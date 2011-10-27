* European leaders agree on plan to tackle debt crisis
* Euro up, dollar index weakens after Europe agreement
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. crude futures jumped more
than 4 percent on Thursday, propelled by Europe's latest plans
to tackle its debt problems, supportive U.S. economic data and
the dollar's weakness as the euro rallied.
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek
government bonds in a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and
try to contain the currency bloc's crisis. [ID:nL5E7LR0M2]
Additional support for oil came from news that the U.S.
economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter
as consumers and businesses stepped up spending.
[ID:nCAT005542]
An across-markets rally saw U.S. stocks surge 3 percent as
Europe's agreement lifted the latest cloud of uncertainty
hovering over markets. [.N]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 rose $3.76, or 4.17 percent, to settle at $93.96 a
barrel, trading from $90.74 to $94.25.
* The jobs market is showing little improvement. Data from
the U.S. Labor Department showed initial jobless claims fell,
but only by 2,000 last week, to 402,000. [ID:nCAT005542]
* A National Association of Realtors report showed pending
sales of previously owned homes fell for a third successive
month during September. [ID:nN1E79Q0H0]
* The return of Libyan oil output to prewar levels faces
obstacles as foreign firms struggle to negotiate who will
provide security for workers vulnerable to attacks in the
desert and in cities bristling with weapons. [ID:nL5E7LR4G6]
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) will restart the third
crude distillation unit at its Singapore refinery within the
next day or two, just under a month after a fire shut the
plant, industry sources said. [ID:nL3E7LR0ME]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro strengthened, reaching a seven-week high above
$1.4200, boosted by Europe's agreement on a plan to deal with
the debt crisis. [.N]
* The long-awaited European plan caused investors to spurn
safe-haven U.S. government debt, pushing bond prices down and
benchmark yields to their highest in 2-1/2 months.
[ID:nN1E79Q1OW]
* Copper rose above $8,000 per tonne after the deal by
European leaders. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
* NYMEX November heating oil HOX1, gasoline futures
RBX1 contracts expire on Monday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 93.96 3.76 4.2% 90.74 94.25 305,657 411,445
CLc2 93.82 3.64 4.0% 90.81 94.16 89,656 113,152
LCOc1 112.08 3.17 2.9% 109.50 112.79 228,739 205,830
RBc1 2.7420 0.0904 3.4% 2.6550 2.7710 16,410 32,150
RBc2 2.7072 0.0819 3.1% 2.6321 2.7317 48,747 55,411
HOc1 3.0984 0.0826 2.7% 3.0206 3.1118 15,709 33,195
HOc2 3.1037 0.0827 2.7% 3.0255 3.1177 57,641 64,998
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Oct 26 30D AVG Oct 26 NET CHNG
CRUDE 605,761 788,732 686,242 1,377,846 11,051
RBOB 110,621 133,855 133,476 280,795 841
HO 115,029 145,692 145,993 299,092 -1,891
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale
Hudson)