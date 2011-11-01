* Greece move to hold bailout referendum weighs on oil

* Weak China PMI data helps pressure crude prices

* Coming up: API stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. crude futures fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday, pushing below $90 a barrel as the outlook for global oil demand growth was shaken by the continued uncertainty about the euro zone debt crisis and disappointing economic data from China.

The stronger dollar, as the euro fell, also helped pressure dollar-denominated oil prices.

The leaders of France and Germany tried to limit damage after Prime Minister George Papandreou decided to let Greeks vote on a bailout package -- stunning markets and putting Greece's euro zone membership into question. [ID:nL5E7M1087]

Oil producers expecting China's growth to keep global oil demand bolstered received troubling news that China's big manufacturers ran at their slowest pace in October since early 2009, according to purchasing managers' data. [ID:nL5E7M100M]

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.4 in October from 51.2 in September, against expectations the figure would be up. The National Bureau of Statistics blamed the drop on weak European and U.S. economies.

In the UK, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey showed manufacturing activity in October fell at its sharpest monthly rate since June 2009 when Britain was still in recession. [ID:nL5E7M119D]

The euro fell to a three-week low versus the U.S. dollar as speculators cut positions in the common currency after Greece's decision to hold a referendum on the EU bailout.

The euro fell to a three-week low versus the U.S. dollar as speculators cut positions in the common currency after Greece's decision to hold referendum. [USD/]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 fell $3.43, or 3.7 percent, to $89.76 a barrel by 8:56 a.m. EDT (1256 GMT), trading from $89.39 to $92.88.

* Qatar is considering hedging some of its oil output for 2012, its energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said, a sign that Gulf oil producers may be concerned prices could sag due to gloomy economic growth prospects. [ID:nL5E7M119I]

* OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said that Iraq's crude production quota was unlikely to be discussed until the end of 2012. [ID:nL5E7M1121]

* Strong fuel demand growth from emerging economies will strain supply and keep energy prices high even if demand from developed economies contracts, participants at a Singapore energy conference said. [ID:nL4E7M12EL]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures tumbled, reacting Greece's decision on holding a referendum and as Asian economic data reignited fears of an economic growth slowdown. [.N]

* Copper fell a stronger dollar and worries about the impact on the global economy of a new euro zone crisis and an unexpected slowdown in factory activity in big metals consumer China. [MET/L]

* The surprise decision by Greece to hold a referendum on its euro zone bail-out package hammered stocks and the euro, while the fall in Chinese PMI and the collapse of MF Global also hit sentiment. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold buckled under the pressure of a stronger dollar after Greece called for a referendum on an agreed bailout package and a day after MF Global bankruptcy filing. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. September construction spending due at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) on Tuesday is seen up 0.3 percent after August's 1.4 percent rise.

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data is due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday. 8:56 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 89.76 -3.43 -3.7% 89.39 92.88 67,412 276,760 CLc2 89.54 -3.54 -3.8% 89.25 92.73 19,616 81,869 LCOc1 106.79 -2.77 -2.5% 106.52 109.44 79,294 169,588 RBc1 2.5599 -0.0471 -1.8% 2.5520 2.6025 5,728 19,486 RBc2 2.5425 -0.0526 -2.0% 2.5347 2.5900 4,459 45,869 HOc1 2.9900 -0.0677 -2.2% 2.9858 3.0524 5,903 19,583 HOc2 2.9846 -0.0684 -2.2% 2.9803 3.0450 1,262 55,835 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 fell $3.43 to $89.76 a barrel by 8:56 a.m. in volume of 67,412 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)