* U.S. crude slips after 4 pct rally on Thursday
* Euro weakens, dollar strengthens, pressuring oil
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. crude futures fell on
Friday as uncertainties about the details and execution of
Europe's plan to tackle its sovereign debt woes prompted some
profit-taking after the previous session's 4 percent rally.
U.S. crude prices remained on track to post a weekly gain
of around 6 percent.
The euro extended declines against the dollar as the New
York session opened with investors squaring positions after
Thursday's 2 percent rally. The dollar index .DXY, measuring
the greenback against a basket of currencies, strengthened.
[USD/]
A German court suspended a parliamentary committee's right
to approve urgent actions by the euro zone's bailout fund,
potentially delaying decision-making in Europe's top economy on
key moves to tackle the bloc's crisis. [ID:nL5E7LS10W]
On Thursday, euro zone leaders struck a deal with private
banks and insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss on
their Greek government bonds in a plan to lower Greece's debt
burden and try to contain the euro zone crisis.
[ID:nL5E7LR0M2]
U.S. personal income rose 0.1 percent in September, the
U.S. Commerce Department said in a report, below consensus
expectations for a 0.6 percent rise. Personal spending rose 0.6
percent, in line with expectations. [ID:nCLASLE70Y]
U.S. stock index futures also fell as investors took
profits a day after a powerful rally that propelled the S&P 500
to close above its 200-day moving average for the first time
since August. [USD/]
Brent's losses were deeper than for U.S. crude on Friday,
with Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R back
below $18 a barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 fell $1.29, or 1.4 percent, to $92.67 a barrel by 9:24
a.m. EDT (1324 GMT), trading from $92.01 to $93.93.
* Qatar is not cutting output as supplies from Libya come
to market, the Gulf country's oil minister said, adding he did
not expect any major changes in output from OPEC when it meets
in December. [ID:nL4E7LS1HH]
* PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)(601857.SS)(PTR.N), China's
second-largest refiner, has asked its refineries to run at full
rates to boost fuel output and has raised diesel imports since
July to overcome domestic diesel shortages. [ID:nL3E7LS06J]
* An explosion and fire at an Iranian oil refinery was
brought under control and caused no casualties, while a
separate oilfield blast killed one person, the semi-official
Mehr news agency reported. [ID:nL5E7LS1LS]
MARKETS NEWS
* European shares edged lower, giving up a small part of
the previous session's strong gains, with Italian stocks lower
after weak demand at a bond auction, serving as a reminder that
the euro zone debt crisis is far from over. [.EU]
* Gold eased but was still on course for its biggest weekly
rise in two months after the euro zone's last-minute deal on
containing debt crisis buoyed commodities and equities in the
previous session. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers release final October consumer sentiment index, 9:55
a.m. EDT (1355 GMT).
* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
* NYMEX November heating oil HOX1, gasoline futures
RBX1 contracts expire on Monday.
9:24 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 92.67 -1.29 -1.4% 92.01 93.93 65,981 411,445
CLc2 92.50 -1.32 -1.3% 91.98 93.80 13,910 113,152
LCOc1 109.99 -2.09 -1.9% 109.71 112.23 83,357 238,405
RBc1 2.6900 -0.0520 -1.9% 2.6775 2.7445 1,888 32,150
RBc2 2.6560 -0.0512 -1.9% 2.6430 2.7114 8,306 55,411
HOc1 3.0566 -0.0418 -1.4% 3.0495 3.1055 2,402 33,195
HOc2 3.0622 -0.0415 -1.3% 3.0560 3.1135 12,386 64,998
* NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 fell $1.29 to $92.67 a
barrel by 9:24 a.m. in volume of 65,981 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)