* European leaders agree on plan to address debt crisis

* Euro up, dollar index weakens after Europe agreement

* Coming up: EIA natural gas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. crude futures rose 3 percent on Thursday after European leaders fashioned an agreement on a plan to address the region's debt problems, easing investor worries about weak economies curbing demand for oil.

Euro-zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds in a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the euro zone crisis. [ID:nL5E7LR0M2]

The agreement was reached after negotiations involving bankers, heads of state, central bankers and the International Monetary Fund.

U.S. crude futures fell nearly $3 on Wednesday after weekly government data showed a sharp increase in crude inventories and as markets were buffeted as European Union leaders hammered out their plan to address the debt crisis.

Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R moved back above $18 a barrel, where it stood on Thursday morning ahead of the New York open outcry session, with investors and analysts pointing to the rise in crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for the light sweet crude contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, along with the overall rise in crude inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $2.66, or 3.0 percent, to $92.86 a barrel by 8:21 a.m. EDT (1221 GMT), trading from $90.74 to $92.87.

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc ( RDSa.L ) will restart the third crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Singapore refinery within the next day or two, just under a month after a blaze shut the plant, industry sources said. The restart put capacity at just over 50 percent of the plant's 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) capacity back on stream. [ID:nL3E7LR0ME]

* The Bank of Japan maintained its key interest rate at 0.0-0.1 percent, but loosened policy by expanding purchases of government bonds. [MKTS/GLOB]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures rose sharply after the European agreement to boost the region's bailout fund and the deal with private banks and insurers. [.N]

* World stocks and the euro rose to their highest levels in nearly two months after European leaders struck a deal to resolve the sovereign debt crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Brent rose above $110 a barrel after the European deal with private holders of Greek debt eased concerns that spreading economic weakness could curb energy demand. [O/R]

* Gold fell for the first time in a week after the euro zone debt deal encouraged investors to delve back into riskier assets and removed gold's safe haven prop. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. initial jobless claims at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) are expected at 400,000, down from last week's 403,000.

* U.S. advance Q3 GDP at 0830 EDT expected at a 2.5 percent growth rate, up from September's 1.3 percent growth estimate.

* U.S. September pending home sales at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) seen up 0.1 percent after the prior 1.2 percent decline.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. 8:21 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 92.86 2.66 3.0% 90.74 92.87 49,097 489,373 CLc2 92.77 2.59 2.9% 90.81 92.77 11,536 146,490 LCOc1 111.04 2.13 2.0% 109.50 111.20 65,585 205,830 RBc1 2.7048 0.0532 2.0% 2.6550 2.7067 2,004 41,417 RBc2 2.6729 0.0476 1.8% 2.6321 2.6734 3,426 70,483 HOc1 3.0599 0.0441 1.5% 3.0206 3.0599 1,284 29,021 HOc2 3.0636 0.0426 1.4% 3.0255 3.0652 3,872 60,388 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $2.66 to $92.86 a barrel by 8:21 a.m. in volume of 49,097 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)