* China flash PMI indicates expanding manufacturing

* EU makes some progress toward debt plan Sunday

* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday as supportive manufacturing data from China offset continuing worry that Europe will be unable to fashion a plan to tackle its debt problems.

China's manufacturing sector expanded moderately in October to snap three months of contraction, according to the HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI).

The flash PMI, designed to give an early snapshot of the month's factory activity, rose to 51.1 in October from September's final reading of 49.9. The reading surpassed the 50-point level demarcating expansion from contraction for the first time since June, when the PMI was 51.6. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]

The euro fell versus the dollar as uncertainty over whether European Union leaders would agree on a plan to tackle the debt crisis this week prompted investors to take profits. [USD/]

EU leaders made some progress towards a strategy to fight the region's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday, nearing agreement on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion. [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]

But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

The euro zone's private sector tipped further into decline in October, according to business surveys that showed the bloc's economy is in serious danger of moving into recession. [ID:nL9E7IK060]

The Flash Markit Eurozone Services PMI sank to 47.2 this month from September's 48.8, well below a Reuters consensus of 48.5. The services new business sub-index fell to 46.2 in October from 47.1 in September, its lowest reading since July 2009.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose 64 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $88.04 a barrel by 8:53 a.m. EDT (1253 GMT), trading from $87 to $88.65.

* The Chicago Federal Reserve national activity index was at -0.22 in September versus a revised -0.59 in August. [ID:nN9E7JT02E]

* Saudi Arabia mourned the death of Crown Prince Sultan, as King Abdullah prepared to nominate his new heir and choose a new defense minister. [ID:nL5E7LN0G8]

* Gunfire and shelling in the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed two people on Sunday, medics said, two days after the United Nations issued a resolution condemning the violence and urging President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down. [ID:nL5E7LN0GP]

* Brazilian state oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) has switched its pricing of its U.S.-bound crude oil exports to a Brent benchmark, the company's supply director said on Friday. [ID:nN1E79K1DE]

MARKETS NEWS

* S&P 500 index futures were little changed as European policymakers differed over the size of sovereign debt losses that private bondholders will have to accept, but strong earnings from Caterpillar put a floor on losses. [.N]

* Copper rose more than 4 percent as encouraging manufacturing data from top metals consumer China and hopes that European leaders may soon strike a deal. [MET/L]

* Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury debt added to earlier gains on Monday as doubts whether European leaders would reach a deal to contain the region's debt crisis rekindled safe-haven demand for bonds. [ID:nNYE003173]

* Gold rose more than 1 percent as European leaders edged towards a plan to resolve the euro-zone debt crisis and signs that China's economy is in better shape than feared. [GOL/]

* World stocks gained as investors bet on a positive outcome to the euro zone talks and on signs that China's economy may not be in as much danger as feared. [MKTS/GLOB]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. 8:53 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.04 0.64 0.7% 87.00 88.65 42,726 31,260 CLc2 88.12 0.65 0.7% 87.14 88.69 10,059 389,241 LCOc1 110.56 1.00 0.9% 109.32 110.94 52,101 190,680 RBc1 2.6900 0.0091 0.3% 2.6567 2.7361 18,759 30,785 RBc2 2.6750 0.0168 0.6% 2.6540 2.6969 1,779 53,488 HOc1 3.0335 0.0160 0.5% 3.0170 3.0497 1,630 35,823 HOc2 3.0230 -0.0107 -0.4% 3.0122 3.0775 45,113 51,213 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose 64 cents to $88.04 a barrel by 8:53 a.m. in volume of 42,726 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)