* Investors await Fed statement after policy meeting
* U.S. crude stocks slipped, products also lower-API
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. crude futures rose on
Wednesday after three days of losses, eyeing a Federal Reserve
meeting that might produce indications of more measures to
bolster the economy.
The Federal Reserve could begin to prepare financial
markets for further monetary easing at the conclusion of a
two-day meeting, even if it refrains from any new stimulus just
yet. [ID:nN1E7A00GN]
Also supportive to oil prices was news that U.S.
private-sector employers added 110,000 jobs in October, beating
economists' expectations, according to a report issued by
payrolls processor ADP. [ID:nEAPA20EH0]
The U.S. dollar briefly extended losses against the euro
after the ADP report, seen increasing risk appetite. [USD/]
The dollar index .DXY, measuring the greenback against a
basket of currencies, weakened and added to support for
dollar-denominated oil.
Oil prices and markets felt pressure on Tuesday from the
fallout from Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's call for
a referendum on the bailout package for Greece. Papandreou
faces a grilling from the leaders of Germany and France after
fighting to win his cabinet's backing on a referendum.
[ID:nL5E7M20N5]
Ahead of the Federal Reserve's statement, investors will
eye a fresh oil inventory snapshot from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
Industry group American Petroleum Institute's weekly
inventory report released late on Tuesday showed U.S. crude
stocks fell 156,000 barrels last week. [API/S]
Gasoline stocks fell 1.1 million barrels and distillate
stocks dropped 3.4 million barrels, the API said.
U.S. crude inventories were expected to have risen by 1.1
million barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts showed. [EIA/S]
Distillate stocks were seen down 1.5 million barrels and
gasoline stocks down 600,000 barrels, the forecast showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 rose $1.48, or 1.6 percent, to $93.67 a barrel by 9:03
a.m. EDT (1303 GMT), trading from $90.97 to $93.79.
* Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) has lifted a force majeure
on exports of Nigerian Forcados oil after repairs to a
pipeline, Shell said. [ID:nL5E7M21EI]
* European stocks turned negative, adding to a sharp
two-session drop as investors dumped banking shares on fresh
concerns about euro zone debt crisis. [.EU]
* The October euro zone manufacturing purchasing managers
index came in at 47.1, below expectations for unchanged from
September at 47.3.
* China's economy is on the right track and the government
will take a flexible policy approach to dealing with the risks
it faces, Vice Finance Minister Li Yong said. [ID:nL5E7M200X]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures extended gains on after the
supportive ADO employment report. [.N]
* Copper rallied on renewed risk appetite and underpinned
by supply constraints although a decline in euro zone
manufacturing conditions tempered gains. [MET/L]
* Gold firmed, helped by safe-haven demand as the euro zone
troubles deepened and business surveys showed the deep impact
the crisis had on manufacturing in Europe. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
* The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to pause
from more monetary stimulus when it ends a two-day meeting
around 1230 EDT (1630 EDT).
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas
storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
9:03 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 93.67 1.48 1.6% 90.97 93.79 48,289 228,561
CLc2 93.49 1.44 1.6% 90.91 93.60 9,959 43,846
LCOc1 110.99 1.45 1.3% 108.60 111.13 82,043 239,030
RBc1 2.6792 0.0548 2.1% 2.6064 2.6879 7,266 10,251
RBc2 2.6496 0.0450 1.7% 2.5906 2.6580 6,203 45,701
HOc1 3.0583 0.0198 0.7% 3.0139 3.0637 5,373 12,644
HOc2 3.0530 0.0201 0.7% 3.0094 3.0584 2,688 51,345
* NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $1.48 to $93.67 a
barrel by 9:03 a.m. in volume of 48,289 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)