* U.S. crude slips after 4 pct rally on Thursday

* Euro weakens, dollar strengthens, pressuring oil

* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. crude futures fell on Friday as uncertainties about the details and execution of Europe's plan to tackle its sovereign debt woes prompted some profit-taking after the previous session's 4 percent rally.

U.S. crude prices remained on track to post a weekly gain of around 6 percent.

The euro extended declines against the dollar as the New York session opened with investors squaring positions after Thursday's 2 percent rally. The dollar index .DXY, measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies, strengthened. [USD/]

A German court suspended a parliamentary committee's right to approve urgent actions by the euro zone's bailout fund, potentially delaying decision-making in Europe's top economy on key moves to tackle the bloc's crisis. [ID:nL5E7LS10W]

On Thursday, euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds in a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the euro zone crisis. [ID:nL5E7LR0M2]

U.S. personal income rose 0.1 percent in September, the U.S. Commerce Department said in a report, below consensus expectations for a 0.6 percent rise. Personal spending rose 0.6 percent, in line with expectations. [ID:nCLASLE70Y]

U.S. stock index futures also fell as investors took profits a day after a powerful rally that propelled the S&P 500 to close above its 200-day moving average for the first time since August. [USD/]

Brent's losses were deeper than for U.S. crude on Friday, with Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R back below $18 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 fell $1.29, or 1.4 percent, to $92.67 a barrel by 9:24 a.m. EDT (1324 GMT), trading from $92.01 to $93.93.

* Qatar is not cutting output as supplies from Libya come to market, the Gulf country's oil minister said, adding he did not expect any major changes in output from OPEC when it meets in December. [ID:nL4E7LS1HH]

* PetroChina Co Ltd ( 0857.HK )( 601857.SS )( PTR.N ), China's second-largest refiner, has asked its refineries to run at full rates to boost fuel output and has raised diesel imports since July to overcome domestic diesel shortages. [ID:nL3E7LS06J]

* An explosion and fire at an Iranian oil refinery was brought under control and caused no casualties, while a separate oilfield blast killed one person, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. [ID:nL5E7LS1LS]

MARKETS NEWS

* European shares edged lower, giving up a small part of the previous session's strong gains, with Italian stocks lower after weak demand at a bond auction, serving as a reminder that the euro zone debt crisis is far from over. [.EU]

* Gold eased but was still on course for its biggest weekly rise in two months after the euro zone's last-minute deal on containing debt crisis buoyed commodities and equities in the previous session. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release final October consumer sentiment index, 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT).

* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

* NYMEX November heating oil HOX1, gasoline futures RBX1 contracts expire on Monday. 9:24 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 92.67 -1.29 -1.4% 92.01 93.93 65,981 411,445 CLc2 92.50 -1.32 -1.3% 91.98 93.80 13,910 113,152 LCOc1 109.99 -2.09 -1.9% 109.71 112.23 83,357 238,405 RBc1 2.6900 -0.0520 -1.9% 2.6775 2.7445 1,888 32,150 RBc2 2.6560 -0.0512 -1.9% 2.6430 2.7114 8,306 55,411 HOc1 3.0566 -0.0418 -1.4% 3.0495 3.1055 2,402 33,195 HOc2 3.0622 -0.0415 -1.3% 3.0560 3.1135 12,386 64,998 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 fell $1.29 to $92.67 a barrel by 9:24 a.m. in volume of 65,981 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)