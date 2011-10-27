* European leaders agree on plan to tackle debt crisis

* Euro up, dollar index weakens after Europe agreement

* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. crude futures jumped more than 4 percent on Thursday, propelled by Europe's latest plans to tackle its debt problems, supportive U.S. economic data and the dollar's weakness as the euro rallied.

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds in a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the currency bloc's crisis. [ID:nL5E7LR0M2]

Additional support for oil came from news that the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter as consumers and businesses stepped up spending. [ID:nCAT005542]

An across-markets rally saw U.S. stocks surge 3 percent as Europe's agreement lifted the latest cloud of uncertainty hovering over markets. [.N]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $3.76, or 4.17 percent, to settle at $93.96 a barrel, trading from $90.74 to $94.25.

* The jobs market is showing little improvement. Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed initial jobless claims fell, but only by 2,000 last week, to 402,000. [ID:nCAT005542]

* A National Association of Realtors report showed pending sales of previously owned homes fell for a third successive month during September. [ID:nN1E79Q0H0]

* The return of Libyan oil output to prewar levels faces obstacles as foreign firms struggle to negotiate who will provide security for workers vulnerable to attacks in the desert and in cities bristling with weapons. [ID:nL5E7LR4G6]

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc ( RDSa.L ) will restart the third crude distillation unit at its Singapore refinery within the next day or two, just under a month after a fire shut the plant, industry sources said. [ID:nL3E7LR0ME]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro strengthened, reaching a seven-week high above $1.4200, boosted by Europe's agreement on a plan to deal with the debt crisis. [.N]

* The long-awaited European plan caused investors to spurn safe-haven U.S. government debt, pushing bond prices down and benchmark yields to their highest in 2-1/2 months. [ID:nN1E79Q1OW]

* Copper rose above $8,000 per tonne after the deal by European leaders. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

* NYMEX November heating oil HOX1, gasoline futures RBX1 contracts expire on Monday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.96 3.76 4.2% 90.74 94.25 305,657 411,445 CLc2 93.82 3.64 4.0% 90.81 94.16 89,656 113,152 LCOc1 112.08 3.17 2.9% 109.50 112.79 228,739 205,830 RBc1 2.7420 0.0904 3.4% 2.6550 2.7710 16,410 32,150 RBc2 2.7072 0.0819 3.1% 2.6321 2.7317 48,747 55,411 HOc1 3.0984 0.0826 2.7% 3.0206 3.1118 15,709 33,195 HOc2 3.1037 0.0827 2.7% 3.0255 3.1177 57,641 64,998 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 26 30D AVG Oct 26 NET CHNG CRUDE 605,761 788,732 686,242 1,377,846 11,051 RBOB 110,621 133,855 133,476 280,795 841 HO 115,029 145,692 145,993 299,092 -1,891 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)