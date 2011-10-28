* Euphoria over EU debt deal fades, pressures crude

* Euro dips, dollar rises, sparking risk aversion

* U.S. Northeast braces for early winter snowfall

* CFTC: NYMEX crude bullish bets hit 4-month high

* Coming up: ISM New York, Chicago PMI, Monday

NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. crude oil futures pulled back on Friday as uncertainties that a European Union rescue plan would resolve the region's debt crisis ignited profit-taking a day after futures rallied more than 4 percent.

The tumble began early in Asia as euphoria over the EU deal faded and investors fretted over lack of details. The euro slid against the dollar, sparking risk aversion in equities and a broad range of commodities. [USD/] [.N] [ID:nL4E7LS25R]

Data from Japan showed factory output in the world's No. 3 economy fell in September for the first time since the March earthquake. This stoked worries about energy demand. [ID:nL3E7LS03C]

The Japanese data "had a sobering impact" on the oil markets, said Tim Evans, energy analyst at Citi Futures Perspective in New York.

U.S. economic data showed sluggish growth in U.S. consumer income in September led households to cut savings to increase spending. A weekly survey showed U.S. consumer morale perked up this month. [ID:n1E79R0SS]

"U.S. consumer spending looked strong, but without comparable growth in incomes there's some question as to the sustainability of expenditures," said Evans.

December crude broke resistance at $90, to hit a high of $91.88 on Monday. On Tuesday, it hit a high of $94.65. A short-term rise to $95.42 is expected, indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. [ID:nL3E7LS025]

NYMEX heating oil and gasoline futures fell ahead of the front-month November contracts' expiration on Monday. For the week, heating oil rose and gasoline dipped.

The U.S. Northeast braced for early winter snowfall, with a rare October winter storm expected to blanket parts of the region, the biggest market for heating oil, with nearly a foot (0.3 meters) of snow over the weekend. [ID:nN1E79R0K0]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 settled at $93.32 a barrel, falling 64 cents, or 0.68 percent, after trading between $92.01 and $93.93.

* For the week, front-month NYMEX crude gained $5.92, or 6.77 percent, the biggest percentage gain since the week to Feb. 19, 2010, when prices rose 7.66 percent. CLc1 Crude prices have gained four straight weeks.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery LCOZ1 settled at $109.91 a barrel, dropping $2.17, or 1.94 percent, after trading between $109.65 to $112.23.

* For the week, front-month Brent crude rose 35 cents, or 0.32 percent. It fell $5.12 or 4.5 percent the week before.

* Brent crude's premium against U.S. crude narrowed further, to $16.59 a barrel, from $18.12 on Thursday. CL-LCO1=R

* Crude trading volumes were thin with U.S. crude trading about 30 percent below, and Brent crude about 25 percent below, their 30-day averages.

* NYMEX November heating oil HOX1 closed down 3.92 cents, or 1.27 percent, at $3.0592 a gallon. For the week, the contract rose 4.17 cents, or 1.38 percent, after a loss of 3.83 cents, or 1.25 percent, in the previous week.

* NYMEX November RBOB RBX1 settled 5.98 cents lower, or 2.18 percent, at $2.6822, a gallon. For the week, the contract fell 0.24 cent, or 0.09 percent, falling for a second week.

* Speculators raised their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options by 25,903 contracts at 197,280, the highest level since June, as prices rallied, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a weekly report. The increase in bets occurred as prices moved into backwardation for the first time in three years. [ID:nEMS4nWRAD]

* U.S. government data showed that consumers' income rose 0.1 percent in September after faling 0.1 percent in August. Savings dropped at an annual rate of $419.8 billion, the lowest level since August 2009, from $479.1 billion in August. Consumer spending increased 0.6 percent, after a 0.2 percent gain in August. [ID:n1E79R0SS]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street closed out a fourth week of gains in quiet fashion as investors took a breather after rallying 3 percent on Europe's deal to resolve its debt crisis. [.N]

* Copper investors cashed in on a 14-percent rally, the biggest in 32 years, paring gains in London and New York as investor optimism over Europe's initiatives to tackle a debt crisis faded. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* NYMEX November heating oil HOX1, gasoline futures RBX1 contracts expire on Monday.

* Institute of Supply Management October data for New York, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Monday.

* Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index for October, 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT), Monday

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.32 -0.64 -0.7% 92.01 93.93 254,855 327,446 CLc2 93.24 -0.58 -0.6% 91.98 93.80 74,549 94,415 LCOc1 109.91 -2.17 -1.9% 109.65 112.23 179,379 238,405 RBc1 2.6822 -0.0598 -2.2% 2.6739 2.7445 10,983 28,476 RBc2 2.6461 -0.0611 -2.3% 2.6395 2.7114 38,307 54,637 HOc1 3.0592 -0.0392 -1.3% 3.0495 3.1055 10,370 28,837 HOc2 3.0664 -0.0373 -1.2% 3.0543 3.1135 47,445 67,292 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 27 30D AVG Oct 27 NET CHNG CRUDE 480,329 657,644 685,839 1,359,656 18,190 RBOB 91,745 134,703 136,056 281,278 -1,183 HO 100,654 147,064 145,541 297,844 -1,062 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)