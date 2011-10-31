* Dollar up, yen slides as Japan intervenes

* Rare October snowstorm hits U.S. Northeast

* Traders brace for FOMC meeting, jobs data

* Coming up: API stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Monday, pressured by the strength of the dollar against the yen which fell on Japanese intervention.

Concerns about the course of European efforts to ease its mounting sovereign debt crisis persisted, with traders eyeing upcoming meetings of the European Central Bank and the G20.

Traders were also cautious ahead the non-farm and unemployment data due on Friday and a meeting of U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers Tuesday to Wednesday, in addition to a heavy slate of economic indicators.

Despite the losses running for a second day in a row, U.S crude futures are on track to post their biggest monthly gain since May 2009, according to Reuters data. CLc1

On Friday, crude future fell on uncertainties about a European Union rescue plan aimed at resolving the region's debt crisis. That ignited profit-taking a day after futures rallied more than 4 percent.

Some 2.8 million households in the U.S. Northeast, the biggest regional market for heating oil, remained without power on Sunday night as a rare October snowstorm hampered transportation and killed at least eight people. [ID:nN1E79T02L]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 was down 70 cents, or 0.75 percent, at $92.62 a barrel, trading from $92.25 to $93.80.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude widened slightly to around $16.80, after closing at $16.59 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R.

* Last week, front-month NYMEX crude gained $5.92, or 6.77 percent, the biggest percentage gain since the week to Feb. 19, 2010, when prices rose 7.66 percent. CLc1 It was the fourth consecutive week of gains..

* Despite the surprise Northeast snowstorm, U.S. heating demand this week is expected to be 7.2 percent below normal, the National Weather Service forecast. Demand for heating oil this week will average 1.6 percent above normal, while heating demand for natural gas will average 10.3 percent below normal, the NWS said. [ID:nL4E7LV1PT]

* The OECD has slashed its forecast for growth next year in the United States and says the euro area is heading for a sharp economic slowdown and G20 leaders rapidly need to restore confidence to avert a major contraction in the developed world. [ID:nL5E7LV1CJ]

* A reasonable price for crude was between $80 and $100 a barrel, United Arab Emirates Oil Minister Mohammed bin Dhaen al-Hamli said at the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) conference. [ID:nL4E7LV0OL]

* Nobuo Tanaka, former executive director for the International Energy Agency, said oil price between $70 and $80 was just right, but that prices of $100 or more will derail global economic growth, just as the record prices preceding the 2008 financial crisis did. [ID:nL4E7LV0FZ]

* Speculators raised their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options by 25,903 contracts at 197,280, the highest level since June, as prices rallied, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. The increase in bets occurred as prices moved into backwardation for the first time in three years. [ID:nEMS4nWRAD]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures fell, following four weeks of gains, as a spike in the U.S. dollar weighed on commodity prices and dried up bids on other risky assets.[.N]

* The yen slid sharply against the dollar, hitting a three-month low after Japan stepped into the market to curb the currency's appreciation, though traders said more intervention would likely be needed to secure a long-lasting impact. [ID:nL4E7LV0D4] [USD/]

* In early trading, the dollar was up 1.26 percent against a basket of currencies. .DXY

* Copper slipped as the dollar rose and enthusiasm for Europe's debt deal gave way to realism that the region's economic problems are far from over, though tghe metal remained on track for its biggest monthly rise since December. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index for October, 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT), Monday 8:52 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 92.24 -1.08 -1.2% 92.21 93.80 29,791 327,446 CLc2 92.16 -1.08 -1.2% 92.12 93.55 6,002 94,415 LCOc1 109.10 -0.81 -0.7% 108.60 110.33 53,438 187,750 RBc1 2.6557 -0.0265 -1.0% 2.6557 2.6900 435 28,476 RBc2 2.6204 -0.0257 -1.0% 2.6188 2.6554 2,158 54,637 HOc1 3.0425 -0.0167 -0.6% 3.0345 3.072 779 28,837 HOc2 3.0478 -0.0186 -0.6% 3.0393 3.0786 4,105 67,292 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 fell $1.08 to $92.24 a barrel by 8:52 a.m. in volume of 29,791 lots. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)