of summits

* Call for more U.S. monetary easing seen supportive

* CFTC: Speculators put more long bets in U.S. crude

* Coming up: API stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Friday to post a third straight week of gains, helped by renewed hope for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, though France and Germany differed on how to reach that goal.

Bickering between the two European powers is forcing EU leaders to meet twice -- on Sunday and Wednesday -- to try to draw a comprehensive strategy to resolve the crisis.

Optimism that those leaders will come to terms on how to move forward pulled the dollar lower, improving investors' risk appetite for commodities. The improved outlook also lifted Wall Street, lending support to oil futures.

Investors in U.S. crude also leaned on comments by two top Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday that the central bank should consider resuming mortgage bond purchases to support the economic recovery, analysts said. [ID:N1E79J29O]

Falling commercial crude and refined product stocks in the United States and North Sea production recently hampered by maintenance have also fueled the recent rise in crude prices. [EIA/S] [ID:nL5E7LK3GF]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 settled at $87.40 a barrel, rising $1.33, or 1.55 percent, after trading between $85.95 and $88.89.

* For the week, front-month crude gained 60 cents, or 0.69 percent, and was up for a third consecutive week.

* In London, ICE Brent for December delivery LCOZ1 settled at $109.56 a barrel, down 20 cents, or 0.18 percent, after trading from $109.25 to $111.88.

* For the week, front-month Brent fell $5.12, or 4.5 percent, dropping after two straight weeks of gains.

* NYMEX November heating oil HOX1 settled 1.26 cents lower, or 0.42 percent, at $3.0175 a gallon. For the week, it fell 3.83 cents, or 1.25 percent, after gains in the previous two weeks.

* NYMEX November RBOB RBX1 closed at $2.6846 a gallon, edging up 0.91 cent, or 0.34 percent. For the week, it fell 14.01 cents, or 5.0 percent, ending a three-week winning streak.

* Speculators raised their net long positions in U.S. crude oil and options by 13,686 contracts to 171,378 in the week to Oct. 18, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. [ID:nN1E79K1KP]

* Libya's oil chief said the death of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi and an end to NATO'S bombing campaign would hasten the return of the OPEC country's oil to world markets by improving road links and quelling security concerns. [ID:nN1E79J1RL]

* U.S. regulators approved BP's ( BP.L )( BP.N ) new exploration plan, moving the company closer to drilling new wells in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico, a year and a half after the biggest offshore oil disaster in U.S. history. [ID:nN1E79K0RL]

* China's commercial crude oil stocks at the end of September increased 3 percent from a month earlier, the fourth consecutive gain since June, the official Xinhua News Agency said. [ID:nL3E7LL0DS]

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar fell broadly on speculation Europe was closer to solving its debt crisis and talk that the U.S. Federal Reserve may take new measures to boost growth. In late trading the greenback was down 0.95 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Wall Street posted its third consecutive week of gains, lifted by optimism ahead of this weekend's summit of European leaders and strong earnings at blue-chip companies. [.N]

* Gold rose 1 percent, breaking a four-day losing streak, as bullion moved in sync with riskier assets on optimism European leaders will move to contain the debt crisis. [GOL/]

* Copper rallied 6 percent, its largest one-day advance since early 2010, as opportunistic buyers stepped up purchases ahead of the EU summits. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* Chicago Fed Business Index for September, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Monday

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.40 1.33 1.6% 85.95 88.89 272,625 31,260 CLc2 87.47 1.26 1.5% 86.10 88.99 60,439 389,241 LCOc1 109.56 -0.20 -0.2% 109.25 111.88 183,015 277,562 RBc1 2.6846 0.0091 0.3% 2.6567 2.7361 18,728 30,785 RBc2 2.6582 0.0012 0.1% 2.6375 2.7088 42,118 53,488 HOc1 3.0175 -0.0126 -0.4% 3.0141 3.0798 20,012 35,823 HOc2 3.0159 -0.0107 -0.4% 3.0122 3.0775 45,048 51,213 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 20 30D AVG Oct 20 NET CHNG CRUDE 453,948 629,779 669,034 1,399,310 7,195 RBOB 99,146 139,463 134,781 275,759 -2,591 HO 102,076 127,665 145,278 298,312 -582 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)