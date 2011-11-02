* Investors await Fed statement after policy meeting

* U.S. crude stocks slipped, products also lower-API

* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday after three days of losses, eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting that might produce indications of more measures to bolster the economy.

The Federal Reserve could begin to prepare financial markets for further monetary easing at the conclusion of a two-day meeting, even if it refrains from any new stimulus just yet. [ID:nN1E7A00GN]

Also supportive to oil prices was news that U.S. private-sector employers added 110,000 jobs in October, beating economists' expectations, according to a report issued by payrolls processor ADP. [ID:nEAPA20EH0]

The U.S. dollar briefly extended losses against the euro after the ADP report, seen increasing risk appetite. [USD/]

The dollar index .DXY, measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies, weakened and added to support for dollar-denominated oil.

Oil prices and markets felt pressure on Tuesday from the fallout from Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's call for a referendum on the bailout package for Greece. Papandreou faces a grilling from the leaders of Germany and France after fighting to win his cabinet's backing on a referendum. [ID:nL5E7M20N5]

Ahead of the Federal Reserve's statement, investors will eye a fresh oil inventory snapshot from the U.S. Energy Information Administration at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

Industry group American Petroleum Institute's weekly inventory report released late on Tuesday showed U.S. crude stocks fell 156,000 barrels last week. [API/S]

Gasoline stocks fell 1.1 million barrels and distillate stocks dropped 3.4 million barrels, the API said.

U.S. crude inventories were expected to have risen by 1.1 million barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts showed. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were seen down 1.5 million barrels and gasoline stocks down 600,000 barrels, the forecast showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1.48, or 1.6 percent, to $93.67 a barrel by 9:03 a.m. EDT (1303 GMT), trading from $90.97 to $93.79.

* Royal Dutch Shell's ( RDSa.L ) has lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigerian Forcados oil after repairs to a pipeline, Shell said. [ID:nL5E7M21EI]

* European stocks turned negative, adding to a sharp two-session drop as investors dumped banking shares on fresh concerns about euro zone debt crisis. [.EU]

* The October euro zone manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 47.1, below expectations for unchanged from September at 47.3.

* China's economy is on the right track and the government will take a flexible policy approach to dealing with the risks it faces, Vice Finance Minister Li Yong said. [ID:nL5E7M200X]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures extended gains on after the supportive ADO employment report. [.N]

* Copper rallied on renewed risk appetite and underpinned by supply constraints although a decline in euro zone manufacturing conditions tempered gains. [MET/L]

* Gold firmed, helped by safe-haven demand as the euro zone troubles deepened and business surveys showed the deep impact the crisis had on manufacturing in Europe. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to pause from more monetary stimulus when it ends a two-day meeting around 1230 EDT (1630 EDT).

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. 9:03 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.67 1.48 1.6% 90.97 93.79 48,289 228,561 CLc2 93.49 1.44 1.6% 90.91 93.60 9,959 43,846 LCOc1 110.99 1.45 1.3% 108.60 111.13 82,043 239,030 RBc1 2.6792 0.0548 2.1% 2.6064 2.6879 7,266 10,251 RBc2 2.6496 0.0450 1.7% 2.5906 2.6580 6,203 45,701 HOc1 3.0583 0.0198 0.7% 3.0139 3.0637 5,373 12,644 HOc2 3.0530 0.0201 0.7% 3.0094 3.0584 2,688 51,345 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $1.48 to $93.67 a barrel by 9:03 a.m. in volume of 48,289 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)