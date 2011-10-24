* China flash PMI indicates expanding manufacturing

* EU edging toward debt crisis deal, lifts oil

NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. crude oil futures rose for a second day on Monday, lifted by hopes that European leaders were edging closer to a solution to the euro zone debt crisis and by encouraging manufacturing data from China.

In heavy trading, the front and second month NYMEX crude contracts switched to backwardation, when the top month is more expensive than suceeding contract months, after a prolonged period of contango, the opposite situation. [ID:nN1E79N191]

The euro rose against the U.S. dollar, hitting six-week highs. That encouraged investors to buy riskier assets such as oil and copper. In late trading, the greenback was down 0.37 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

Oil investors will watch weekly U.S. petroleum inventory reports, first from the industry group American Petroleum Institute after the close on Tuesday.

A Reuters preliminary poll of analysts forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 2.0 million barrels last week.

Distillate stocks fell 2.3 million barerls and gasoline supplies dipped 1.6 million barrels while refineryi utilization edged up 0.3 percentage point, the poll also showed.[EIA/S]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 settled at $91.27 a barrel, gaining $3.87, or 4.43 percent, after trading between $87 and $91.88. The day's close was the highest for front-month NYMEX crude since the Aug. 3 settlement at $91.93.

* Total trading volume for NYMEX crude futures hit 1,077,897 contracts as of 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT), 61.1 percent above their 30-day average and the highest since Aug. 9, according to Reuters data.

* ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 settled at $111.45, up $1.89, or 1.73 percent, narrowing its premium versus U.S. crude to $20.18 at the close, from $22.16 on Friday. CL-LCO=R

* China's manufacturing sector expanded moderately to a reading of 51.1 in October from September's 49.9, ending three months of contraction, according to the HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI). [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]

* European leaders worked towards a deal over the weekened on bank recapitalization and France and Germany were reported close to agreement on how to use the euro zone rescue fund to avoid contagion in the bond market.

* But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept. For more see [ID:nL5E7LMOVD] [ID:nL5E7LN12X]

* The euro zone's private sector tipped further into decline in October, according to business surveys that showed the bloc's economy is in serious danger of moving into recession. [ID:nL9E7IK060]

* The Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index was at -0.22 in September versus a revised -0.59 in August. [ID:nN9E7JT02E]

* Saudi Arabia mourned the death of Crown Prince Sultan, as King Abdullah prepared to nominate his new heir and choose a new defense minister. [ID:nL5E7LN0G8]

* Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh welcomed a U.N. Security Council resolution urging him to sign a Gulf-mediated power transfer plan, the state news agency reported. [ID:nL5E7lO1KL]

* Brazilian state oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) has switched pricing of its U.S.-bound crude oil exports to a Brent benchmark, the company's supply director said on Friday. [ID:nN1E79K1DE]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street ended higher as merger activity and strong earnings from bellwether Caterpillar Inc ( CAT.N ) improved buying sentiment and kept a three-week rally going. [.N]

* Copper shot up 7 percent, rising for a second day to hit the highest level in nearly a month, on encouraging data from China and hopes for a euro zone debt deal. [MET/L]

* Gold rose more than 1 percent as European leaders edged towards a plan to resolve the euro-zone debt crisis and signs that China's economy is in better shape than feared. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* The S&P Case-Schiller home pricing index for August, 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), Tuesday.

* Richmond Federal Reserve Manufacturing Index for October, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.40 1.33 1.6% 87.00 91.88 459,309 296,555 CLc2 91.14 3.67 4.2% 87.14 91.72 205,046 65,752 LCOc1 111.45 1.89 1.7% 109.32 111.60 182,573 190,680 RBc1 2.6888 0.0042 0.2% 2.6749 2.7361 16,945 28,448 RBc2 2.6703 0.0121 0.5% 2.6523 2.6969 39,040 46,613 HOc1 3.0546 0.0371 1.2% 3.0170 3.0592 15,549 28,307 HOc2 3.0542 0.0383 1.3% 3.0122 3.0775 40,876 50,906 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 21 30D AVG Oct 21 NET CHNG CRUDE 1,078,71 499,932 663,116 1,386,477 12,833 RBOB 87,156 117,272 134,309 276,668 909 HO 96,572 125,086 145,712 301,202 2,890 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)