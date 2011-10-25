* Brent premium to U.S. crude drops to $16.01/bbl intraday

* Investors eye EU summit on Wednesday

* Coming up: EIA oil data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. crude futures jumped to a 12-week high on Tuesday in a second day of spread trading that continued to close the gap that recently put Europe's Brent oil at a record premium over its counterpart in the United States.

Tuesday's 2 percent rise for U.S. crude came after a more than 4 percent gain in the previous session, which saw heavy-volume trading for the U.S. contract and a switch to backwardation for the first time since 2008. [ID:nN1E79N191]

Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R dropped to a $16.01 intraday low on Tuesday, having retreated from a record high over $28 a barrel reached on Oct. 14. [ID:nL5E7LP2Y2]

Brent continued to be hemmed in by concerns about Europe.

A flare-up over the European Central Bank and political turmoil in Italy kept the euro zone on edge on the eve of a summit meant to confront the currency bloc's worsening sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7LP2QC]

Crude oil stocks rose 2.7 million barrels last week in the United States, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report released late on Tuesday. [API/S]

Crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma gained 1.0 million barrels. Gasoline stocks rose 153,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.8 million barrels, the API said.

Ahead of the API report, a Reuters survey of analysts yielded a forecast for crude stocks to be up 1.3 million barrels. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were expected to be down 1.9 million barrels and gasoline stocks down 1.6 million barrels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1.90, or 2.08 percent, to settle at $93.17 a barrel, the highest close since Aug. 2's $93.79. Tuesday's trading ranged from $91.10 to $94.65, with the high nearing the front-month 200-day moving average of $94.76.

* U.S. consumer confidence dropped to its lowest in two-and-a-half years in October, while house prices were unchanged at low levels in August. [ID:nN1E79O0MU]

* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week versus the previous week and against the year-ago period as the price of the fuel rose for a second consecutive week, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report. [ID:nN1E79O1EM]

* Open interest shifted from nearby months into front-month U.S. oil futures on Monday, as part of a swing in market perception that roiled spreads. [ID:nN1E79O0T7]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed lower on doubts European leaders can agree on a plan to end the euro zone debt crisis, while major corporations disappointed investors with their outlooks. [.N]

* The euro slid from a six-week high against the dollar after the cancellation of a European finance ministers meeting raised doubts the EU summit would deliver a bold plan to tackle the region's debt crisis. [USD/]

* A surprisingly strong two-day copper rally ground to a halt as fresh doubts set in about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis. [MET/L]

* Gold prices roared to one of the biggest one-day rallies in years, as euro zone jitters and gloomy U.S. consumer data rekindled a dormant safe-haven bid and triggered a flurry of technical buying. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. EIA natural gas storage data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.17 1.90 2.1% 91.10 94.65 461,387 484,139 CLc2 92.93 1.79 2.0% 90.96 94.22 136,591 212,655 LCOc1 110.92 -0.53 -0.5% 109.47 112.15 249,311 188,006 RBc1 2.6998 0.0110 0.4% 2.6066 2.7120 25,563 26,311 RBc2 2.6747 0.0044 0.2% 2.5971 2.6850 62,481 43,761 HOc1 3.0502 -0.0044 -0.1% 3.0229 3.0721 17,647 23,799 HOc2 3.0512 -0.0030 -0.1% 3.0215 3.0712 52,484 47,617 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 24 30D AVG Oct 24 NET CHNG CRUDE 988,339 1,141,181 676,313 1,384,341 2,136 RBOB 148,156 104,817 133,476 280,795 841 HO 113,820 #N/A 145,993 299,092 -1,891 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)