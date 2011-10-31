* Dollar up, yen slides as Japan intervenes

* MF Global bankruptcy roils crude, other markets

* Traders brace for FOMC meeting, jobs data

* Coming up: API stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower for a second day in a row on Monday as investors trimmed holdings of risky assets after the dollar strengthened following Japan's intervention to curb the yen's gains.

But for October, crude futures finished more than 17 percent higher, the biggest monthly gain since May 2009, reflecting speculators' recent bullish bets as prices shifted to backwardation, in which the nearby contract is more expensive that outlying months -- usually a sign of tightening supplies.

Trading volume was thin. As of 4:45 p.m. EDT (2045 GMT), 325,888 contracts had been traded, down 52.3 percent from 30-day average and lowest since Dec. 31, 2010, Reuters data showed.

The day's weak trading activity as well as those for gold and grain futures was partly due to the bankruptcy filing of MF Global Holdings MF.N, the futures broker run by former Goldman Sachs chief Jon Corzine, according to brokers and analysts. [ID:nN1E79U0DF] [ID:nN1E79U1BT]

Oil investors will next train their sights on weekly U.S. petroleum data, the first of which will come from industry group on Tuesday, after the market closes. That will be followed by government data on Wednesday.

A preliminary Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 1.2 million barrels last week. Distillate stocks were projected 1.4 million barrels lower and gasoline supplies down 500,000 barrels. [EIA/S]

Concerns about the course of European efforts to ease its mounting sovereign debt crisis persisted, with traders eyeing upcoming meetings of the European Central Bank and the G20.

Traders were also cautious ahead the non-farm and unemployment data due on Friday and a meeting of U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers Tuesday to Wednesday, in addition to a heavy slate of economic indicators.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 fell 13 cents, or 0.14 percent, to settle at $93.13 a barrel, after trading between $91.36 and $93.80.

* For the month, front-month U.S. crude CLc1surged $13.99, or 17.7 percent, to post the biggest gain for a month since May 2009 when prices ended up $15.19, or 29.7 percent.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude narrowed to $16.37 at the close, from $16.59 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX November heating oil HOX1 settled 1.63 cents lower, or 0.53 percent, at $3.9429 a gallon. For October, front-month heating oil HOc1 rose 24.81 cents, or 8.88 percent, the biggest percentage gain since December, when prices rose 9.79 percent.

* NYMEX November RBOB RBX1 closed down 3.93 cents, or 1.47 percent at $2.6429 a gallon. For the month, front-month RBOB edged up 1.69 cents, or 0.64 pct, after gaining the two previous months.

* U.S. heating demand this week is expected to be 7.2 percent below normal, the National Weather Service forecast. Demand for heating oil this week will average 1.6 percent above normal, while heating demand for natural gas will average 10.3 percent below normal, the NWS said. [ID:nL4E7LV1PT]

* The Institute for Supply Management's Chicago business index slowed in October to 58.4, from 60.4 in September, falling short of expectations of 59.0 as new orders eased. [ID:n1E79U0GQ]

* Supply from all 12 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to average 29.59 million barrels per day, this month, down from a revised 29.90 million bpd in September, a Reuters survey of sources at oil companies, OPEC officials and analysts found.[ID:nL9E7ID025]

* The OECD has slashed its forecast for growth next year in the United States and says the euro area is heading for a sharp economic slowdown. [ID:nL5E7LV1CJ]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street closed its best month since 1991 on a down note as the failure of trading firm MF Global Holdings and new worries about Europe's crisis hammered financial shares.[.N]

* The euro tumbled more than 2 percent against the dollar on widespread risk aversion as investors expectations cooled over last week's European measures to stem the region's debt crisis. In late trading the greenback was up 1.92 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper capped its best monthly performance in nearly a year with a 2 percent loss on the day as the dollar rose and enthusiasm for Europe's debt deal gave way to the view that the region's economic problems are far from over. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* ISM manufacturing index for October, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) Tuesday

* U.S. automakers report October sales, Tuesday

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.19 -0.13 -0.1% 91.36 93.80 200,803 276,760 CLc2 93.08 -0.16 -0.2% 91.27 93.55 38,295 81,869 LCOc1 109.56 -0.35 -0.3% 108.20 110.33 163,322 187,750 RBc1 2.6429 -0.0393 -1.5% 2.6089 2.6900 5,623 19,486 RBc2 2.6057 -0.0404 -1.5% 2.5755 2.6554 39,655 45,869 HOc1 3.0429 -0.0163 -0.5% 3.0239 3.072 8,734 19,583 HOc2 3.0583 -0.0081 -0.3% 3.0270 3.0786 43,630 55,835 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Oct 28 30D AVG Oct 28 NET CHNG CRUDE 326,027 528,798 682,950 1,352,143 7,513 RBOB 99,135 113,088 136,056 281,278 -1,183 HO 93,873 127,775 145,541 297,844 -1,062 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)