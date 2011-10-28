* Euphoria over EU debt deal fades, pressures crude
* Euro dips, dollar rises, sparking risk aversion
* U.S. Northeast braces for early winter snowfall
* CFTC: NYMEX crude bullish bets hit 4-month high
* Coming up: ISM New York, Chicago PMI, Monday
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. crude oil futures pulled
back on Friday as uncertainties that a European Union rescue
plan would resolve the region's debt crisis ignited
profit-taking a day after futures rallied more than 4 percent.
The tumble began early in Asia as euphoria over the EU deal
faded and investors fretted over lack of details. The euro slid
against the dollar, sparking risk aversion in equities and a
broad range of commodities. [USD/] [.N] [ID:nL4E7LS25R]
Data from Japan showed factory output in the world's No. 3
economy fell in September for the first time since the March
earthquake. This stoked worries about energy demand.
[ID:nL3E7LS03C]
The Japanese data "had a sobering impact" on the oil
markets, said Tim Evans, energy analyst at Citi Futures
Perspective in New York.
U.S. economic data showed sluggish growth in U.S. consumer
income in September led households to cut savings to increase
spending. A weekly survey showed U.S. consumer morale perked up
this month. [ID:n1E79R0SS]
"U.S. consumer spending looked strong, but without
comparable growth in incomes there's some question as to the
sustainability of expenditures," said Evans.
December crude broke resistance at $90, to hit a high of
$91.88 on Monday. On Tuesday, it hit a high of $94.65. A
short-term rise to $95.42 is expected, indicated by its wave
pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, said Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao. [ID:nL3E7LS025]
NYMEX heating oil and gasoline futures fell ahead of the
front-month November contracts' expiration on Monday. For the
week, heating oil rose and gasoline dipped.
The U.S. Northeast braced for early winter snowfall, with a
rare October winter storm expected to blanket parts of the
region, the biggest market for heating oil, with nearly a foot
(0.3 meters) of snow over the weekend. [ID:nN1E79R0K0]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December
delivery CLZ1 settled at $93.32 a barrel, falling 64 cents,
or 0.68 percent, after trading between $92.01 and $93.93.
* For the week, front-month NYMEX crude gained $5.92, or
6.77 percent, the biggest percentage gain since the week to
Feb. 19, 2010, when prices rose 7.66 percent. CLc1 Crude
prices have gained four straight weeks.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery LCOZ1
settled at $109.91 a barrel, dropping $2.17, or 1.94 percent,
after trading between $109.65 to $112.23.
* For the week, front-month Brent crude rose 35 cents, or
0.32 percent. It fell $5.12 or 4.5 percent the week before.
* Brent crude's premium against U.S. crude narrowed
further, to $16.59 a barrel, from $18.12 on Thursday.
CL-LCO1=R
* Crude trading volumes were thin with U.S. crude trading
about 30 percent below, and Brent crude about 25 percent below,
their 30-day averages.
* NYMEX November heating oil HOX1 closed down 3.92 cents,
or 1.27 percent, at $3.0592 a gallon. For the week, the
contract rose 4.17 cents, or 1.38 percent, after a loss of 3.83
cents, or 1.25 percent, in the previous week.
* NYMEX November RBOB RBX1 settled 5.98 cents lower, or
2.18 percent, at $2.6822, a gallon. For the week, the contract
fell 0.24 cent, or 0.09 percent, falling for a second week.
* Speculators raised their net long position in U.S. crude
oil and options by 25,903 contracts at 197,280, the highest
level since June, as prices rallied, the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said in a weekly report. The increase in
bets occurred as prices moved into backwardation for the first
time in three years. [ID:nEMS4nWRAD]
* U.S. government data showed that consumers' income rose
0.1 percent in September after faling 0.1 percent in August.
Savings dropped at an annual rate of $419.8 billion, the lowest
level since August 2009, from $479.1 billion in August.
Consumer spending increased 0.6 percent, after a 0.2 percent
gain in August. [ID:n1E79R0SS]
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street closed out a fourth week of gains in quiet
fashion as investors took a breather after rallying 3 percent
on Europe's deal to resolve its debt crisis. [.N]
* Copper investors cashed in on a 14-percent rally, the
biggest in 32 years, paring gains in London and New York as
investor optimism over Europe's initiatives to tackle a debt
crisis faded. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* NYMEX November heating oil HOX1, gasoline futures
RBX1 contracts expire on Monday.
* Institute of Supply Management October data for New York,
8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Monday.
* Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index for October, 9:45 a.m.
EDT (1345 GMT), Monday
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 93.32 -0.64 -0.7% 92.01 93.93 254,855 327,446
CLc2 93.24 -0.58 -0.6% 91.98 93.80 74,549 94,415
LCOc1 109.91 -2.17 -1.9% 109.65 112.23 179,379 238,405
RBc1 2.6822 -0.0598 -2.2% 2.6739 2.7445 10,983 28,476
RBc2 2.6461 -0.0611 -2.3% 2.6395 2.7114 38,307 54,637
HOc1 3.0592 -0.0392 -1.3% 3.0495 3.1055 10,370 28,837
HOc2 3.0664 -0.0373 -1.2% 3.0543 3.1135 47,445 67,292
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Oct 27 30D AVG Oct 27 NET CHNG
CRUDE 480,329 657,644 685,839 1,359,656 18,190
RBOB 91,745 134,703 136,056 281,278 -1,183
HO 100,654 147,064 145,541 297,844 -1,062
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David
Gregorio)