* US crude strength keeps narrowing spread to Brent

* Germany's Merkel says against ECB bond buys

* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. crude futures rose for a third straight session Tuesday, while their Brent crude counterpart in London fell, as investors continued to unwind Brent's recent healthy premium while Europe's leaders wrestled to develop plans to address the region's debt crisis.

U.S. crude's strength follow's Monday's heavy volume trading for the U.S. contract and a switch to backwardation for the first time since 2008. [ID:nN1E79N191]

Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R dropped below $17 a barrel intraday, having retreated from a record high over $28 a barrel reached on Oct. 14. [ID:nL5E7LP2Y2]

U.S. crude's intraday high of $94.65 was near front-month crude's 200-day moving average of $94.76.

European Union leaders are to meet on Wednesday to consider tentative plans for Greece's debt to be reduced, European banks to be recapitalized and the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund to be increased to provide partial insurance for sovereign bonds.

But Germany opposes a phrase in a draft conclusion for the EU summit that calls for the European Central Bank to continue buying bonds in the secondary market, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, sending the euro lower after it earlier hit a six-week high. [ID:nB4E7LA01L] [USD/]

Chancellor Merkel is struggling to convince German lawmakers to back plans to boost the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund in a vote set to take place just hours before Wednesday's EU summit. [ID:nL5E7LP2ES]

Oil investors also were anticipating weekly petroleum inventory reports, first from the industry group American Petroleum Institute after the settlement on Tuesday, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration's report following on Wednesday.

A Reuters preliminary survey of analysts on Monday yielded a forecast for domestic crude stocks to be up 2.0 million barrels last week.

Distillate stocks were expected to be down 2.3 million barrels and gasoline stocks down 1.6 million barrels. [ID:nN1E79N1XA]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $2.31, or 2.5 percent, to $93.58 a barrel by 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT), trading from $91.10 to $94.65, highest intraday price since Aug. 2, when prices reached $95.68.

* Brent crude prices are forecast to stay well above $100 per barrel despite expectations the economy will slow, a Reuters poll said. A Reuters poll showed Brent crude LCOc1 averaging $106.80 per barrel next year and $108.60 in 2013. U.S. light crude oil CLc1 was forecast to average $92.00 a barrel in 2012 and $99.50 in 2013. [ID:nL5E7LP1FW]

* Italy's divided government kept Europe waiting for long delayed economic reforms that are central to efforts to confront the euro zone's debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7LP2QC]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures pared earlier gains to trade flat following comments from Germany's Chancellor. [.N]

* Earlier, hope that EU leaders were close to a plan to solve the euro zone debt crisis lifted stocks, although trade was cautious. World stocks, including European shares, were higher. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Copper prices steadied, falling from one-month highs hit earlier as some investors grew nervous ahead of an EU summit many had hoped would deliver a convincing plan to deal with the region's debt crisis. [MET/L]

* Gold was set for a third consecutive daily rise, benefiting from growing investor optimism over the ability of EU leaders to stem the spread of the debt crisis, which restricted gains in the U.S. dollar. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. 9:15 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.58 2.31 2.5% 91.10 94.65 147,284 296,555 CLc2 93.25 2.11 2.3% 90.96 94.22 60,659 65,752 LCOc1 110.89 -0.56 -0.5% 110.58 112.15 99,762 188,006 RBc1 2.6245 -0.0648 -2.4% 2.6066 2.6864 5,028 28,448 RBc2 2.6134 -0.0569 -2.1% 2.5984 2.6700 14,312 46,613 HOc1 3.0545 -0.0001 0.0% 3.0374 3.0721 2,321 28,307 HOc2 3.0533 -0.0012 0.0% 3.0366 3.0712 10,128 50,906 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $2.31 to $93.58 a barrel by 9:15 a.m. in volume of 147,284 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)