* U.S. crude, gasoline stocks rose last week - API

* Investors eye EU summit, efforts to deal with crisis

* Coming up: EIA oil data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. crude futures edged lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors continued to eye Europe's efforts to deal with its debt problems and ahead of the weekly oil inventory report on oil stocks in the United States.

Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament approved a motion to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund via leveraging, providing Chancellor Angela Merkel with the mandate she needs to negotiate at a key euro zone summit. [ID:nB4E7LA026]

Mario Draghi, incoming European Central Bank chief due to succeed Jean-Claude Trichet on Nov. 1, threw the euro zone a lifeline hours before Wednesday's crucial summit by signaling the bank would go on buying troubled states' bonds to combat market turmoil. [ID:nLDE79O03J]

Euro zone leaders are unlikely to provide many hard numbers to flesh out their debt crisis response at a summit because the size of banks' losses on Greek bonds is still under negotiation and the bigger firepower of the bailout fund is tough to quantify, euro zone officials said. [ID:nB5E7LJ025]

U.S. stocks rose at the open and extended gains to more than 1 percent, bolstered by supportive corporate earnings. [.N]

Investors awaited the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly oil inventory report due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

A late-Tuesday report from industry group American Petroleum Institute showed crude oil stocks rose 2.7 million barrels last week in the United States, with crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, up 1.0 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks rose 153,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.8 million barrels, the API said.

Ahead of the weekly reports, a Reuters survey of analysts yielded a forecast for crude stocks to be up 1.3 million barrels. Distillate stocks were expected to be down 1.9 million barrels and gasoline stocks down 1.6 million barrels. [EIA/S]

Brent crude's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was below $18 a barrel, after sinking to a $16.01 intraday low on Tuesday and having retreated from a record high over $28 a barrel reached on Oct. 14.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 fell 62 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $92.55 a barrel by 9:38 a.m. EDT (1338 GMT), trading from $92.28 to $93.92.

* U.S. durable goods orders rose more than expected in September to post the largest increase in six months, even though new orders for transportation equipment fell. [ID:nN1E79P0F6]

* CNOOC Ltd ( 0883.HK ) said third quarter production fell 9.1 percent on year to 80.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. [ID:nL3E7LQ1F6]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro was firm against a weak dollar ahead of a EU summit. The dollar hit a record low against the yen and slipped to a six-week low against the Swiss franc with hedge funds building bearish bets on the greenback on increasing speculation that the Federal Reserve will opt for more easing. [USD/]

* Copper rose ahead of the EU summit, but looked vulnerable if markets are disappointed by lack of progress in tackling the debt crisis. [MET/L]

* Gold hit one-month highs in its longest stretch of gains in over two months as investors sought the safety of bullion in the face of an uncertain EU summit outcome and after Tuesday's surprisingly dour U.S. consumer confidence data. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. 9:38 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 92.55 -0.62 -0.7% 92.28 93.92 98,234 484,139 CLc2 92.37 -0.56 -0.6% 92.15 93.68 32,015 212,655 LCOc1 110.34 -0.58 -0.5% 110.17 111.78 68,842 256,186 RBc1 2.6774 -0.0224 -0.8% 2.6745 2.7168 4,379 26,311 RBc2 2.6503 -0.0244 -0.9% 2.6470 2.6917 10,298 43,761 HOc1 3.0450 -0.0051 -0.2% 3.0400 3.0682 4,020 23,799 HOc2 3.0476 -0.0035 -0.1% 3.0418 3.0703 9,404 47,617 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 fell 62 cents to $92.55 a barrel by 9:38 a.m. in volume of 98,234 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)