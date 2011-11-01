* Greece bid to hold bailout referendum weighs on oil
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. crude oil futures fell for
the third straight session on Tuesday, after a shock proposal
for a Greek referendum cast doubt on whether a European bailout
plan could contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Data showing weaker factory activity in China, Britain and
the United States added to worries about the global outlook for
oil demand.
Losses were trimmed in late trading after a media report of
growing opposition from Greek lawmakers to the referendum.
Bankrupt MF Global's MF.N travails also spooked some
investors. The firm was allowed to resume liquidating
customers' positions on major U.S. futures exchanges. ICE
Futures USA (ICE.N) said MF Global was able to liquidate
outstanding open positions.
Ahead of weekly inventory reports, an expanded Reuters poll
forecast that domestic crude stockpiles rose 1.1 million
barrels last week.
Distillate stocks fell 1.5 million barrels and gasoline
stocks dropped 600,000 barrels while refinery utilization edged
up 0.1 percentage point, the poll also showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December
delivery settled at $92.19 a barrel, falling $1.00, or 1.07
percent, after trading between $89.17 and $92.88.
* In London, December Brent LCOZ1 settled at $109.54,
down 2 cents on the day. Its premium against U.S. crude widened
to $17.35, from $16.27 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R
* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week 0.4 percent
from the previous week and by 2.7 percent from the comparable
week a year ago, MasterCard's weekly SpendingPulse report
showed. Demand fell even though average pump price dipped
slightly, the report said.
* Leaders of France and Germany summoned Greek Prime
Mnister George Papandreou to crisis talks in Cannes on
Wednesday to push for a quick implementation of Greece's new
bailout deal before a G20 summit.
* The Institute of Supply Management's index of U.S.
factory activity dipped to 50.8 in October from 51.6 September,
missing expectations of 52.0 in a Reuters poll.
[ID:nN1E7A00N9]
* China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to
50.4 in October from 51.2 in September, the slowest pace since
early 2009 and countering expectations for a rise. the National
Bureau of Statistics blamed the drop on weak European and U.S.
economies.
* The UK PMI survey showed manufacturing activity in
October fell at its sharpest monthly rate since June 2009 when
Britain was still in recession.
* U.S. auto sales rose to near their highest level of 2011
in October, early sales results showed. GM (GM.N) sales rose 2
percent, Ford Motor Co's (F.N) 6 percent and Chrysler Group LLC
27 percent. In addition, Nissan's (7201.T) October sales were
up 18 percent as the Japanese automaker extended a winning
streak against rivals Toyota (7203.T) and Honda (7267.T).
[ID:nN1E7A00JG]
* Qatar is considering hedging some of its oil output for
2012, its energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said, a sign that
Gulf oil producers may be concerned prices could sag due to
gloomy economic growth prospects.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent after a on Tuesday U.S.
stock index futures tumbled, reacting to the surprise
referendum proposal in Greece that, if approved, could result
in a default by the debt-strapped nation. [.N]
* The euro slipped for a third straight session against the
dollar, as the unexpected Greek proposal fueled fears of an
imminent default. In late trading the dollar was up 1.57
percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY
* Copper fell for a second day on the referendum bid in
Greece and softer Chinese economic data. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration issues weekly
inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT, 1430 GMT, Wednesday.
* U.S. Federal Reserve FOMC meeting ends two-day meeting,
issues statement at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), Wednesday
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David
Gregorio)