NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. crude oil futures fell for the third straight session on Tuesday, after a shock proposal for a Greek referendum cast doubt on whether a European bailout plan could contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Data showing weaker factory activity in China, Britain and the United States added to worries about the global outlook for oil demand. [ID:nL4E7M12GA]

Losses were trimmed in late trading after a media report of growing opposition from Greek lawmakers to the referendum.

Bankrupt MF Global's MF.N travails also spooked some investors. The firm was allowed to resume liquidating customers' positions on major U.S. futures exchanges. ICE Futures USA ( ICE.N ) said MF Global was able to liquidate outstanding open positions. [ID:nN1E7A0018]

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, an expanded Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude stockpiles rose 1.1 million barrels last week. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks fell 1.5 million barrels and gasoline stocks dropped 600,000 barrels while refinery utilization edged up 0.1 percentage point, the poll also showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery settled at $92.19 a barrel, falling $1.00, or 1.07 percent, after trading between $89.17 and $92.88.

* In London, December Brent LCOZ1 settled at $109.54, down 2 cents on the day. Its premium against U.S. crude widened to $17.35, from $16.27 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R

* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week 0.4 percent from the previous week and by 2.7 percent from the comparable week a year ago, MasterCard's weekly SpendingPulse report showed. Demand fell even though average pump price dipped slightly, the report said. [ID:nN9E7G3008]

* Leaders of France and Germany summoned Greek Prime Mnister George Papandreou to crisis talks in Cannes on Wednesday to push for a quick implementation of Greece's new bailout deal before a G20 summit. [ID:nL5E7M11SG]

* The Institute of Supply Management's index of U.S. factory activity dipped to 50.8 in October from 51.6 September, missing expectations of 52.0 in a Reuters poll. [ID:nN1E7A00N9]

* China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.4 in October from 51.2 in September, the slowest pace since early 2009 and countering expectations for a rise. the National Bureau of Statistics blamed the drop on weak European and U.S. economies. [ID:nL5E7M100M]

* The UK PMI survey showed manufacturing activity in October fell at its sharpest monthly rate since June 2009 when Britain was still in recession. [ID:nL5E7M119D]

* U.S. auto sales rose to near their highest level of 2011 in October, early sales results showed. GM ( GM.N ) sales rose 2 percent, Ford Motor Co's ( F.N ) 6 percent and Chrysler Group LLC 27 percent. In addition, Nissan's ( 7201.T ) October sales were up 18 percent as the Japanese automaker extended a winning streak against rivals Toyota ( 7203.T ) and Honda ( 7267.T ). [ID:nN1E7A00JG]

* Qatar is considering hedging some of its oil output for 2012, its energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said, a sign that Gulf oil producers may be concerned prices could sag due to gloomy economic growth prospects. [ID:nL5E7M119I]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent after a on Tuesday U.S. stock index futures tumbled, reacting to the surprise referendum proposal in Greece that, if approved, could result in a default by the debt-strapped nation. [.N]

* The euro slipped for a third straight session against the dollar, as the unexpected Greek proposal fueled fears of an imminent default. In late trading the dollar was up 1.57 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper fell for a second day on the referendum bid in Greece and softer Chinese economic data. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration issues weekly inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT, 1430 GMT, Wednesday.

* U.S. Federal Reserve FOMC meeting ends two-day meeting, issues statement at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), Wednesday

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 92.19 -1.00 -1.1% 89.17 92.88 323,583 228,561 CLc2 92.05 -1.03 -1.1% 89.05 92.73 80,414 43,846 LCOc1 109.54 -0.02 0.0% 106.10 109.68 226,380 169,588 RBc1 2.6244 0.0187 0.7% 2.5336 2.6271 41,424 10,251 RBc2 2.6046 0.0095 0.4% 2.5171 2.8080 25,317 45,701 HOc1 3.0379 -0.0204 -0.7% 2.9700 3.0524 52,846 12,644 HOc2 3.0329 -0.0201 -0.7% 2.9660 3.0450 19,657 51,345 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

